Apola Greek Grill - Galleria at Tyler Mall

2260 Galleria at Tyler mall

Riverside, CA 92503

Order Again

Breakfast Wraps

Basic Wrap (No Meat)

$6.25

Prepared with 3 scrambled eggs, hash browns, cheese, and salsa.

Basic Wrap W/Meat

$8.20

Prepared with 3 scrambled eggs, hash browns, cheese, and salsa, and your choice of one protein.

Greek Breakfast Wrap

$8.85

Prepared with 3 scrambled eggs, Choice of protien, Feta cheese, Roma tomatoes, Red onions, Hash-browns and Tzatziki.

Firestarter Wrap

$9.95

Prepared with 3 scrambled eggs, Choice of protien, Jalapeno,Avocado, Cheese and Salsa

Zeus Wrap

$8.85

Prepared with 3 scrambled eggs, Grilled Onions,French Fries, Cheese, Apola Sauce and your choice of protein.

Breakfast Pita

$9.25

3 Scrambled Eggs, Beef & lamb or Chicken Gyro, Feta Cheese, Hash-browns and Tzatziki Sauce

Entree

PITA - (THE WORKS)

$10.55

Your choice of protein, one spread and toppings wrapped in a warm pita. Have it "The Works - No modifications" Comes with: Tzatziki, Onions, Tomatoes and French Fries Wrapped in a Warm Pita

PITA - (Build Your Own)

$10.55

Pita, Have it your way. Start with your choice of spread, protien and add any topping you like.

Bowl

$12.95

Your choice of protein, two spreads and toppings over Greek Lemon Butter Rice or Quinoa or Fries or Grilled Veggies served with a warm pita!

Plate

$13.95

Your choice of protein, two spreads served with Dolma and pita, and choice of fries (with Sea Salt and Greek Oregano), or greek lemon butter rice, or quinoa

Greek Salad

$10.95
Kids Bowl

$7.55

Child size bowl with choice of base, 1 spread, and 2 toppings. (Drink Not Included)

Family Meal

$54.95

ALLOW MINIMUM OF 30 MINUTES TO PRODUCE- Served Family Style with Pita Bread, 2 Sides of any Spread (8 oz ez), Choice of Protein for 4, Choice of Rice, Quinoa, or Fries. Choice of Pita and 4 Baklava's

**Soup & Salad

$8.45

Special Fries

Street Fries

$10.45
Fire Fries

$10.45

Extras

Small Greek Salad

$4.45

Small Traditional Greek Salad (Roma Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, EVO* and Herbs)

Small Mix Green Salad

$3.95

Small Side of Fresh Mixed Greens

Soup

$4.55
Side Fries

$2.95

Fries with Sea Salt & Oregano

Feta Fries

$7.99

Shareable Size Of Our Oregano Sea Salt Fries, Tossed In Greek Crumbled Feta Cheese.

Side Falafel * (6)

$4.45

Side Of 6 Falafel. Falafel Contain Ground Up Garbanzo Beans, Onions, Garlic, Parsley, Peppers & Spices.

3 spreads & 2 Pita

$7.25

3 x 4 oz Spreads and 2 Warm Pita.

Side 1 Pita

$1.25
Side Gluten-Free Pita

$2.50
Spanakopita

$3.35
Tiropita

$3.35
Side Protein

$7.25
Side Spread 2 oz

$0.85
Side Spread 4 oz

$1.85
Side Spread 8 oz & 1 Pita

$4.35
Side Hashbrowns

$4.85
Side Dolma

$3.35
Side Rice

$3.45
Side Quinoa

$3.45
Side Shrimp

$9.99

12 - 14 Grilled Shrimp Souvlaki

Side Avocado

$2.95

Sweets

Baklava Cheesecake

$6.95
Baklava Single

$3.75
Baklava Double

$7.25
Marshmallow Bar

$3.50
Chocolate Brownie

$3.50

Drinks

Regular Drink

$2.95
Large Drink

$3.65
Greek Bottled Soda

$3.35
Apple Juice

$2.85
Orange Juice

$2.85
Milk

$2.95
Chocolate Milk

$2.95
Coffee

$2.85
Bottled Water

$3.65

Alcohol

Mythos Greek Beer

$7.50
Stella Artois

$6.95

Catering

Mini Feast (serves 10 -12)

$175.00
Full Feast (Serves 30 - 35)

$495.00
Greek Salad - Catering

$50.00+
Pita Bread & Spread (10 Pitas)

$30.00
Tray of Gyro

$95.00+
Shrimp Skewers Tray (10 sk)

$70.00
Chicken Souvlaki Tray (20 sk)

$68.00
Falafel Tray

$26.00+
Grilled Veggies Tray

$50.00+
Rice Tray

$30.00+
Quinoa Tray

$30.00+

Fries Tray

$30.00+
Dolma Tray (30)

$15.00
Tiropita Tray (20 pcs)

$30.00
Spanakopita (20 pcs)

$30.00
Spreads Catering

$11.00+
Baklava Tray

$59.00+
Pita Bread (10 pcs)

$11.00
Breakfast Wrap Tray

$80.00

10 Basic Breakfast Wraps! Eggs, Hash brown, Cheese, salsa + Choice of your protein!

Apola Sauce Cup

$4.99+
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
The most Authentic Greek Gyro you can get without buying a plane ticket. Fresh ingredients, gluten free, vegan, halal and veg friendly.

2260 Galleria at Tyler mall, Riverside, CA 92503

