kountry folks 3653 LA SIERRA AVE

No reviews yet

3653 LA SIERRA AVE

Riverside, CA 92505

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Food Menu

Breakfast Served All Day

Our famous fried chicken & waffle plates No charge to substitute pancakes or french toast for the waffle. Substitute cinnamon roll french toast for the waffle for $1.50 extra. Add crumbled bacon to the waffle batter for $1.00 extra. Make it chocolate brownie waffle for $1.00 extra. Add mixed berry topping & whipped cream for $3.00 extra

Fried Chicken & Waffle Plate

$16.50+

Waffle Combo

$16.80

A Belgian waffle with 3 eggs, 2 bacon & 2 sausage patties

Pancake Combo

$16.80

3 fluffy pancakes with 3 eggs, 2 bacon & 2 sausage patties

French Toast Combo

$16.80

4 French Toast with 3 eggs, 2 bacon & 2 sausage patties Substitute cinnamon roll french toast for $1.50 extra

Stuffed French Toast Combo

$17.80

Filled with apricot cream cheese filling and coated with crunchy granola. Served with 3 eggs, 2 bacon & 2 sausage patties

Half Chicken & Eggs

$17.85

Leg, thigh, breast & wing with 2 eggs and 2 sides

The Wing Ding & Egg

$16.80

4 big wings with 2 eggs & 2 sides. Add one large wing for $2.49 extra

Chicken Tenders & Eggs

$16.80

4 chicken tenders, 2 eggs & 2 sides

Breakfast

Eggs Benedict

$16.45

Poached eggs on Canadian bacon on an english muffin and topped with hollandaise sauce, served with your choice of has browns, home-fried taters, fresh fruit or grits

California Benedict

$16.95

Poached eggs on bacon, tomato and avocado on an english muffin and topped with hollandaise sauce. Served with your choice of hash browns, home-fried taters, fresh fruit or grits

Fried Chicken Benedict

$16.95

Fresh baked biscuit with chicken tenders and poached eggs, topped with hollandaise sauce. Served with your choice of hash browns, home-fried taters, fresh fruit or grits

Hank's Haystacker

$13.10

Two fried chicken tenders sandwiched in two fresh baked biscuits and smothered in our kountry gravy. Served with two eggs

Dave's Bigger Breakfast

$19.25

Your choice of pancakes, french toast, or a Belgian waffle with three eggs, bacon, sausage, home-fried potatoes and biscuits and gravy. Substitute cinnamon roll french toast with $1.50 extra

Mountain High Breakfast

$10.25

Two sausage patties sandwiched in two fresh baked biscuits and smothered in our kountry gravy. Served with two eggs

Huevos Rancheros

$16.80

Two eggs on corn tortillas with cheese, ranchero sauce, avocados and Mexican rice. Served with one side.

Farmer's Starter

$7.45

A bed of hash browns topped with biscuits and home made country gravy

Omelets, Skillets or Burritos

All of our omelets are made with 3 fresh eggs, fresh vegetables, premium cheese, and served with 2 choices from the "two sides" list. Any item of the meals below can be prepared as an omelet, skillet or burrito

Western

$15.20

Ham, mushrooms, bell pepper & cheese

Hank's Kalifornian

$15.25

Bacon, mushrooms, tomato, avocado & cheese

Louisiana

$15.35

Spicy andouille sausage, bell pepper, onion & cheese

Hungry Hank

$18.25

4 eggs, bacon, sausage, ham, andouille sausage & cheese (A major meat-fest for your break-fast)

Steak

$17.15

Tender chopped steak mixed with sliced mushrooms, red onions & bell peppers, topped with shredded cheddar & jack cheese

South Of The Border

$15.30

Chorizo sausage, onion, tomato, avocado & cheese

Down Home

$15.10

Ham, bacon, mushrooms, tomato & cheese

Barn Burner

$15.15

Our chili con carne and melted cheese

Sedona

$14.45

Spinach, Ortega chilies, tomato, avocado & cheese

Traditional Cheese

$13.40

A delicious blend of jack and cheddar cheeses

Eggs & Such

Two eggs cooked to your liking. Served with 2 choices from the "two sides" list below.

2 Egg Breakfast

$10.75

Bacon & 2 Eggs

$15.15

Sausage & 2 Eggs

$15.15

Bacon, Sausage & 2 Eggs

$15.15

Ham & Eggs

$15.95

Kountry Fried Steak & Eggs

$17.35

2 Pork Chops & Eggs

$17.45

Burger Patty & Eggs

$16.20

Ribeye Steak & Eggs

$20.95

Top Sirloin Steak & Eggs

$17.35

Korned Beef Hash & Eggs

$16.30

Alligator Sausage & Eggs

$18.10

Yes it's gator! From New Orleans!

2 Catfish Filets & Eggs

$17.55

Andouille Sausage & Eggs

$16.95

Chorizo Sausage & Eggs

$14.95

Beyond Meat & Eggs

$16.50

Plant-Based Patty

Bison Burger Patty & Egs

$18.60

Real north American buffalo, no additives, hormones, or antibiotics

Appetizin' Starters

Chicken Wings

$9.45+

Fried Chicken Tenders

$7.85+

The Sampler

$15.20

2 Chicken tenders, 4 wings, 3 cheese sticks, and 4 onion rings

Pastrami Fries

$9.45+

Lots of pastrami, melted cheese, chopped tomato, grilled onion, pickles, and our house-made 1000 island dressing

California Fries

$7.85+

Smothered in jack & cheddar cheeses, crumbled bacon, green & red onion, diced tomato with our ranch dressing

Mozzarella Cheese-Sticks

$6.85+

Fried Pickles

$6.85+

Onion Rings

$6.85+

Fried Zucchini

$6.85+

Fried Okra

$6.85+

Corn Puppies

$6.85+

Loaded Tater Skin

$6.85+

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.45

Melted cheese with onions, tomatoes and Ortega chiles, in a flour tortilla. Served with sour cream and salsa

Quesadilla

$13.65+

Chicken or ground beef, onions, tomatoes, ortega chiles, and cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with sour cream and salsa Upgrade to Steak for $2.00 extra Add Ranchero sauce for $.99 extra

Lunch Served All Day

All sandwiches are served with choice of French fries, Cole Slaw, fresh fruit, coup or soup or a tossed salad. Choose sweet potato fries, corn puppies or fried pickles for $.50 extra Choose mesquite seasoned fries or fried zucchini for $.90 extra Upgrade to Chili cheese fries or California fries for $2.50 extra Add bowl of soup or salad for $2.99 extra

Philly Cheesesteak

$15.55

Plenty of thinly sliced beef grilled with onions and peppers, topped with Swiss cheese and a creamy horseradish sauce on a hoagie roll

Hot Pastrami

$15.55

Lots of lean pastrami with dill pickle on a hoagie roll

Pastrami Melt

$16.45

Lots of lean pastrami on grilled rye with grilled pickle, Swiss cheese and house-made 1000 island.

BLTA Croissant

$14.30

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado and mayo/ On a freshly baked butter croissant. Choose either turkey or pork bacon

Cold Sandwich

$13.95

Ham, Turkey or BLT on your choice of bread

Kountry Club

$15.15

Traditional triple decker favorite sliced oven-roasted turkey breast with thick-cut bacon, lettuce and tomato. On your choice of toast. Add slice of ham for $1.99 extra Add Cheese for $.99 extra

Monte Cristo

$16.95

Smoked ham, turkey breast, Swiss & American cheeses on thick-sliced egg bread, battered, grilled or fried

Steak Sandwich

$16.95

Seasoned steak slices topped with our special garlic parmesan butter crust, served on a mayo-dressed hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato and grilled onions

Hot Turkey Sandwich

$14.85

Open faced hot turkey served with mashed potato and gravy

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

$16.30

Our famous spicy fried chicken and Cole slaw served on a mayo-dressed brioche bun. Topped with Swiss cheese and sweet pickles

Fish & Chips

$15.85

Deep fried beer battered cod filets with Cole Slaw

Loaded Cheese Sandwich

$11.90

American, Swiss, cheddar and pepper jack cheeses on grilled parmesan sourdough. Add Bacon for $1.99 extra

1/2 Sandwich & Soup or Salad

$12.65

Choose BLT, Turkey, Ham or Grilled Cheese No sides included

Burgers & Such

Our 6oz ground chuck burgers are served with choice of french fries, Cole Slaw, fresh fruit, cup or soup or a tossed salad. Choose sweet potato fries, corn puppies, or fried pickles for $.50 Extra Choose Mesquite seasoned fries or fried zucchini for $.90 extra Upgrade to chili cheese fries or California fries for $2.50 extra Add a bowl of soup or salad for $2.99 Extra Substitute a chicken breast at no extra charge

Cheeseburger

$13.55

Juice 6oz seasoned ground beef topped with American cheese, served with shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion and 1000 island dressing on a brioche bun

Digger Barns

$15.55

A delicious cheddar cheese burger with sliced avocado and bacon strips

Sourdough Melt

$14.85

The traditional burger patty topped with American & Swiss cheese, topped with grilled onions, served on grilled parmesan sourdough

Bleu Cheese Burger

$15.70

A brioche bun with garlic mayo with shredded lettuce, tomato & juicy burger patty. Topped with bleu cheese crumbles

Bacon Swiss Cheeseburger

$15.45

Seasoned ground beef topped with Swiss cheese & crispy bacon. Served with mayo, lettuce & tomato

Egg & Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.85

The all-famous American cheese burger with an over-hard egg and two slices of thick-cut bacon

Sunrise Burger

$16.65

A seasoned chuck burger patty served on a brioche bun with American cheese, over-har egg, thick-cut bacon, and hash-browns, topped with hollandaise sauce

Bison Burger

$18.80

Half pound of real all-natural, north American buffalo with mayo, lettuce, tomato and grilled onions

Pastrami Burger

$17.30

Plenty of lean pastrami combined with a classic cheeseburger

Western Burger

$15.45

Homemade BBQ spread on a brioche bun, burger patty, cheddar cheese, thick cut bacon & onion straws

Kountry Dinners

Our Kountry dinner are served with two side choices. Real mashed potatoes, mashed sweet potatoes, rice pilaf, fresh fries, cord-on-the-cob, collard greens, sauteed green beans, steamed fresh veggies, mac & cheese, fried okra, baked beans or baked potato. Please also choose a kornbread muffin, garlic bread, or buttermilk biscuits. Add a cup of soup or a tossed green salad for $2.99 extra

BBQ Baby Back Ribs & Chicken

$29.60+

Cooked low and slow with our own dry rub, basted with our house-made sauce. Full Rack O Baby Backs Dinner - $29.60 Half Rack O Baby Backs Dinner - $21.00 Fried Hal Chicken N' Half Rack O' Baby Back Ribgs - $30. 45

Blackened Salmon Steak

$18.35

A juicy pink salmon steak with cajun seasoning

Catfish Dinner

$18.70

Farm raised catfish rolled in kornmeal and fried. served with tartar sauce

Chicken Pot Pie

$15.90

Lots of white meat chicken, veggies, mushrooms, in a rich gravy, topped with a flaky crust. Served with soup or salad. No sides included

Chicken Tender Dinner (4)

$17.85

Country Fried Steak

$17.70

Half-pounder served with our famous gravy.

Fried Chicken

$18.80+

15 Minutes to cook - Worth the wait! Choose a chicken recipe - Traditional, Nashville Hot, Homemade BBQ, or Garlic Butter Half Chicken - Leg, Thigh, Breast and Wing Two Piece Chicken - Leg, Thigh or Breast The "Wing Ding" - That'd 4 big wings Add a wing for $2.49

Two Piece Chicken

$15.15

Fried Cod Dinner

$16.95

Battered and fried, served with corn puppies and tartar sauce

Fried Shrimp Dinner

$18.45

Plenty of crunchy, gourmet breaded shrimp, fried golden brown. Served with tangy cocktail sauce

Grilled Chicken Breast

$16.80

Two boneless, skinless, grilled chicken breasts

Liver, Bacon & Onions

$15.70

Beef liver sliced nice and thin, floured and grilled

Meatloaf

$15.65

Ground chuck and pork topped with a delicious brown gravy

Pork Chops

$17.30

Cooked to your liking. Choose: BBQ: Seasoned and grilled, topped withour homemade BBQ sauce Kountry: Floured with our famous recipe and deep fried

Pot Roast

$15.95

Nice n' tender with plenty of gravy

Ribeye Steak

$20.95

Seafood Trio

$22.15

Catfish fillet rolled in kornmeal and fried, cod battered and fried and fried shrimp, served with corn puppies, tartar and cocktail sauce

Top Sirloin Steak

$16.80

Soup, Salad & Such

Served with your choice of garlic bread, biscuit or Kountry Kornbread

Fried Chicken Salad

$15.95

Chunks of fried chicken breast, red onion, grated cheese, tomato and hard-cooked egg

Cobb Salad

$16.35

Traditional salad dressed with turkey, sliced ham, bleu cheese, bacon, avocado, hard-cooked egg and tomato

Blackened Salad

$16.65

Choose from cajun spiced salmon or grilled chicken breast, served on spring mix lettuce with red onions, tomatoes, roasted corn & bell peppers, grated jack & cheddar cheese

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.95

A grilled chicken breast served over romaine lettuce, tossed with caesar dressing, parmesan cheese & croutons

Steak Salad

$17.10

A colorful spring lettuce mix with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers & bleu cheese crumbles. Served with your choice of dressing (We recommend our house dressing)

BBQ Chicken Salad

$16.65

Mesquite-seasoned chicken breast, grated jack and cheddar cheese, tomato, avocado, and sweet corn with our own ranch dressing, and topped with crispy tortilla strips

Steamed Fresh Veggie Plate

$11.85

An assortment of fresh veggies. Add cheese for $.99

Dinner Salad

$5.25

A lettuce mix with tomatoes, and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing

Soup, Salad & Bakery

$11.85

A bowl of steamin' soup, a tossed salad, and choice of kornbread, croissant, garlic bread, blueberry muffin or apricot muffin

Chili Con Carne

$6.00+

Served with onions and cheese

Homemade Soup

$5.25+

Ask server for today's chef soup

A La Carte Sides

Add Bowl Soup

$3.99

Add Cup Soup

$2.99

Add Salad

$2.99

Alligator Sausage

$6.50

Andouille Sausage

$5.50

Avocado Toast

$8.00

Bacon Cheddar Tater Tots

$4.00

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$2.50

Beyond Meat Plant-Based Patty

$7.00

Biscuits & Gravy Full

$5.00

Biscuits & Gravy Half

$3.00

Cin Roll French Roast

$8.50

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

Collard Greens

$1.99

Corn Tortilla

$2.00

Egg

$2.00+

Extra Dressing or Sauce

$0.50

Flour Tortilla

$2.00

French Fries

$3.00

French Toast

$7.50

Fresh Fruit

$3.50

Fresh-Baked Muffin

$3.00

Fried Jalapenos

$1.99

Hamburger Patty

$5.50

Hash Browns

$3.50

Hash Browns w/ Onions & Cheese

$4.50

Home Fried Taters

$3.50

Home-Fries with Cheese

$4.50

Kornbread

$2.50

Kountry Fried Steak

$11.00

Oatmeal

$5.00

Pancakes

$1.40+

Pork Bacon Strips (4)

$5.50

Pork Chop

$5.50

Pork Sausage Patties (2)

$5.50

Ribeye Steak

$15.00

Shrimp

$8.00

Slab O' Ham

$5.50

Sliced Avocado Quarter

$2.00

Stuffed French Toast

$9.50

Toast

$2.00

Top Sirloin

$8.00

True Grits

$2.50

Turkey Bacon Strips (4)

$5.50

Turkey Sausage Patties (2)

$5.50

Waffle

$8.00

Garlic Toast

$1.99

Salmon

$9.00

2 Bacon

$2.75

2 Sausage ptts

$2.75

Daily Specials

Light Starter

$6.75

Weekday Super Brkfst

$8.95

Get'ya Going Brkfst

$8.95

Spcl Louisiana Skillet

$8.75

Spcl Down Home Skillet

$9.75

Spcl Stfd Frnch Tst Combo

$9.85

Spcl Kountry Frd Stk Sand

$9.85

Spcl BBQ Chicken Salad

$9.85

Chili Size

$9.85

Spcl BBQ Chicken Sand

$9.85

Holiday Specials

Spcl Corn Beef & Cabbage

$14.99

Dessert

Lip Smacker Sundae

$9.00

Hot chocolate brownie waffle with vanilla ice cream, hot fudge, whipped cream, nuts and cherry on top

Slice Of Cake

$5.50

Slice Of Pie

$4.50

Whole Pie

$18.00

A La Mode

$2.30

Cobbler

$4.70

Ice Cream

$1.99+

Oreo Cookie

$0.75

Root Beer Float

$4.35

Catering

8 Piece Chicken

$15.99

16 piece Chicken

$29.99

24 piece Chicken

$44.99

Legs

$2.69

Thighs

$2.89

Tenders

$1.99

Breasts

$3.99

Regular Wing

$1.99

Big Wing

$2.99

Mashed & Gravy Quart

$9.99

Mac & Cheese Quart

$11.99

Southern Coleslaw Quart

$8.99

Collard Greens Quart

$9.99

Baked beans Quart

$7.99

Corn On The Cobb

$1.99

Buttermilk Biscuits (Six)

$5.99

Kornbread muffins (six)

$7.99

Pint Of Dressing

$6.00

Half Rack Of Ribs

$14.00

Full Rack Of Ribs

$22.00

Junior menu

Junior Hank

$4.85

Jr French Toast

$4.85

Dollar Cakes

$4.85

Jr Kountry Brkfst

$4.85

Mini Corn Dogs

$5.85

Jr Hamburger

$5.95

Jr Grilled Cheese

$6.25

Jr Chicken Fingers

$6.95

Jr Drink

$0.99

jr refill

$0.99

Drink Menu

Fountain Drinks

SODA

$3.70

Coke

$3.70

Diet Coke

$3.70

Cherry Coke

$3.70

Coke Zero

$3.70

Orange Fanta

$3.70

Hi-C

$3.70

Lemonade

$3.70

Sprite

$3.70

Root Beer

$3.70

Pibb Extra

$3.70

Powerade

$3.70

Milk

Small Cold Milk

$3.35

Large Cold Milk

$4.35

Small Chocolate Milk

$3.55

Large Chocolate Milk

$4.55

Juice

Orange Juice

$3.80

Apple Juice

$3.80

Tomato Juice

$3.80

Cranberry Juice

$3.80

Cranberry Apple Juice

$3.80

Cranberry Orange Juice

$3.80

Grapefruit Juice

$3.80

Juice Refill

$1.50

Large Juice

$5.40

Coffee & Tea

Tea

$3.65

Coffee

$3.65

Cold Brew

$3.65

Ice Tea (Unsweetened)

$3.65

Sweet Iced Tea

$3.65

Sweet Green Ice Tea

$3.65

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.65

Hot Coffees

$3.65

Hot Teas

$3.65

Hot Chocolate

$3.65

Vanilla Cappuccino

$3.65

Shakes & Floats

Oreo Cookie Shake

$5.95

Vanilla Shake

$5.95

Chocolate Shake

$5.95

Strawberry Shake

$5.95

Root Beer Float

$4.75

Beer

Hazy Day IPA

$6.50

Hazy IPA with notes of berry, papaya and citrus. 6.3% ABV, 35 IBU

Pilsner

$5.50

A refreshingly light and crisp pale lager 5.1% ABV

Budweiser

$5.50

Bud Light

$5.50

Coors

$5.50

Coors Light

$5.50

Miller

$5.50

Miller Lite

$5.50

Corona

$6.50

Heineken

$6.50

Wine

Glass Riesling

$7.00

Glass White Zinfandel

$7.00

Glass Chardonnay

$7.00

Glass Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00

Glass Merlot

$7.00

Glass Moscato

$7.00

Bottle Riesling

$16.00

Bottle White Zinfandel

$16.00

Bottle Chardonnay

$16.00

Bottle Cabernet Sauvignon

$16.00

Bottle Merlot

$16.00

Bottle Moscato

$16.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Orange juice and champagne

Hibiscus

$9.00

Cranberry juice and champagne

Champagne

$6.00
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 3:59 am
Monday7:30 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:30 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:30 am - 3:59 am
Thursday7:30 am - 3:59 am
Friday7:30 am - 3:59 am
Saturday7:30 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Kountry Folks Restaurant is an independent homestyle restaurant in Riverside, California. Come in and enjoy!

Location

3653 LA SIERRA AVE, Riverside, CA 92505

Directions

