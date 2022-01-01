Charlotte sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Charlotte
More about Eight + Sand Kitchen
Eight + Sand Kitchen
135 New Bern Street, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Nashville Hot Chicken Biscuit
|$13.50
Panko fried chicken dressed with Nashville Hot Rub, Ashe County cheddar, free range fried egg, and pickles on our house made buttermilk biscuit. Served with crunks.
|Green Goddess Avocado Toast
|$10.00
Vegan Green Goddess spread, sliced avocado, arugula, pickled red onion, and everything bagel seasoning, and fried free range egg on thick sliced country sourdough.
|Chipotle Club Sandwich
|$12.00
Roasted turkey (antibiotic free + non-GMO), signature bacon, provolone, smoky chipotle aioli, romaine, tomato, and red onion on toasted wonder sourdough. Served with pickle spear + kettle chips.
More about BoxCar Betty's
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
BoxCar Betty's
1115 N Brevard St, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Plain Jane
|$7.99
Plain Jane comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Mayo
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$3.56
Comes with a Cinnamon, Brown Sugar Topping.
|Buffalo Sandwich
|$8.99
Buffalo Sandwich comes dipped in Buffalo Sauce with Blue Cheese dressing, Lettuce and Tomato.
More about Bagel Bin & Deli II
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Bagel Bin & Deli II
16709 Orchard Stone Run, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Egg Everything Bagel
|$1.49
|Plain Bagel
|$1.49
|Plain Cream Cheese Bagel
|$2.69
More about Bedder Bedder & Moore
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bedder Bedder & Moore
3501 S. Tryon St, Charlotte
|Popular items
|23 Philly Chz Stk
|$10.99
Grilled Marinated Beef, Melted Provolone, Onions, Peppers and Mushrooms on Grilled Hoagie
|32 Rosemary Roastbeef
|$10.99
Rosemary Encrusted Roast Beef on a Toasted Garlic Hoagie with Melted Provolone & Mayo
Served with Au Jus for dipping
|17 Firecracker Wrap
|$9.99
Marinated Chicken, Jalapenos, Red Onion, Jack Cheese, Guacamole & Ranch in a Grilled Wrap
More about From Philly to Charlit
From Philly to Charlit
2200 Thrift rd, Charlotte
|Popular items
|3 Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls
|$15.00
|Chicken Philly Cheesesteak with peppers and onions and your choice of cheese (8oz of meat on a 10in Amoroso roll
|$12.00
|Whiz whipped (8oz of Philly Cheesesteak meat on a 10in Amoroso roll )with peppers and onions
|$12.00
More about Just Fresh
FRENCH FRIES
Just Fresh
301 S. Tryon Street, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Little Red Rooster
|$7.79
All natural freshly roasted chicken breast, ham, Applewood smoked bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and honey mustard toasted in a tomato basil tortilla
|Fiesta Fresca Quesadilla
|$8.99
All natural freshly roasted chicken breast, cheddar jack cheese, hot pepper blend, black beans, tomatoes, and chipotle mayo in a tomato basil tortilla
|Pesto Chicken Salad
|$6.99
Pesto chicken salad, lettuce, and tomatoes on toasted whole wheat bread
More about Koffee Kup
Koffee Kup
9601 North Tryon Street Suite F, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Stewed Chicken-White
|$13.00
Stewed Chicken (White meat) served with white rice, two sides, and a choice of bread.
|Beef Ribs
|$14.95
Beef Ribs served with two sides, and a choice of bread.
|PC fried
|$13.25
Pork Chops served with two sides and a choice of bread.
More about Letty's
PASTA • SEAFOOD • RIBS • SANDWICHES • CHILI
Letty's
2121 Shamrock Dr, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Grilled Marinated Chicken
|$13.95
Breasts bathed in a succulent combination of olive oil, apple cider vinegar, garlic, tarragon, and thyme and seared to tasty perfection, plush your choice of two sides
|Honey Pecan Chicken
|$16.95
Golden fried breasts of chicken topped with roasted pecan honey butter sauce, plus your choice of two sides
|Peanut Butter Pie
|$6.50
Amy's FAMOUS peanut butter chocolate confection topped with whipped cream, chocolate sauce, peanut butter and chocolate chips