Condado Tacos South End Charlotte, NC

review star

No reviews yet

1515 South Tryon St

Charlotte, NC 28203

**NC HH Margaritas**

House Made Margarita - NC

*Gran Classico- NC

$10.00

*House Flight- NC

$20.00

**NC HH Food**

Smoky's Nachos

$9.00

Smoky's Veggie Nachos

$9.00

Three Buds Full Size

$20.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Monday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Thursday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Friday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Saturday10:30 am - 2:30 am
