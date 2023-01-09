Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Crust Pizza - ParkTowne Village

review star

No reviews yet

1600 E. Woodlawn Rd. Unit 250

Charlotte, NC 28209

Order Again

Popular Items

16" Pepperoni
10" Build Your Own
16" Build Your Own

Cheese

Plain cheese pizza with marinara and provolone.

10" Cheese

$11.99

16" Cheese

$18.99

12" GF Cheese

$14.99

Pepperoni

Marinara, provolone, and pepperoni.

10" Pepperoni

$12.99

16" Pepperoni

$21.49

12" GF Pepperoni

$16.99

Palermo

Olive oil, fresh garlic, provolone, grated parmesan, gorgonzola, and caramelized onion.

10” Palermo

$15.99

16” Palermo

$28.99

12” GF Palermo

$22.99

BBQ

Barbecue sauce, provolone, smoked gouda, chicken, red onion, and topped with fresh cilantro.

10” BBQ

$15.99

16” BBQ

$28.99

12” GF BBQ

$22.99

Meat Lovers

Marinara, provolone, pepperoni, sausage, meatball, bacon, and ham.

10” Meat Lovers

$16.99

16” Meat Lovers

$31.49

12" GF Meat Lovers

$24.99

Veggie Lovers

Marinara, provolone, sliced tomato, red onion, mushroom, green pepper, and banana pepper.

10” Veggie Lovers

$16.99

16” Veggie Lovers

$31.49

12" GF Veggie Lovers

$24.99

Chicken Pesto

Pesto, provolone, sliced tomato, chicken, artichoke, kalamata olives, and red onion.

10” Chicken Pesto

$16.99

16” Chicken Pesto

$31.49

12" GF Chicken Pesto

$24.99

Bacon Pesto

Pesto, provolone, gorgonzola, sliced tomato, bacon, and red onion.

10” Bacon Pesto

$15.99

16” Bacon Pesto

$28.99

12" GF Bacon Pesto

$22.99

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo sauce, fresh garlic, provolone, gorgonzola, chicken, and topped with fresh chopped celery.

10” Buffalo Chicken

$15.99

16” Buffalo Chicken

$28.99

12" GF Buffalo Chicken

$22.99

Build Your Own

10" Build Your Own

$11.99

16" Build Your Own

$18.99

12" GF Build Your Own

$14.99

Subs

Baked to a Golden Brown – Served with Kettle Chips Gluten Free Sub Buns Available Upon Request

Italian Sub

$9.99

Meatball Sub

$9.99

Veggie Sub

$9.99

Ham Sub

$9.99

Baked Chicken Sub

$9.99

Salads

Prepared with FRESH Vegetables and HOUSE-MADE DRESSINGS May be served as a Side or an Entree

House

$9.99

Caesar

$8.99

Mixed Greens

$10.99

Chopped Wedge

$10.99

Greek Village

$11.99

Arugula

$8.99

Sides

Single Meatball with Sauce

$1.00

Side of Creamy Parmesan Dressing

$0.50

Chip Bag

$1.00

Hot Marinara Sauce

Cold Marinara Sauce

Caesar Dressing

Dijon Balsamic Vinaigrette

Champagne Vinaigrette

Side of Chicken

$3.99

Drinks

We offer COCA COLA products and JUICE as well as an excellent variety of BEER and WINE.

Coke Fountain

$2.99

Diet Coke Fountain

$2.99

Coke Zero Fountain

$2.99

Sprite Fountain

$2.99

Dr. Pepper Fountain

$2.99

Lemonade Fountain

$2.99

Iced Tea Unsweet

$2.99

Iced Tea Sweet

$2.99

Pellegrino

$3.49

Kid's Drink Fountain

$1.50

Apple Juice

$2.00

Kid's Milk

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

2 Liter Coke

$3.95

2 Liter Diet Coke

$3.95

2 Liter Coke Zero

$3.95

2 Liter Sprite

$3.95

2 Liter Dr. Pepper

$3.95

20 oz. Bottle Coke

$2.99

20 oz. Bottle Diet Coke

$2.99

20 oz. Bottle Coke Zero

$2.99

20 oz. Bottle Sprite

$2.99

20 oz. Bottle Dr. Pepper

$2.99

20 oz. Bottle Root Beer

$2.99

20 oz. Bottle Ginger Ale

$2.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
The Crust Pizza is your premier location for thin-crust, midwest-style pizza, oven-baked subs, and fresh salads. With history in Ohio, we at The Crust strive to offer our guests a thin-crust pizzeria that holds itself to pizza service standards like we found in the heart of the midwest.

1600 E. Woodlawn Rd. Unit 250, Charlotte, NC 28209

