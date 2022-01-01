Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Salad
Breakfast & Brunch

Mr. Taco Main St, LLC. Main St

review star

No reviews yet

2435 Main Street

Riverside, CA 92501

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito
Quesa-tacos
Burritos

Breakfast

Huevos Rancheros

$12.99

Chorizo Plate

$11.99

Breakfast Burrito

$8.99+

Machaca De Birria

$11.99

Chilaquiles

$11.99

Breakfast Skillet

$13.99

Mr Omelette

$13.99

Waffles Tower

$6.99

Menudo

$10.99

Sides and Drinks

$4.00+

Steak And Egg Plate

$15.99

French Toast Breakfast Plate

$12.99

Chilaquiles Bandera

$14.99

Birria Omelette

$11.99

Green Chicken Pozole

$10.99

Mr. Taco Combos

#1 Three Taco Plate

$10.99

#2 2 Tacos and Mini Burrito

$11.99

#3 Birria Tacos

$10.99

#4 Birria Torta

$12.99

#5 Quesabirria

$13.99

#6 Two Fish Tacos

$10.99

#7 Birria Taquitos

$11.99

#8 Enchiladas

$13.99

Tacos, Burritos, Quesatacos, Torta

Tacos

$3.00+

Quesa-tacos

$3.69+

Mr. Torta

$12.29

Burritos

$9.99+

Seafood

Specialties

$14.59+

Burritos

$14.99+

Ceviche

$12.99+

Tacos

$4.29+

Ostiones

$16.99+

Shrimp Enchiladas

$15.99

Munchies

Borracho Platter

$19.99

Mr. Quesadilla

$12.99

Mr. Wings

$14.99

Birria Chimis

$12.99

Birria Minitacos (6 pcs.)

$13.99

Mr Fries

$13.99

Mr Nachos

$13.59

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Birria Minitacos (12 pcs.)

$24.99

Guac & Chicharron

$9.99

Chicharron

$5.00

Chips And Salsa

$3.00

(4) Chicken Taquitos

$9.99

Molcajete

Molcajete

$44.99

Little Amigo Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Little Amigo Small B/C Burrito

$7.99

Little Amigo Taco

$6.99

Little Amigo Cheese Enchilada

$6.99

Fajitas

Patron Fajita

$42.99

Fajita Trio Plate

$19.99

Fruit

Medium Fresas Con Crema

$4.99

Arroz Con Leche

$2.99

Flan

$2.50

Cheesecake

$3.99

Chocoflan

$4.29

Fruit Cup

$7.99

CATERING PLATTERS

Taquiza Platter

$50.00+

Burritos

$72.00+

Quesatacos

$72.00+

Minitortas

$48.00+

Quesatacos & Burritos

$85.00

Birria Fiesta Box

$87.00

Carnitas Fiesta Box

$79.00

Taco Fiesta Box

$162.00

Borracho Fiesta Box

$76.00

Del Mar Sampler

$85.00+

Aguachile

$75.00+

Ceviche

$65.00+

Breakfast Burritos

$68.00+

Aguas Frescas ( Gallon)

$15.00

Pack #1

$50.00

Pack #2

$70.00

Pack #3

$90.00

Pack #4

$130.00

Michelada Mix

$13.00+

32oz Salsa

$9.00

32oz Guacamole

$13.00

32oz Beans

$9.00

32oz Rice

$8.00

1/2 Tray Beans

$20.00

Full Tray Beans

$28.00

1/2 Tray Rice

$19.00

Full Tray Rice

$27.00

Chips & Dips

$30.00

Chips Lg

$5.00

Miche Gallon

$30.00

SIDES

Rice

$2.99

Beans

$2.99

Fries

$3.49

(2) Corn Tortillas

$0.99

(2) Flour Tortillas

$0.99

Street Corn

$2.49

Tostadas

$0.99

7oz Pozole

$2.49

Green Salad

$2.69

2 Oz Sour Cream

$0.52

2 Oz Guacamole

$0.90

2 Oz Cheese

$0.89

8 Oz Guacamole

$3.99

Side Breackfast Potatoes

$3.29

(4) Chicken Taquitos

$9.99

Consome

$2.00

Chiles Toreados

$0.20

Grill Onions

$0.50

Side Steak

$4.99

4oz Pico De Gallo

$0.80

(1) Costa Azul

$3.00

Cheese Enchilada

$2.99

Enchilada Choice of Meat

$3.29

(2) Bacon

$3.00

(2) Sasuage

$3.00

Avocado Slices

$2.99

Bag of chips

$3.00

16oz Salsa

$3.99

( 5 )side Mummy Shrimp

$8.99

Breakfast Potatoes

$3.49

Sriracha - Mayo

$0.25

16oz Pico De Gallo

$3.99

16oz Salsa

$4.99

Soft Drinks

Medium

$2.69

Large

$2.99

Jarritos

$3.99

Mexican Coke

$4.99

Cafe De Olla

$3.50

Mr Taco Mug

$10.00

Water Bottle

$2.00

Orange Juice

$3.99

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Orange Fanta

$4.99

Red Bull

$4.00

Mr Taco Water Cup

$2.00

AGUAS FRESCAS

Pepino con Limon

$4.99+

Horchata con Coco

$4.99+

Fresa con Sandia

$4.99+

Large Pina

$5.99

Md Pina

$4.99

Large Horchata

$5.99

Md Horchata

$4.99

Car show

Keto Asada Taco

$3.49

Chicken Keto Tacos

$3.29

Fish Keto Taco

$3.59

Shrimp Keto Taco

$3.99

Mr Protein Salad

$9.99

Chicken Tortilla Bowl

$8.99

Chicken Burrito Bowl

$7.99

Chicken Avocado Salad

$8.99

MERCHANDISE

MERCHANDISE

orange mr taco sweater

$35.00

El Jefe Hat

$35.00

El Jefe Shirt

$25.00

Grabs Ands Go

Mr Taco Camo Hat

$30.00

Mr Taco Black Hat

$15.00

Hot Chettos

$3.00

Mugs

$10.00

Mr taco favorites

Carnitas Plate

$14.99

Asada Plate

$16.99

Grilled Chicken Plate

$14.99

Birria Plate

$15.99

Surf N Turf Plate

$19.99

Enchilada Trio Combo

$16.99

Grilled Fish Plate

$14.99

Shrimp Taco Plate

$13.99

Fish Taco Plate

$12.99

One Chile Relleno Plate

$10.99

Two Chile Relleno Plate

$13.99

Michelero Chamoy and Tamarindo Sticks

Nati's Candies

$5.99

Tamarindo Sticks

$10.00

Valentines Day Tacos (8)

Valentines Day Tacos (8)

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come enjoy Riversides best tacos and micheladas.

Website

Location

2435 Main Street, Riverside, CA 92501

Directions

Gallery
