Charlotte dessert & ice cream spots you'll love
Must-try dessert & ice cream spots in Charlotte
More about Island Fin Poké Company
Island Fin Poké Company
4833 Berewick Town center dr, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Traditional Tuna Poke Bowl
|$11.00
Shoyu sauce, sea salt, maui onions, and seaweed.
|Salmon Poke Bowl
|$11.00
Ponzu sauce, cucumber, edamame, seaweed, and avocado.
|Spicy Tuna Poke Bowl
|$11.00
OG sauce, edamame, cucumber, and avocado. Topped with togarashi sauce.
More about BoxCar Betty's
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
BoxCar Betty's
1115 N Brevard St, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Plain Jane
|$7.99
Plain Jane comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Mayo
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$3.56
Comes with a Cinnamon, Brown Sugar Topping.
|Buffalo Sandwich
|$8.99
Buffalo Sandwich comes dipped in Buffalo Sauce with Blue Cheese dressing, Lettuce and Tomato.
More about Chima Steakhouse
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • STEAKS
Chima Steakhouse
139 S. Tryon Street, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Salmon (10 oz)
|$29.90
Grilled Salmon.
Served with your choice of 3 sides: brown rice with veggies, white rice, creamy mashed potato (Brazilian style), fried polenta, or fried banana.
|Chima Burger with chips
|$15.00
The perfect mix of certified Angus beef top sirloin and beef ribs, topped with cheddar cheese and special sauce. Served with chips.
|Chicken Wings 10 ct
|$12.00
Served buffalo style or plain with a choice of ranch or blue cheese.
More about Wolfman Pizza
PIZZA
Wolfman Pizza
106-B S Sharon Amity, Charlotte
|Popular items
|10" Create Your Own Pizza
|$8.99
|Normal Caesar
|$4.99
|18" Create Your Own Pizza
|$19.00
More about Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
416 E 36th St., Charlotte
More about Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
4203 Park Rd., Charlotte
More about Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
1920 Camden Rd., Charlotte