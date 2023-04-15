kountry folks 3653 LA SIERRA AVE
3653 LA SIERRA AVE
Riverside, CA 92505
Food Menu
Breakfast Served All Day
Fried Chicken & Waffle Plate
Waffle Combo
A Belgian waffle with 3 eggs, 2 bacon & 2 sausage patties
Pancake Combo
3 fluffy pancakes with 3 eggs, 2 bacon & 2 sausage patties
French Toast Combo
4 French Toast with 3 eggs, 2 bacon & 2 sausage patties Substitute cinnamon roll french toast for $1.50 extra
Stuffed French Toast Combo
Filled with apricot cream cheese filling and coated with crunchy granola. Served with 3 eggs, 2 bacon & 2 sausage patties
Half Chicken & Eggs
Leg, thigh, breast & wing with 2 eggs and 2 sides
The Wing Ding & Egg
4 big wings with 2 eggs & 2 sides. Add one large wing for $2.49 extra
Chicken Tenders & Eggs
4 chicken tenders, 2 eggs & 2 sides
Breakfast
Eggs Benedict
Poached eggs on Canadian bacon on an english muffin and topped with hollandaise sauce, served with your choice of has browns, home-fried taters, fresh fruit or grits
California Benedict
Poached eggs on bacon, tomato and avocado on an english muffin and topped with hollandaise sauce. Served with your choice of hash browns, home-fried taters, fresh fruit or grits
Fried Chicken Benedict
Fresh baked biscuit with chicken tenders and poached eggs, topped with hollandaise sauce. Served with your choice of hash browns, home-fried taters, fresh fruit or grits
Hank's Haystacker
Two fried chicken tenders sandwiched in two fresh baked biscuits and smothered in our kountry gravy. Served with two eggs
Dave's Bigger Breakfast
Your choice of pancakes, french toast, or a Belgian waffle with three eggs, bacon, sausage, home-fried potatoes and biscuits and gravy. Substitute cinnamon roll french toast with $1.50 extra
Mountain High Breakfast
Two sausage patties sandwiched in two fresh baked biscuits and smothered in our kountry gravy. Served with two eggs
Huevos Rancheros
Two eggs on corn tortillas with cheese, ranchero sauce, avocados and Mexican rice. Served with one side.
Farmer's Starter
A bed of hash browns topped with biscuits and home made country gravy
Omelets, Skillets or Burritos
Western
Ham, mushrooms, bell pepper & cheese
Hank's Kalifornian
Bacon, mushrooms, tomato, avocado & cheese
Louisiana
Spicy andouille sausage, bell pepper, onion & cheese
Hungry Hank
4 eggs, bacon, sausage, ham, andouille sausage & cheese (A major meat-fest for your break-fast)
Steak
Tender chopped steak mixed with sliced mushrooms, red onions & bell peppers, topped with shredded cheddar & jack cheese
South Of The Border
Chorizo sausage, onion, tomato, avocado & cheese
Down Home
Ham, bacon, mushrooms, tomato & cheese
Barn Burner
Our chili con carne and melted cheese
Sedona
Spinach, Ortega chilies, tomato, avocado & cheese
Traditional Cheese
A delicious blend of jack and cheddar cheeses
Eggs & Such
2 Egg Breakfast
Bacon & 2 Eggs
Sausage & 2 Eggs
Bacon, Sausage & 2 Eggs
Ham & Eggs
Kountry Fried Steak & Eggs
2 Pork Chops & Eggs
Burger Patty & Eggs
Ribeye Steak & Eggs
Top Sirloin Steak & Eggs
Korned Beef Hash & Eggs
Alligator Sausage & Eggs
Yes it's gator! From New Orleans!
2 Catfish Filets & Eggs
Andouille Sausage & Eggs
Chorizo Sausage & Eggs
Beyond Meat & Eggs
Plant-Based Patty
Bison Burger Patty & Egs
Real north American buffalo, no additives, hormones, or antibiotics
Appetizin' Starters
Chicken Wings
Fried Chicken Tenders
The Sampler
2 Chicken tenders, 4 wings, 3 cheese sticks, and 4 onion rings
Pastrami Fries
Lots of pastrami, melted cheese, chopped tomato, grilled onion, pickles, and our house-made 1000 island dressing
California Fries
Smothered in jack & cheddar cheeses, crumbled bacon, green & red onion, diced tomato with our ranch dressing
Mozzarella Cheese-Sticks
Fried Pickles
Onion Rings
Fried Zucchini
Fried Okra
Corn Puppies
Loaded Tater Skin
Cheese Quesadilla
Melted cheese with onions, tomatoes and Ortega chiles, in a flour tortilla. Served with sour cream and salsa
Quesadilla
Chicken or ground beef, onions, tomatoes, ortega chiles, and cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with sour cream and salsa Upgrade to Steak for $2.00 extra Add Ranchero sauce for $.99 extra
Lunch Served All Day
Philly Cheesesteak
Plenty of thinly sliced beef grilled with onions and peppers, topped with Swiss cheese and a creamy horseradish sauce on a hoagie roll
Hot Pastrami
Lots of lean pastrami with dill pickle on a hoagie roll
Pastrami Melt
Lots of lean pastrami on grilled rye with grilled pickle, Swiss cheese and house-made 1000 island.
BLTA Croissant
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado and mayo/ On a freshly baked butter croissant. Choose either turkey or pork bacon
Cold Sandwich
Ham, Turkey or BLT on your choice of bread
Kountry Club
Traditional triple decker favorite sliced oven-roasted turkey breast with thick-cut bacon, lettuce and tomato. On your choice of toast. Add slice of ham for $1.99 extra Add Cheese for $.99 extra
Monte Cristo
Smoked ham, turkey breast, Swiss & American cheeses on thick-sliced egg bread, battered, grilled or fried
Steak Sandwich
Seasoned steak slices topped with our special garlic parmesan butter crust, served on a mayo-dressed hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato and grilled onions
Hot Turkey Sandwich
Open faced hot turkey served with mashed potato and gravy
Nashville Chicken Sandwich
Our famous spicy fried chicken and Cole slaw served on a mayo-dressed brioche bun. Topped with Swiss cheese and sweet pickles
Fish & Chips
Deep fried beer battered cod filets with Cole Slaw
Loaded Cheese Sandwich
American, Swiss, cheddar and pepper jack cheeses on grilled parmesan sourdough. Add Bacon for $1.99 extra
1/2 Sandwich & Soup or Salad
Choose BLT, Turkey, Ham or Grilled Cheese No sides included
Burgers & Such
Cheeseburger
Juice 6oz seasoned ground beef topped with American cheese, served with shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion and 1000 island dressing on a brioche bun
Digger Barns
A delicious cheddar cheese burger with sliced avocado and bacon strips
Sourdough Melt
The traditional burger patty topped with American & Swiss cheese, topped with grilled onions, served on grilled parmesan sourdough
Bleu Cheese Burger
A brioche bun with garlic mayo with shredded lettuce, tomato & juicy burger patty. Topped with bleu cheese crumbles
Bacon Swiss Cheeseburger
Seasoned ground beef topped with Swiss cheese & crispy bacon. Served with mayo, lettuce & tomato
Egg & Bacon Cheeseburger
The all-famous American cheese burger with an over-hard egg and two slices of thick-cut bacon
Sunrise Burger
A seasoned chuck burger patty served on a brioche bun with American cheese, over-har egg, thick-cut bacon, and hash-browns, topped with hollandaise sauce
Bison Burger
Half pound of real all-natural, north American buffalo with mayo, lettuce, tomato and grilled onions
Pastrami Burger
Plenty of lean pastrami combined with a classic cheeseburger
Western Burger
Homemade BBQ spread on a brioche bun, burger patty, cheddar cheese, thick cut bacon & onion straws
Kountry Dinners
BBQ Baby Back Ribs & Chicken
Cooked low and slow with our own dry rub, basted with our house-made sauce. Full Rack O Baby Backs Dinner - $29.60 Half Rack O Baby Backs Dinner - $21.00 Fried Hal Chicken N' Half Rack O' Baby Back Ribgs - $30. 45
Blackened Salmon Steak
A juicy pink salmon steak with cajun seasoning
Catfish Dinner
Farm raised catfish rolled in kornmeal and fried. served with tartar sauce
Chicken Pot Pie
Lots of white meat chicken, veggies, mushrooms, in a rich gravy, topped with a flaky crust. Served with soup or salad. No sides included
Chicken Tender Dinner (4)
Country Fried Steak
Half-pounder served with our famous gravy.
Fried Chicken
15 Minutes to cook - Worth the wait! Choose a chicken recipe - Traditional, Nashville Hot, Homemade BBQ, or Garlic Butter Half Chicken - Leg, Thigh, Breast and Wing Two Piece Chicken - Leg, Thigh or Breast The "Wing Ding" - That'd 4 big wings Add a wing for $2.49
Two Piece Chicken
Fried Cod Dinner
Battered and fried, served with corn puppies and tartar sauce
Fried Shrimp Dinner
Plenty of crunchy, gourmet breaded shrimp, fried golden brown. Served with tangy cocktail sauce
Grilled Chicken Breast
Two boneless, skinless, grilled chicken breasts
Liver, Bacon & Onions
Beef liver sliced nice and thin, floured and grilled
Meatloaf
Ground chuck and pork topped with a delicious brown gravy
Pork Chops
Cooked to your liking. Choose: BBQ: Seasoned and grilled, topped withour homemade BBQ sauce Kountry: Floured with our famous recipe and deep fried
Pot Roast
Nice n' tender with plenty of gravy
Ribeye Steak
Seafood Trio
Catfish fillet rolled in kornmeal and fried, cod battered and fried and fried shrimp, served with corn puppies, tartar and cocktail sauce
Top Sirloin Steak
Soup, Salad & Such
Fried Chicken Salad
Chunks of fried chicken breast, red onion, grated cheese, tomato and hard-cooked egg
Cobb Salad
Traditional salad dressed with turkey, sliced ham, bleu cheese, bacon, avocado, hard-cooked egg and tomato
Blackened Salad
Choose from cajun spiced salmon or grilled chicken breast, served on spring mix lettuce with red onions, tomatoes, roasted corn & bell peppers, grated jack & cheddar cheese
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
A grilled chicken breast served over romaine lettuce, tossed with caesar dressing, parmesan cheese & croutons
Steak Salad
A colorful spring lettuce mix with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers & bleu cheese crumbles. Served with your choice of dressing (We recommend our house dressing)
BBQ Chicken Salad
Mesquite-seasoned chicken breast, grated jack and cheddar cheese, tomato, avocado, and sweet corn with our own ranch dressing, and topped with crispy tortilla strips
Steamed Fresh Veggie Plate
An assortment of fresh veggies. Add cheese for $.99
Dinner Salad
A lettuce mix with tomatoes, and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing
Soup, Salad & Bakery
A bowl of steamin' soup, a tossed salad, and choice of kornbread, croissant, garlic bread, blueberry muffin or apricot muffin
Chili Con Carne
Served with onions and cheese
Homemade Soup
Ask server for today's chef soup
A La Carte Sides
Add Bowl Soup
Add Cup Soup
Add Salad
Alligator Sausage
Andouille Sausage
Avocado Toast
Bacon Cheddar Tater Tots
Bagel & Cream Cheese
Beyond Meat Plant-Based Patty
Biscuits & Gravy Full
Biscuits & Gravy Half
Cin Roll French Roast
Cinnamon Roll
Collard Greens
Corn Tortilla
Egg
Extra Dressing or Sauce
Flour Tortilla
French Fries
French Toast
Fresh Fruit
Fresh-Baked Muffin
Fried Jalapenos
Hamburger Patty
Hash Browns
Hash Browns w/ Onions & Cheese
Home Fried Taters
Home-Fries with Cheese
Kornbread
Kountry Fried Steak
Oatmeal
Pancakes
Pork Bacon Strips (4)
Pork Chop
Pork Sausage Patties (2)
Ribeye Steak
Shrimp
Slab O' Ham
Sliced Avocado Quarter
Stuffed French Toast
Toast
Top Sirloin
True Grits
Turkey Bacon Strips (4)
Turkey Sausage Patties (2)
Waffle
Garlic Toast
Salmon
2 Bacon
2 Sausage ptts
Daily Specials
Holiday Specials
Dessert
Catering
8 Piece Chicken
16 piece Chicken
24 piece Chicken
Legs
Thighs
Tenders
Breasts
Regular Wing
Big Wing
Mashed & Gravy Quart
Mac & Cheese Quart
Southern Coleslaw Quart
Collard Greens Quart
Baked beans Quart
Corn On The Cobb
Buttermilk Biscuits (Six)
Kornbread muffins (six)
Pint Of Dressing
Half Rack Of Ribs
Full Rack Of Ribs
Junior menu
Drink Menu
Fountain Drinks
Juice
Coffee & Tea
Shakes & Floats
Beer
Wine
Glass Riesling
Glass White Zinfandel
Glass Chardonnay
Glass Cabernet Sauvignon
Glass Merlot
Glass Moscato
Bottle Riesling
Bottle White Zinfandel
Bottle Chardonnay
Bottle Cabernet Sauvignon
Bottle Merlot
Bottle Moscato
Mimosa
Orange juice and champagne
Hibiscus
Cranberry juice and champagne
Champagne
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|7:30 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|7:30 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 3:59 am
Kountry Folks Restaurant is an independent homestyle restaurant in Riverside, California. Come in and enjoy!
