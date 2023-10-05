Popular Items

Pollo Callejero

$21.00

FOOD

TAPAS Y RACIONES

Croquetas de Posta Cartagenera

$15.00

Croquetas de Cayeye

$13.00

Ceviche

$20.00

Coctel de camarones

$20.00

Chorizo Tostadas

$16.00

Zanahorias parriladas

$15.00

Colombian Sliders

$18.00

Tuna tartar

$21.00

PLATOS FUERTES

Pulpo Cartagenero

$30.00

Salmon Risotto

$27.00

Paisa Bowl

$26.00

Snapper Risotto

$26.00

Butternut Squash Ravioli

$20.00Out of stock

Picanha Sirloin Steak

$28.00

Arroz Frito

$24.00

ENSALADAS

Ensalada Catalina

$17.00

La Guajira

$17.00

DESSERTS

Milhojas de Merengue

$13.00

Torre Muraya

$15.00

Nido de chocolate

$13.00

BIRTHDAY CAKE

SIDES

Arroz Blanco

$5.00

Bechamel queso

$1.50

Mac and Cheese

$8.00

maduros

$6.00

Mandarin aioli

$1.50

Red Beans

$6.00

Salsa muraya

$1.50

Salsa posta

$1.50

Side Chicharrón

$10.00

Small salad

$6.00

Spicy mayo

$1.50

Tamarindo aioli

$1.50

Tostones

$6.00

Tusaki

$1.50

Yucca chips

$6.00

Rice and Beans

$7.00

SUSHI

Barranquillero Roll

$18.00

Miss Colombia Roll

$21.00

Veggie Roll

$15.00

Aguas Dulces

$18.00

Pollo Frito Roll

$18.00

Camarón Tempura Roll

$18.00

BAR

SIGNATURE COCKTAILS

Mojito Dupar

$16.00

Costeñita

$16.00

Margarita Magdalena

$16.00

Not your Piña Colada

$18.00

Bronx Old Fashioned

$16.00

La Jubilada

$16.00

Wayu

$13.00

Es Cocoa

$18.00

Comuna 13

$18.00

Lulada Mule

$16.00

CLASSIC COCKTAILS

Martini

$14.00

Negroni

$14.00

Margarita

$15.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Carajillo

$13.00

Cosmopolitan

$14.00

Caipirinha

$14.00

Mai Tai

$15.00

Sangria

$14.00

Sangria Carafe

$30.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$15.00

WINES

Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00

Merlot

$10.00

Pinot Noir

$10.00

Chardonnay

$10.00

Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

Moscato

$10.00

Port

$10.00

Pedro Ximenez

$10.00

Borghese Pinot Grigio

$45.00

Santiago Ruiz Albariño

$60.00

Cambria Chardonnay

$60.00

Davis Bynum Chardonnay

$65.00

Domaine Bousquet Cabernet Sauvignon

$45.00

Martinelli Zinfandel

$75.00

Cambria Pinot Noir

$70.00

Bootleg Red Blend

$110.00

El Coto Crianza Tempranillo

$45.00

Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon

$200.00

Diorama Priorat

$60.00

Luzon Collecion Blanco Sauvignon Blanc

$40.00

Alta Vista Malbec

$45.00

LIQUORS

1800 añejo

$18.00

1800 blanco

$15.00

1800 coconut

$17.00

1800 cristalino

$19.00

1800 reposado

$16.00

Bozal Mezcal Espadín

$18.00

Casa dragones blanco

$25.00

Casamigos añejo

$19.00

Casamigos blanco

$16.00

Casamigos cristalino

$20.00

Casamigos reposado

$17.00

Cazadores blanco

$13.00

Cincoro reposado

$26.00

Clase azul repo

$45.00

Corralejo Bianco

$15.00

Corralejo reposado

$16.00

Del maguey Vida

$18.00

Don Julio 1942 añejo

$48.00

Don Julio añejo

$22.00

Don Julio blanco

$17.00

Don Julio reposado

$19.00

Dos Hombres Mezcal

$18.00

Espolon blanco

$16.00

Espolon reposado

$17.00

Herradura blanco

$17.00

Herradura legend añejo

$35.00

Herradura reposado

$19.00

Illegal joven

$17.00

Jose cuervo tradicional añejo

$16.00

Jose cuervo tradicional blanco

$14.00

Jose cuervo tradicional reposado

$15.00

Mezcal Unión Uno

$17.00

Montelobos Mezcal

$17.00

Patron añejo

$20.00

Patron blanco

$16.00

Patron el cielo

$36.00

Patron reposado

$18.00

Vago Mezcal Espadín

$18.00

Absolute

$14.00

Grey goose

$15.00

House vodka

$12.00

Ketel one

$15.00

Reyka

$15.00

Tito's

$15.00

Buchanan's deluxe

$16.00

Buchanan's master

$16.00

Bulleit bourbon

$16.00

Chivas regal 12

$16.00

Chivas regal 18

$20.00

Crown apple

$16.00

Crown royal

$16.00

Dewar's

$14.00

Dewar's 12

$17.00

Fireball

$11.00

Glenfiddich

$20.00

Glenfiddich 12

$18.00

Glenfiddich 15

$20.00

Jack Daniels

$14.00

Jaguermaster

$11.00

James Buchanan's special reserve

$22.00

Jameson

$15.00

Jk black lable

$17.00

Jk blue lable

$75.00

Jk double black lable

$19.00

Knob creek

$17.00

Macallan 12

$17.00

Macallan 15

$30.00

Macallan 18

$70.00

Maker's mark

$15.00

Maker's mark 46

$22.00

Michters

$18.00

Nikka Coffey grain

$21.00

The balvenie douhlewood 12

$22.00

The Glenlivet 12

$19.00

The Glenlivet 14

$21.00

Woodford reserve

$16.00

Amaretto

$12.00

Amaro averna siciliano

$17.00

Ancho Reyes

$15.00

Anis

$12.00

Aperol

$14.00

Baileys

$13.00

Campari

$13.00

Chambord

$13.00

Cointreau

$15.00

Creme de violette

$14.00

Dusse

$19.00

Fernet branca

$14.00

Grand marnier

$16.00

Hennessey

$17.00

Hennesy xo

$45.00

Kahlua

$13.00

Licor 43

$13.00

Pama pomegranate lequeor

$12.00

Remy martin

$17.00

St elder elderflower liqueor

$13.00

St Germain elderflower lequeor

$13.00

Appleton state

$19.00

Bacardi añejo 4

$14.00

Bacardi añejo 8

$15.00

Bacardi blanco

$10.00

Brugal 1888

$16.00

Brugal añejo superior

$14.00

Bumbu

$17.00

Capitan Morgan dark

$13.00

Capitan Morgan white

$12.00

Diplomatico

$18.00

Leblon cachaca

$15.00

Malibu

$14.00

Mount gay black barrel

$16.00

Novo Fogo Cachaça

$15.00

Plantation dark

$13.00

Zacapa 23

$18.00

Zayas Rum

$16.00

The Botanist

$18.00

Hendricks

$18.00

Tangueray

$14.00

Bombay

$14.00

BEERS

Presidente

$6.00

Taco Tuesday

$7.00

Hazy Little Things IPA

$7.00

Michelob

$6.00

Modelo Negra

$6.00

Club Colombian

$6.00

Ultra

$6.00

CHAMPAGNE

House Prosecco

$35.00

Moet

$160.00

Moet Rose

$175.00

Segura Viudas

$40.00

Segura Viudas Rose

$40.00

Veuve Cliquot

$165.00

Veuve Cliquot Rose

$200.00

Dom Perignon

$800.00

House Prosecco Glass

$10.00

NA BEVERAGES

Redbull

$6.00

Mocktail

$6.50

SHOTS

BP 1

$15.00

CAFE

COFFEE

Espresso

$4.00

Café con Leche

$6.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Latte

$6.00

Cortado

$5.00

Americano

$4.00

NA BEVERAGES

SODAS

Coca Cola

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Pony Malta

$5.00

Colombiana

$3.50

JUICES

Mora

$6.00

Mango

$6.00

Guava

$6.00

Lulo

$6.00

Passion Fruit

$6.00

WATER

PELEGRINO SMALL

$3.50

FIJI WATER

$5.00

PELEGRINO BIG

$6.00

PERRIER SMALL

$3.50

ACQUA PANNA

$6.00

EMPLOYEE MENU

DISCOUNTED ITEMS

Hamburguesitas

$9.00

Cayeye croquetas EMPLEADOS

$9.00

Croquetas Posta Cartagenera EMPLEADOS

$9.00

Arroz Frito empleado

$9.00

Sushi Barranquillero

$9.00

Sushi Veggie

$9.00

Sushi Pollo Frito

$9.00

Tostadas de Chorizo EMPLEADOS

$9.00

Butternut Squash Ravioli EMPLEADOS

$9.00

Ensalada Catalina EMPLEADOS

$9.00

Ensalada La Guajira EMPLEADOS

$9.00