Mexican & Tex-Mex

El Patron Downtown Riverside

621 Reviews

$$

3204 Mission Inn Avenue

Riverside, CA 92507

Order Again

Popular Items

Flautas
Guacamole Bowl

APPETIZERS

Guacamole Bowl

Guacamole Bowl

$10.95

Fresh handpicked avocados smashed, mixed with onions, cilantro, roma tomatoes, jalapeños, and seasoned to perfection served with fresh tortilla chips

El Patrón Nachos

El Patrón Nachos

$16.95

Crispy corn tortilla chips loaded with mixed cheese, pinto beans with your choice of carne asada / chicken / carnitas / shrimp / soy meat, topped with pico de gallo, sour cream & guacamole

Fiesta Platter

Fiesta Platter

$15.95

Small cheese quesadilla, mini crispy chicken chimichangas, deep fried chicken taquitos, served with a side of guacamole & sour cream

Flautas

Flautas

$10.95

Three hand-rolled flautas stuffed with our delicious chicken filling, wrapped in a crispy, golden flour tortilla, deep fried to perfection, drizzled with our signature red sauce, cotija cheese, cilantro, topped with guacamole & sour cream

Diablito Fries

Diablito Fries

$16.95

Generous portion of seasoned fries with your choice of carne asada / chicken / carnitas / soy meat topped with jack cheese, spiced up with julienned jalapeños, a dollop of pico de gallo, guacamole & sour cream

Chevichazo

Chevichazo

$13.95

Fresh boiled Tilapia fish marinated in citrus juices, mixed in fresh cilantro, fine cut onion, diced tomatoes topped with avocado slices served with assorted peppers, homemade tostada & fresh salsa

Esquites El Patron

$5.95

El Patron’s “off-the-cob” version of street corn -smokey, sweet, spicy, and tangy, grilled Mexican street corn slathered in mayonesa, cotija cheese, fresh lime & paprika

ENTREES

Sombrero Bowl

$16.95

crispy large deep-fried flour tortilla filled with rice, boiled black beans, lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro, sour cream, cheese, avocado with your choice of carne asada ($5 extra) / chicken / carnitas / shrimp ($3 extra) / veggies / shredded beef / soy meat

Mary's Dominating Fajitas Chicken Salad

Mary's Dominating Fajitas Chicken Salad

$17.95

Crispy fried chicken tenders on a bed of salad mix, grilled fajita veggies, boiled black beans, yellow corn and beets. Topped with mixed cheese, tajin and a drizzle of chipotle mayo.

Pork Tamales

Pork Tamales

$16.95Out of stock

two delicious chicken tamales covered with our own Ranchera sauce and melted mixed cheese. served with our homemade rice, fresh beans and topped off with queso fresco & sour cream drizzle

N/A Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$2.95

Blue Red Bull

$1.00

Coffee

$2.95

Cranberry Juice

$2.95

Diet Pepsi

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Gingerale

$2.95

Grapefruit Juice

$2.95

Hot Tea

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Mango Iced Tea

$5.95

Orange Juice

$2.95

Orange Soda

$2.95

Pepsi

$2.95

Pineapple Juice

$2.95

Pink Lemonade

$2.95

Pumpkin Cider

$3.95

Raspberry Ice Tea

$2.95

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Red Bull

$4.00

Root Beer

$2.95

Sierra Mist

$2.95

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.95

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Virgin Marg

$5.00

Virgin Michelada

$5.00

Vrgin Mojito

$5.00

Watermelon Red Bull

$4.00

White Red Bull

$4.00

Yellow Red Bull

$4.00

Mango Lemonade

$4.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are dedicated to delivering top notch service while bringing the essence of Mexico with our delicious cuisine and festive atmosphere. Our vibrant restaurant and distinctive tequila bar resides in a historical Union Pacific Railroad Depot that was built in 1904.

Website

Location

3204 Mission Inn Avenue, Riverside, CA 92507

Directions

