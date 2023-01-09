The Crust Pizza - ParkTowne Village
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
The Crust Pizza is your premier location for thin-crust, midwest-style pizza, oven-baked subs, and fresh salads. With history in Ohio, we at The Crust strive to offer our guests a thin-crust pizzeria that holds itself to pizza service standards like we found in the heart of the midwest.
Location
1600 E. Woodlawn Rd. Unit 250, Charlotte, NC 28209
