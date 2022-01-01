Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pulled pork sandwiches in Charlotte

Go
Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Charlotte restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches

Bobbee O's BBQ image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Bobbee O's BBQ

9401 Statesville Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (1446 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.99
Pulled Pork Sandwich$7.99
More about Bobbee O's BBQ
Item pic

BBQ

Mint Hill Rock Store BBQ

7032 BRIGHTON PARK DR, MINT HILL

No reviews yet
Takeout
PULLED PORK SANDWICH$4.50
1/4 LB SERVED WITH RED OR WHITE SLAW
More about Mint Hill Rock Store BBQ
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Heist Brewery

2909 N Davidson St #200, Charlotte

Avg 4 (2000 reviews)
Takeout
Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.00
Beer braised pork shoulder. Eastern Carolina BBQ. Traditional coleslaw. Thick cut pickles. House-made brioche bun.
DOES NOT COME WITH A SIDE.
More about Heist Brewery
Legion Brewing image

 

Legion Brewing

5610 Carnegie Blvd Retail Bldg G, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
CAROLINA PULLED PORK SANDWICH - GF$12.00
Wood Smoked pulled pork slow cooked with legion pork rub and eastern BBQ sauce on a gluten free bun with hop pickles.
CAROLINA PULLED PORK SANDWICH$12.00
Wood smoked pulled pork slow cooked with legion pork rub on a brioche bun with juicy jay slaw and hop pickles.
More about Legion Brewing

