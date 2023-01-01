THE SHOP ZÄMBIES 3200 N. Davidson
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
REST IN PIZZÄ
Location
3204 North Davidson Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Ever Andalo, Growlers, & Reigning Doughnuts
4.6 • 462
3116 N Davidson St Charlotte, NC 28205
View restaurant
Roy's Kitchen & Patio - 3112 N Davidson St
3.6 • 66
3112 N Davidson St Charlotte, NC 28205
View restaurant
Bargarita - 3221 N Davidson Street
No Reviews
3221 N Davidson Street Charlotte, NC 28205
View restaurant
Haberdish - Southern Mill Town Kitchen & Cocktails
4.6 • 1,642
3106 N. Davidson St Charlotte, NC 28205
View restaurant