Charlotte breakfast spots you'll love

Go
Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Charlotte

Eight + Sand Kitchen image

 

Eight + Sand Kitchen

135 New Bern Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Nashville Hot Chicken Biscuit$13.50
Panko fried chicken dressed with Nashville Hot Rub, Ashe County cheddar, free range fried egg, and pickles on our house made buttermilk biscuit. Served with crunks.
Green Goddess Avocado Toast$10.00
Vegan Green Goddess spread, sliced avocado, arugula, pickled red onion, and everything bagel seasoning, and fried free range egg on thick sliced country sourdough.
Chipotle Club Sandwich$12.00
Roasted turkey (antibiotic free + non-GMO), signature bacon, provolone, smoky chipotle aioli, romaine, tomato, and red onion on toasted wonder sourdough. Served with pickle spear + kettle chips.
More about Eight + Sand Kitchen
Chef Alyssa's Family Table Meals image

 

Chef Alyssa's Family Table Meals

4001 Yancey Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.9 (199 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
4 Pack Dinner Rolls$3.99
V
Rio Grande Bowl$14.00
GF, can be VT. Individual Bowl. Carolina Rice, Choice of [Adobo Chicken or Adobo Tofu], Smashed Avocado, Zucchini, Marinated Tomatoes, Chipotle-Cilantro Crema
South End Bowl$14.00
GF, can be VT. Individual Carolina Rice, Choice of Herb Pulled Chicken or Roasted Tofu], Smoked Cauliflower, Butternut Squash, Sautéed Greens, Buttermilk Slaw, Aji Dulce Barbecue Sauce
More about Chef Alyssa's Family Table Meals
Suffolk Punch image

 

Suffolk Punch

2911 Griffith St, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Handcut Fries$8.00
Belgian Style Fries, Comeback Sauce, Honey Mustard, Non-GMO ketchup
TSP Burger$16.00
Irish Oaks Cattle Co. Ground Beef, Caramelized Onion, Stout Soaked Gruyere, Arugula, Drunken Pickles, Black Pepper Aioli, Stout Mustard, Brioche Bun
BBQ Chicken Flatbread$16.00
Marinated Pulled Chicken, Smoked Bacon, Shredded Mozzarella, Smoked BBQ Sauce, Pickled Red Onion, Warm Queso Sauce, Fried Jalapeno, Scallion
More about Suffolk Punch
Chef Alyssa's Kitchen image

 

Chef Alyssa's Kitchen

4001-C Yancey Road, Charlotte

Avg 4.9 (199 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chocolate Chip Cookies$2.50
House Made & Fresh Baked. Individual Cookie.
Snickerdoodle Cookies$2.50
Fresh Baked Sugar Cookies Rolled In Cinnamon Sugar. Individual Cookie.
The B.B.$12.50
GF. House Mixed Greens, Herb Pulled Chicken, Shredded Cabbage and Carrots, Tomatoes, Croutons, Roasted Garlic Buttermilk Dressing
More about Chef Alyssa's Kitchen
Just Fresh image

 

Just Fresh

5900 Quail Hollow Rd, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Blue Cobb$8.99
Organic field greens, all natural freshly roasted chicken breast, crumbled blue cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado, and Applewood smoked bacon with balsamic vinaigrette.
California Turkey$8.79
All natural freshly sliced turkey breast, avocado, provolone cheese, arugula, spinach, tomatoes, and pesto aioli on whole wheat bread
Fiesta Fresca Quesadilla$8.99
All natural freshly roasted chicken breast, cheddar jack cheese, hot pepper blend, black beans, tomatoes, and chipotle mayo in a tomato basil tortilla
More about Just Fresh
Village Juice Co image

 

Village Juice Co

1115 North Brevard Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pinky Swear$8.95
housemade almond milk, strawberry, banana, date
Farmer's Daughter Bowl$10.95
brown rice, kale or spinach, chicken, apple, sweet potato, spiced almonds. dressing: balsamic dijon + roasted carrot vinaigrette (unless another dressing is selected we add both to this grain bowl)
* suggested add-on: avocado
Whole Farm$10.00
Organic carrot, organic apple, organic cucumber, orange, organic kale, chard, beet, organic ginger
More about Village Juice Co
Cafe Monte image

 

Cafe Monte

6700 Fairview Rd, Suite 108, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chocolate Croissant$3.25
Thai Chicken Salade$16.00
Endive Salad$13.00
More about Cafe Monte
Ruby Sunshine image

SANDWICHES

Ruby Sunshine

332 West Bland Street, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (1004 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spanish Omelet$12.50
Spicy Chorizo sausage, pico de gallo and pepperjack cheese, served with a buttermilk biscuit and choice of side
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Fried chicken topped with cheddar cheese, dressed with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and mayonnaise on a Brioche bun, served with choice of side
** Try it Sweet Heat Style - fried chicken tossed in a Mike's Hot Honey glaze, no cheese**
Three Little Pigs Omelet$13.50
Applewood-smoked bacon, ham & sausage with swiss cheese. Served with a buttermilk biscuit and choice of side
More about Ruby Sunshine
The Workman's Friend image

 

The Workman's Friend

1531 CENTRAL AVE, CHARLOTTE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Irish American Grilled Cheese$11.00
Dubliner white cheddar, American, sourdough, tomato basil bisque
Open Faced Roast Turkey Sandwich$11.00
oven roasted turkey, brie, apple chutney, arugula, lemon vinaigrette, hand cut chips
Pan Seared Salmon$16.00
pan seared skin-on salmon, carrot puree, sautéed asparagus, brussel chips
More about The Workman's Friend
Amelie's French Bakery image

 

Amelie's French Bakery

4321 Park Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Vanilla Eclair$3.35
Pate a Choux filled with a vanilla pastry cream and dipped in chocolate ganache.
Cinnamon Stick$1.75
Rolled danish dough with cinnamon, baked, and topped with icing.
Classic Croissant$2.50
Light, flakey buttered croissant.
More about Amelie's French Bakery
SC Cafe @ 7th image

 

SC Cafe @ 7th

224 E 7th St, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sausage, Egg & Cheese Bagel$8.00
Neese’s sausage or a turkey sausage patty, folded egg with cheese on a toasted bagel.
Grilled Chicken Pesto Sandwich$9.50
Grilled Chicken on a brioche bun with fresh pesto, roasted red peppers and fresh mozzarella cheese.
Mac and Cheese Bites$6.00
Fried Mac & cheese bites served with marinara dipping sauce.
More about SC Cafe @ 7th
The Lights Cafe image

SMOOTHIES

The Lights Cafe

16631 Lancaster Hwy, Charlotte

Avg 4.8 (587 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
simple greens pesto rice$15.00
jade rice, pesto, poached egg, kale, radish, hot sauce, chevre (gf.) (v.)
moonrise kingdom$13.00
wild quinoa, black beans, avocado, pico, kale, pumpkin seeds, tomatillo verde (gf.) (vv.)
hummingbird$13.00
hummus, avocado, tomato,
cucumber, spinach, pesto, basil (vv.)
(whole grain pullman)
More about The Lights Cafe
Amelie's French Bakery: Cake's image

 

Amelie's French Bakery: Cake's

4321 Park Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chocolate Raspberry
Chocolate Chiffon, Chocolate Buttercream, Raspberry Mousse, Chocolate Curls, Ganache, Fresh Raspberries
Sprinkle Chiffon
Sprinkle Chiffon, Vanilla Buttercream, White Chocolate Mousse, Sprinkles Masking
Macaron Gateaux$18.95
Our macaron gâteau consists of three layers of cookies and two layers of buttercream filling and are approximately six inches in diameter. (No modifications to the design of the macaron gâteau) This dessert typically serves around 8 - 10 people (add-ons may be an additional fee). Choose from any of our year-round or seasonal flavors.
More about Amelie's French Bakery: Cake's
Toucan Louies Cafe and Roastery image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Toucan Louies Cafe and Roastery

2753 Rozzelles Ferry Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (551 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mediterranean$8.95
Side of Home Fries$2.25
Peanut Butter, Banana & Honey$5.95
More about Toucan Louies Cafe and Roastery
Koffee Kup image

 

Koffee Kup

9601 North Tryon Street Suite F, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Stewed Chicken-White$13.00
Stewed Chicken (White meat) served with white rice, two sides, and a choice of bread.
Beef Ribs$14.95
Beef Ribs served with two sides, and a choice of bread.
PC fried$13.25
Pork Chops served with two sides and a choice of bread.
More about Koffee Kup
Just Fresh image

SOUPS • FRENCH FRIES

Just Fresh

14136 Rivergate Pkwy, Charlotte

Avg 4.7 (1089 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Little Red Rooster$7.79
All natural freshly roasted chicken breast, ham, Applewood smoked bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and honey mustard toasted in a tomato basil tortilla
Beef Burger$9.99
Angus beef burger, cheddar cheese, honey mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles on a brioche bun
Turkey Burger$9.99
Fresh ground turkey burger, cheddar cheese, honey mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles on a brioche bun
More about Just Fresh
Lincoln Street Kitchen & Cocktails image

TAPAS

Lincoln Street Kitchen & Cocktails

1320 South Church Street, Charlotte

Avg 4.2 (233 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
POTATO HASH$5.00
ROASTED YUKON GOLD POTATO + BEETS + SWEET POTATO
PAN ROASTED CHICKEN$14.00
PARSNIP PUREE • MAITAKE • BEECH MUSHROOMS • HERBS • CHICKEN JUS
ROASTED BRUSSEL SPROUTS$8.00
WHOLE GRAIN MUSTARD • WHITE BALSAMIC • BACON
More about Lincoln Street Kitchen & Cocktails
Restaurant banner

 

Hideaway Bar & Lounge

2710 Tuckaseegee Rd, charlotte

Avg 3.5 (7 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Wings
Brisket Quesadilla$15.00
Fried Chicken Salad$14.00
More about Hideaway Bar & Lounge
Restaurant banner

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Caswell Station

366 N Caswell Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (223 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Shrimp and Avocado$14.50
mixed greens, blackened shrimp, avacado, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions pepper jack cheese cajun ranch
Chicken Cobb$13.50
iceburg lettuce chopped chicken breast, eggs, jalapeno bacon, tomatoes, crumbled bleu cheese, diced avacado, scallions, ranch dressing
Tatchos$11.50
Tator tots smothered with slow roasted short ribs, southern gravy, mixed drizzled with cheeses, topped with sunny side up egg and hot auce
More about Caswell Station
Restaurant banner

 

Big Ben British Restaurant & Pub

1535 Elizabeth Avenue, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Big Ben British Restaurant & Pub

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Charlotte

Chicken Sandwiches

Pudding

Mac And Cheese

Caesar Salad

Cake

Nachos

Salmon

Brisket

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Charlotte to explore

NoDa

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

South Park

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Dilworth

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Steele Creek

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Ballantyne

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Plaza Midwood

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Charlotte to explore

Fort Mill

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Cornelius

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Matthews

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Indian Trail

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Huntersville

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Gastonia

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.3 (49 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston