Futo Buta 222 E Bland Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Authentic izakaya and ramen shop situated on the Bland St Lightrail Station. Serving sake, shochu, and ramen made from scratch.
Location
222 E Bland Street, Charlotte, NC 28203
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Dram & Draught Charlotte - Dram & Draught - Charlotte
No Reviews
1220 South Tryon St Charlotte, NC 28203
View restaurant
Capishe: Real Italian Kitchen - Dilworth/Charlotte
No Reviews
500 East Morehead Charlotte, NC 28202
View restaurant
Good Wurst Company - South End - 1222 South Tryon Street
No Reviews
1222 South Tryon Street Charlotte, NC 28203
View restaurant
Exotica Indian Kitchen & Bar
No Reviews
500 South College Street Suite # 150 Charlotte, NC 28202
View restaurant