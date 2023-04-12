Restaurant header imageView gallery

Taqueria 2 Potrillos - Riverside

1,577 Reviews

$

10088 Magnolia Ave

Riverside, CA 92503

Popular Items

Lg Agua Fresca
Corn Meat Mulita
Asada Burrito

FOOD

Breakfast (Served Until 11am Daily)

Served Until 11am Daily!

Asada, Egg & Cheese Burrito

$9.99

Carne Asada, Egg & Cheese

Chorizo & Egg Torta

$8.99

Chorizo, Egg & Cheese Burrito

$9.99

Chorizo, Egg & Cheese

Ham, Egg & Cheese Burrito

$9.99

Ham, Egg & Cheese

Ranchero Burrito

$9.99

Ham, Egg, Pico de Gallo & Cheese

Build Your Own Taco Box

10 People

$139.90

20 People

$279.80

30 People

$419.70

40 People

$559.60

50 People

$699.50

Burrito Bowls

Al Pastor Burrito Bowl

$9.19

Asada Burrito Bowl

$9.19

Birria Burrito Bowl

$9.19

Buche Burrito Bowl

$9.19

Cabeza Burrito Bowl

$9.19

Carnitas Burrito Bowl

$9.19

Chicharron Burrito Bowl

$9.19

Chicken Burrito Bowl

$9.19

Chorizo Burrito Bowl

$9.19

Fish Burrito Bowl

$9.69

Lengua Burrito Bowl

$9.69

Shrimp Burrito Bowl

$9.69

Tripa Burrito Bowl

$9.19

Burritos

Al Pastor Burrito

$9.99

Rice, Refried Beans, Onions, Cilantro, Marinated Pork

Asada Burrito

$9.99

Rice, Refried Beans, Onions, Cilantro, Carne Asada (Beef)

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$6.39

Refried Bean & Cheese

Beans, Rice & Cheese Burrito

$7.39

Rice, Cheese & Refried Beans

Birria Burrito

$9.99

Rice, Refried Beans, Onions, Cilantro, Beef Birria

Buche Burrito

$9.99

Rice, Refried Beans, Onions, Cilantro, Buche

Cabeza Burrito

$9.99

Rice, Refried Beans, Onions, Cilantro, Cabeza

Carnitas Burrito

$9.99

Rice, Refried Beans, Onions, Cilantro, Pork

Chicharron Burrito

$9.99

Chicken Burrito

$9.99

Rice, Refried Beans, Onions, Cilantro, Chicken

Chorizo Burrito

$9.99

Rice, Refried Beans, Onions, Cilantro, Chorizo (Pork)

Fish Burrito

$9.99

Rice, Cabbage, Breaded Fish, Chipotle Dressing, Cilantro Dressing

Lengua Burrito

$10.59

Rice, Refried Beans, Onions, Cilantro, Lengua (Beef Tongue)

Shrimp Burrito

$9.99

Rice, Cabbage, Breaded Shrimp, Chipotle Dressing, Cilantro Dressing

Tripa Burrito

$9.99

Rice, Refried Beans, Onions, Cilantro, Tripa (Tripe)

Veggie Burrito

$9.99

Lettuce, Rice, Tomato, Red Onion, Avocado, Cilantro Dressing and Chipotle/Mayo Dressing

Combinations

3 Taco Combination

$10.09

Rice, Refried Beans, & 3 Tacos (Chicken, Chorizo, Carnitas, Birria, or Chicharron)

Birria Plate

$10.09

Rice, Refried Beans, Beef Birria and 3 Corn Tortillas

Dessert

Bunuelos

$2.49

Cake Slice

$4.19

Flan Slice

$4.19

Fresas Con Crema

$4.99

Fruit Salad

$4.99

Rice Pudding

$2.19

Empanadas

Al Pastor Empanada

$4.99

Fried Sope with Beans, choice of meat, lettuce, tomato sauce, sour cream & cottage cheese

Asada Empanada

$4.99

Fried corn empanada W/Cheese inside, lettuce, tomato sauce, sour cream & cottage cheese W/ Choice of any meat

Birria Empanada

$4.99

Buche Empanada

$4.99

Cabeza Empanada

$4.99

Carnitas Empanada

$4.99

Chicharron Empanada

$4.99

Chicken Empanda

$4.99

Chorizo Empanada

$4.99

Fish Empanada

$5.19

Lengua Empanada

$5.19

Shrimp Empanada

$5.19

Tripa Empanada

$4.99

Veggie Empanada

$3.99

Fried corn empanada W/Cheese inside, lettuce, tomato sauce, sour cream & cottage cheese

Mulitas

Corn Cheese Mulita

$2.99

2 Handmade Corn tortillas with melted cheese on the griddle in the middle

Corn Meat Mulita

$4.19

2 Handmade Corn tortillas with melted cheese on the griddle and your choice of meat in the middle

Flour Cheese Mulita

$3.99

2 Flour tortillas with melted cheese on the griddle in the middle

Flour Meat Mulita

$4.59

2 Flour tortillas with melted cheese on the griddle and your choice of meat in the middle

Quesadillas

Corn Cheese Quesadilla

$1.99

Handmade Corn tortilla with melted cheese on the griddle

Corn Meat Quesadilla

$3.39

Handmade Corn Tortilla with melted cheese on the griddle and your choice of meat

SM Flour Quesadilla

$2.19

Flour tortilla with melted cheese on the griddle

SM Flour Meat Quesadilla

$3.99

Flour tortilla with melted cheese on the griddle and your choice of meat

XL Quesadilla

$6.99

XL Flour tortilla with melted cheese on the griddle

XL Meat Quesadilla

$9.99

XL Flour tortilla with melted cheese on the griddle and your choice of meat

Salad

Asada Salad

$8.99

Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Onion, Tomato, Cucumber, Carne Asada

Chicken Salad

$8.69

Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Onion, Tomato, Cucumber, Chicken

Green Salad

$6.99

Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Onion, Tomato, Cucumber, Avocado

Sides

1/2 Lb Meat

$13.49

3 Grilled Chiles

$1.09

3 Grilled Onions

$1.09

6 Corn Tortillas

$1.99

6 SM Flour Tortillas

$2.69

Chips

$2.29

Chips & Guac

$4.09

Chips & Salsa

$2.99

Grilled Cactus

$1.99

Guacamole Cup

$2.39

Lb Meat

$24.99

LG Side Beans

$8.69

LG Side Rice

$6.69

Side of Beans

$2.39

Side of Rice

$2.39

Sopes

Al Pastor Sope

$3.99

Asada Sope

$3.99

Birria Sope

$3.99

Buche Sope

$3.99

Cabeza Sope

$3.99

Carnitas Sope

$3.99

Chicharron Sope

$3.99

Chicken Sope

$3.99

Chorizo Sope

$3.99

Fish Sope

$4.19

Lengua Sope

$4.19

Shrimp Sope

$4.19

Tripa Sope

$3.99

Veggie Sope

$3.99

Soups

Birria Bowl

$10.99

Consome

$2.09

Birria Stew

Frijoles Charros Bowl

$6.99

Bowl of beans with bacon, ham, and chorizo

Frijoles Charros Especiales

$8.99

Bowl of beans with bacon, ham, and chorizo with choice of meat and side of handmade corn tortillas

Menudo

$10.99

SM Birria

$7.99

SM Menudo

$7.99

Tacos

Al Pastor Tacos

$2.39

Marinated Pork in Handmade Corn Tortilla

Asada Tacos

$2.39

Cane Asada in Handmade Corn Tortilla

Birria Tacos

$2.39

Birria in Handmade Corn Tortilla

Buche Tacos

$2.39

Buche in Handmade Corn Tortilla

Cabeza Tacos

$2.39

Cabeza in Handmade Corn Tortilla

Carnitas Taco

$2.39

Carnitas in Handmade Corn Tortilla

Chicharron Taco

$2.39

Chicharron in green salsa in Handmade Corn Tortilla

Chicken Tacos

$2.39

Chicken in Handmade Corn Tortilla

Chorizo Tacos

$2.39

Pork Chorizo in Handmade Corn Tortilla

Family Taco Platter

$38.99

15 Tacos (Any Choice of Meat) Side of Refried Beans and Side of Rice

Fish Tacos

$2.39

Breaded Fish, shredded cabbage, chipotle dressing and cilantro dressing

Lengua Tacos

$2.59

Lengua in Handmade Corn Tortilla

Shrimp Tacos

$2.39

Breaded Shrimp, shredded cabbage, chipotle dressing and cilantro dressing

Taco Tray

$44.99

20 Tacos (any choice of meat)

Tripa Tacos

$2.39

Tripa in Handmade Corn Tortilla

Veggie Tacos

$2.39

Refried Beans, Cheese, Avocado in Handmade Corn Tortilla

Tortas

Al Pastor Torta

$8.99

Marinated Pork (Al Pastor), green leaf lettuce, red onion, tomato, chipotle/mayo dressing

Asada Torta

$8.99

Carne Asada (Beef), green leaf lettuce, red onion, tomato chipotle/mayo dressing

Birria Torta

$8.99

Beef Birria, green leaf lettuce, red onion, tomato, chipotle/mayo dressing

Cabeza Torta

$8.99

Cabeza, green leaf lettuce, red onion, tomato, chipotle/mayo dressing

Carnitas Torta

$8.99

Carnitas, green leaf lettuce, red onion, tomato, chipotle/mayo dressing

Chicken Torta

$8.99

Chicken, green leaf lettuce, red onion, tomato, chipotle/mayo dressing

Chorizo Torta

$8.99

Pork Chorizo, green leaf lettuce, red onion, tomato, chipotle/mayo dressing

Ham Torta

$8.99

Ham, green leaf lettuce, red onion, tomato, chipotle/mayo dressing

Lengua Torta

$9.59

Lengua, green leaf lettuce, red onion, tomato, chipotle/mayo dressing

Milanesa Torta

$8.99

Breaded Beef, green leaf lettuce, red onion, tomato, chipotle/mayo dressing

Veggie Torta

$8.99

Grilled Cactus, green leaf lettuce, red onion, tomato, avocado, chipotle/mayo dressing

DRINKS

Agua Fresca

Lg Agua Fresca

$4.59

Refreshing fruit drink

SM Agua Fresca

$3.59

Refreshing fruit drink

Agua Fresca Gallon

$35.99

Bottled Drinks

20oz Plastic Bottled Soda

$2.99

20oz Aquafina

$2.99

Coffee

Coffee

$2.19

MERCHANDISE

Cups

Cold Drink Cup

Coffee Mug

$19.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

10088 Magnolia Ave, Riverside, CA 92503

Directions

