Charlotte sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in Charlotte

Eight + Sand Kitchen image

 

Eight + Sand Kitchen

135 New Bern Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Nashville Hot Chicken Biscuit$13.50
Panko fried chicken dressed with Nashville Hot Rub, Ashe County cheddar, free range fried egg, and pickles on our house made buttermilk biscuit. Served with crunks.
Green Goddess Avocado Toast$10.00
Vegan Green Goddess spread, sliced avocado, arugula, pickled red onion, and everything bagel seasoning, and fried free range egg on thick sliced country sourdough.
Chipotle Club Sandwich$12.00
Roasted turkey (antibiotic free + non-GMO), signature bacon, provolone, smoky chipotle aioli, romaine, tomato, and red onion on toasted wonder sourdough. Served with pickle spear + kettle chips.
BoxCar Betty's image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

BoxCar Betty's

1115 N Brevard St, Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (277 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Plain Jane$7.99
Plain Jane comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Mayo
Sweet Potato Fries$3.56
Comes with a Cinnamon, Brown Sugar Topping.
Buffalo Sandwich$8.99
Buffalo Sandwich comes dipped in Buffalo Sauce with Blue Cheese dressing, Lettuce and Tomato.
Bagel Bin & Deli II image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Bagel Bin & Deli II

16709 Orchard Stone Run, Charlotte

Avg 4 (360 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Egg Everything Bagel$1.49
Plain Bagel$1.49
Plain Cream Cheese Bagel$2.69
Bedder Bedder & Moore image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bedder Bedder & Moore

3501 S. Tryon St, Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (683 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
23 Philly Chz Stk$10.99
Grilled Marinated Beef, Melted Provolone, Onions, Peppers and Mushrooms on Grilled Hoagie
32 Rosemary Roastbeef$10.99
Rosemary Encrusted Roast Beef on a Toasted Garlic Hoagie with Melted Provolone & Mayo
Served with Au Jus for dipping
17 Firecracker Wrap$9.99
Marinated Chicken, Jalapenos, Red Onion, Jack Cheese, Guacamole & Ranch in a Grilled Wrap
From Philly to Charlit image

 

From Philly to Charlit

2200 Thrift rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (212 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
3 Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls$15.00
Chicken Philly Cheesesteak with peppers and onions and your choice of cheese (8oz of meat on a 10in Amoroso roll$12.00
Whiz whipped (8oz of Philly Cheesesteak meat on a 10in Amoroso roll )with peppers and onions$12.00
Just Fresh image

FRENCH FRIES

Just Fresh

301 S. Tryon Street, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (112 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Little Red Rooster$7.79
All natural freshly roasted chicken breast, ham, Applewood smoked bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and honey mustard toasted in a tomato basil tortilla
Fiesta Fresca Quesadilla$8.99
All natural freshly roasted chicken breast, cheddar jack cheese, hot pepper blend, black beans, tomatoes, and chipotle mayo in a tomato basil tortilla
Pesto Chicken Salad$6.99
Pesto chicken salad, lettuce, and tomatoes on toasted whole wheat bread
Koffee Kup image

 

Koffee Kup

9601 North Tryon Street Suite F, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Stewed Chicken-White$13.00
Stewed Chicken (White meat) served with white rice, two sides, and a choice of bread.
Beef Ribs$14.95
Beef Ribs served with two sides, and a choice of bread.
PC fried$13.25
Pork Chops served with two sides and a choice of bread.
Letty's image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • RIBS • SANDWICHES • CHILI

Letty's

2121 Shamrock Dr, Charlotte

Avg 4.8 (503 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Marinated Chicken$13.95
Breasts bathed in a succulent combination of olive oil, apple cider vinegar, garlic, tarragon, and thyme and seared to tasty perfection, plush your choice of two sides
Honey Pecan Chicken$16.95
Golden fried breasts of chicken topped with roasted pecan honey butter sauce, plus your choice of two sides
Peanut Butter Pie$6.50
Amy's FAMOUS peanut butter chocolate confection topped with whipped cream, chocolate sauce, peanut butter and chocolate chips
