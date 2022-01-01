Mexican & Tex-Mex
Salad
Breakfast & Brunch
Mr. Taco Main St, LLC. Main St
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come enjoy Riversides best tacos and micheladas.
Location
2435 Main Street, Riverside, CA 92501
Gallery
