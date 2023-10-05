Muraya
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Muraya, a culinary haven located in the heart of Southend, Charlotte founded by a charming couple with a deep love, for food, cocktails and hospitality. Our journey began with a heartfelt inspiration drawn from the vibrant city of Cartagena. Every dish we create is a tribute to its rich culture, mesmerizing colors, and captivating history.
Location
200 E Bland St A, Charlotte, NC 28203
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Condado Tacos - South End Charlotte, NC
No Reviews
1515 South Tryon St Charlotte, NC 28203
View restaurant