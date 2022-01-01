Charlotte breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Charlotte
More about Eight + Sand Kitchen
Eight + Sand Kitchen
135 New Bern Street, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Nashville Hot Chicken Biscuit
|$13.50
Panko fried chicken dressed with Nashville Hot Rub, Ashe County cheddar, free range fried egg, and pickles on our house made buttermilk biscuit. Served with crunks.
|Green Goddess Avocado Toast
|$10.00
Vegan Green Goddess spread, sliced avocado, arugula, pickled red onion, and everything bagel seasoning, and fried free range egg on thick sliced country sourdough.
|Chipotle Club Sandwich
|$12.00
Roasted turkey (antibiotic free + non-GMO), signature bacon, provolone, smoky chipotle aioli, romaine, tomato, and red onion on toasted wonder sourdough. Served with pickle spear + kettle chips.
More about Chef Alyssa's Family Table Meals
Chef Alyssa's Family Table Meals
4001 Yancey Rd, Charlotte
|Popular items
|4 Pack Dinner Rolls
|$3.99
V
|Rio Grande Bowl
|$14.00
GF, can be VT. Individual Bowl. Carolina Rice, Choice of [Adobo Chicken or Adobo Tofu], Smashed Avocado, Zucchini, Marinated Tomatoes, Chipotle-Cilantro Crema
|South End Bowl
|$14.00
GF, can be VT. Individual Carolina Rice, Choice of Herb Pulled Chicken or Roasted Tofu], Smoked Cauliflower, Butternut Squash, Sautéed Greens, Buttermilk Slaw, Aji Dulce Barbecue Sauce
More about Suffolk Punch
Suffolk Punch
2911 Griffith St, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Handcut Fries
|$8.00
Belgian Style Fries, Comeback Sauce, Honey Mustard, Non-GMO ketchup
|TSP Burger
|$16.00
Irish Oaks Cattle Co. Ground Beef, Caramelized Onion, Stout Soaked Gruyere, Arugula, Drunken Pickles, Black Pepper Aioli, Stout Mustard, Brioche Bun
|BBQ Chicken Flatbread
|$16.00
Marinated Pulled Chicken, Smoked Bacon, Shredded Mozzarella, Smoked BBQ Sauce, Pickled Red Onion, Warm Queso Sauce, Fried Jalapeno, Scallion
More about Chef Alyssa's Kitchen
Chef Alyssa's Kitchen
4001-C Yancey Road, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$2.50
House Made & Fresh Baked. Individual Cookie.
|Snickerdoodle Cookies
|$2.50
Fresh Baked Sugar Cookies Rolled In Cinnamon Sugar. Individual Cookie.
|The B.B.
|$12.50
GF. House Mixed Greens, Herb Pulled Chicken, Shredded Cabbage and Carrots, Tomatoes, Croutons, Roasted Garlic Buttermilk Dressing
More about Just Fresh
Just Fresh
5900 Quail Hollow Rd, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Blue Cobb
|$8.99
Organic field greens, all natural freshly roasted chicken breast, crumbled blue cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado, and Applewood smoked bacon with balsamic vinaigrette.
|California Turkey
|$8.79
All natural freshly sliced turkey breast, avocado, provolone cheese, arugula, spinach, tomatoes, and pesto aioli on whole wheat bread
|Fiesta Fresca Quesadilla
|$8.99
All natural freshly roasted chicken breast, cheddar jack cheese, hot pepper blend, black beans, tomatoes, and chipotle mayo in a tomato basil tortilla
More about Village Juice Co
Village Juice Co
1115 North Brevard Street, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Pinky Swear
|$8.95
housemade almond milk, strawberry, banana, date
|Farmer's Daughter Bowl
|$10.95
brown rice, kale or spinach, chicken, apple, sweet potato, spiced almonds. dressing: balsamic dijon + roasted carrot vinaigrette (unless another dressing is selected we add both to this grain bowl)
* suggested add-on: avocado
|Whole Farm
|$10.00
Organic carrot, organic apple, organic cucumber, orange, organic kale, chard, beet, organic ginger
More about Cafe Monte
Cafe Monte
6700 Fairview Rd, Suite 108, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.25
|Thai Chicken Salade
|$16.00
|Endive Salad
|$13.00
More about Ruby Sunshine
SANDWICHES
Ruby Sunshine
332 West Bland Street, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Spanish Omelet
|$12.50
Spicy Chorizo sausage, pico de gallo and pepperjack cheese, served with a buttermilk biscuit and choice of side
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Fried chicken topped with cheddar cheese, dressed with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and mayonnaise on a Brioche bun, served with choice of side
** Try it Sweet Heat Style - fried chicken tossed in a Mike's Hot Honey glaze, no cheese**
|Three Little Pigs Omelet
|$13.50
Applewood-smoked bacon, ham & sausage with swiss cheese. Served with a buttermilk biscuit and choice of side
More about The Workman's Friend
The Workman's Friend
1531 CENTRAL AVE, CHARLOTTE
|Popular items
|Irish American Grilled Cheese
|$11.00
Dubliner white cheddar, American, sourdough, tomato basil bisque
|Open Faced Roast Turkey Sandwich
|$11.00
oven roasted turkey, brie, apple chutney, arugula, lemon vinaigrette, hand cut chips
|Pan Seared Salmon
|$16.00
pan seared skin-on salmon, carrot puree, sautéed asparagus, brussel chips
More about Amelie's French Bakery
Amelie's French Bakery
4321 Park Road, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Vanilla Eclair
|$3.35
Pate a Choux filled with a vanilla pastry cream and dipped in chocolate ganache.
|Cinnamon Stick
|$1.75
Rolled danish dough with cinnamon, baked, and topped with icing.
|Classic Croissant
|$2.50
Light, flakey buttered croissant.
More about SC Cafe @ 7th
SC Cafe @ 7th
224 E 7th St, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Sausage, Egg & Cheese Bagel
|$8.00
Neese’s sausage or a turkey sausage patty, folded egg with cheese on a toasted bagel.
|Grilled Chicken Pesto Sandwich
|$9.50
Grilled Chicken on a brioche bun with fresh pesto, roasted red peppers and fresh mozzarella cheese.
|Mac and Cheese Bites
|$6.00
Fried Mac & cheese bites served with marinara dipping sauce.
More about The Lights Cafe
SMOOTHIES
The Lights Cafe
16631 Lancaster Hwy, Charlotte
|Popular items
|simple greens pesto rice
|$15.00
jade rice, pesto, poached egg, kale, radish, hot sauce, chevre (gf.) (v.)
|moonrise kingdom
|$13.00
wild quinoa, black beans, avocado, pico, kale, pumpkin seeds, tomatillo verde (gf.) (vv.)
|hummingbird
|$13.00
hummus, avocado, tomato,
cucumber, spinach, pesto, basil (vv.)
(whole grain pullman)
More about Amelie's French Bakery: Cake's
Amelie's French Bakery: Cake's
4321 Park Road, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Chocolate Raspberry
Chocolate Chiffon, Chocolate Buttercream, Raspberry Mousse, Chocolate Curls, Ganache, Fresh Raspberries
|Sprinkle Chiffon
Sprinkle Chiffon, Vanilla Buttercream, White Chocolate Mousse, Sprinkles Masking
|Macaron Gateaux
|$18.95
Our macaron gâteau consists of three layers of cookies and two layers of buttercream filling and are approximately six inches in diameter. (No modifications to the design of the macaron gâteau) This dessert typically serves around 8 - 10 people (add-ons may be an additional fee). Choose from any of our year-round or seasonal flavors.
More about Toucan Louies Cafe and Roastery
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Toucan Louies Cafe and Roastery
2753 Rozzelles Ferry Rd, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Mediterranean
|$8.95
|Side of Home Fries
|$2.25
|Peanut Butter, Banana & Honey
|$5.95
More about Koffee Kup
Koffee Kup
9601 North Tryon Street Suite F, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Stewed Chicken-White
|$13.00
Stewed Chicken (White meat) served with white rice, two sides, and a choice of bread.
|Beef Ribs
|$14.95
Beef Ribs served with two sides, and a choice of bread.
|PC fried
|$13.25
Pork Chops served with two sides and a choice of bread.
More about Just Fresh
SOUPS • FRENCH FRIES
Just Fresh
14136 Rivergate Pkwy, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Little Red Rooster
|$7.79
All natural freshly roasted chicken breast, ham, Applewood smoked bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and honey mustard toasted in a tomato basil tortilla
|Beef Burger
|$9.99
Angus beef burger, cheddar cheese, honey mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles on a brioche bun
|Turkey Burger
|$9.99
Fresh ground turkey burger, cheddar cheese, honey mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles on a brioche bun
More about Lincoln Street Kitchen & Cocktails
TAPAS
Lincoln Street Kitchen & Cocktails
1320 South Church Street, Charlotte
|Popular items
|POTATO HASH
|$5.00
ROASTED YUKON GOLD POTATO + BEETS + SWEET POTATO
|PAN ROASTED CHICKEN
|$14.00
PARSNIP PUREE • MAITAKE • BEECH MUSHROOMS • HERBS • CHICKEN JUS
|ROASTED BRUSSEL SPROUTS
|$8.00
WHOLE GRAIN MUSTARD • WHITE BALSAMIC • BACON
More about Hideaway Bar & Lounge
Hideaway Bar & Lounge
2710 Tuckaseegee Rd, charlotte
|Popular items
|Wings
|Brisket Quesadilla
|$15.00
|Fried Chicken Salad
|$14.00
More about Caswell Station
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Caswell Station
366 N Caswell Rd, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Shrimp and Avocado
|$14.50
mixed greens, blackened shrimp, avacado, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions pepper jack cheese cajun ranch
|Chicken Cobb
|$13.50
iceburg lettuce chopped chicken breast, eggs, jalapeno bacon, tomatoes, crumbled bleu cheese, diced avacado, scallions, ranch dressing
|Tatchos
|$11.50
Tator tots smothered with slow roasted short ribs, southern gravy, mixed drizzled with cheeses, topped with sunny side up egg and hot auce