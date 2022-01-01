Pulled pork sandwiches in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Bobbee O's BBQ
9401 Statesville Rd, Charlotte
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$11.99
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$7.99
BBQ
Mint Hill Rock Store BBQ
7032 BRIGHTON PARK DR, MINT HILL
|PULLED PORK SANDWICH
|$4.50
1/4 LB SERVED WITH RED OR WHITE SLAW
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Heist Brewery
2909 N Davidson St #200, Charlotte
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$11.00
Beer braised pork shoulder. Eastern Carolina BBQ. Traditional coleslaw. Thick cut pickles. House-made brioche bun.
DOES NOT COME WITH A SIDE.
Legion Brewing
5610 Carnegie Blvd Retail Bldg G, Charlotte
|CAROLINA PULLED PORK SANDWICH - GF
|$12.00
Wood Smoked pulled pork slow cooked with legion pork rub and eastern BBQ sauce on a gluten free bun with hop pickles.
|CAROLINA PULLED PORK SANDWICH
|$12.00
Wood smoked pulled pork slow cooked with legion pork rub on a brioche bun with juicy jay slaw and hop pickles.