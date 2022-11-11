Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque

Mint Hill Rock Store BBQ

No reviews yet

$

7032 BRIGHTON PARK DR

SUITE 200

MINT HILL, NC 28227

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

PULLED PORK PLATE
PORK FAMILY SPECIAL
THE MEAL DEAL

Meals

PORK FAMILY SPECIAL

$30.00

SERVES 3-5: 1.5 LBS BBQ WITH 3 LARGE SIDES, BUNS OR HUSH PUPPIES

THE MEAL DEAL

$22.00

SERVES 2-3: 1LB PORK BBQ, 2 LG SIDES, & 4 BUNS

PULLED CHICKEN FAMILY SPECIAL

$32.00

SERVES 3-5: 1.5 LBS BBQ WITH 3 LARGE SIDES, BUNS OR HUSH PUPPIES

CHOPPED BRISKET FAMILY SPECIAL

$40.00Out of stock

SERVES 3-5: 1.5 LBS BBQ WITH 3 LARGE SIDES, BUNS OR HUSH PUPPIES

BBQ Plates

2 HUSH PUPPIES OR A BUN AND 2 SIDES

PULLED PORK PLATE

$10.00

1/2 LB PULLED PORK, BUN OR 2 HUSH PUPPIES, 2 SIDES

PULLED CHICKEN PLATE

$11.00

1/2 LB PULLED CHICKEN, BUN OR 2 HUSH PUPPIES, 2 SIDES

HALF RACK OF RIBS PLATE

HALF RACK OF RIBS PLATE

$15.00

1/2 RACK SMOKED BABY BACK RIBS, BUN OR 2 HUSH PUPPIES, 2 SIDES

CHOPPED BRISKET PLATE

$13.00Out of stock

4 PIECE FRIED CHCKEN TENDERS PLATE

$10.00Out of stock

Sandwich Combos

1/4 lb Sandwich served with slaw, 1 side and drink.
Pork Sandwich Combo

Pork Sandwich Combo

$7.00

1/4 LB SANDWICH, CHOICE OF RED OR WHITE SLAW, 1 SIDE, DRINK

Chicken Sandwich Combo

$8.00

1/4 LB SANDWICH, CHOICE OF RED OR WHITE SLAW, 1 SIDE, DRINK

Brisket Sandwich Combo

$9.00Out of stock

BBQ Sandwiches

2 HUSH PUPPIES OR A BUN AND 2 SIDES
PULLED PORK SANDWICH

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$4.50

1/4 LB SERVED WITH RED OR WHITE SLAW

PULLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$5.00

1/4 LB SERVED WITH RED OR WHITE SLAW

BEEF BRISKET SANDWICH

$6.00Out of stock

Buy The Bulk

1 LB. PORK BBQ

$14.00

1 LB PULLED CHICKEN

$16.00

1 LB CHOPPED BEEF BRISKET

$18.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

CHICKEN NUGGETS, 1 SIDE AND DRINK

$4.50

HOTDOG, 1 SIDE AND DRINK

$4.50

Sides

BBQ BAKED BEANS

POTATO WEDGES

Out of stock

BRUNSWICK STEW

MAC & CHEESE

POTATO SALAD

HUSH PUPPIES

WHITE COLESLAW

BANANA PUDDING

CORN BREAD

RED COLESLAW

GREEN BEANS

CUCUMBER ONION SALAD

Out of stock

Drinks

Self Serve 16 oz Fountain Drink or Tea

16 oz Fountain Drink

$2.00

2 Liter Pepsi

$2.50

2 Liter Mountain Dew

$2.50

Extras

Extra Bun

$0.25

Extra Sauce

$0.25

3 Hush Puppies

$1.25

Sea Salt Potato Chips

$1.50

Ranch

$0.50

Texas Pete

$0.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Wood smoked daily! Family owned and operated since 2009!

Website

Location

7032 BRIGHTON PARK DR, SUITE 200, MINT HILL, NC 28227

Directions

