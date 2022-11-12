A map showing the location of Pupuseria La Sierra 4505 La Sierra AvenueView gallery

Pupuseria La Sierra 4505 La Sierra Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

4505 La Sierra Avenue

Riverside, CA 92505

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Pupusas

Revuelta / Mix

$3.75

Chicharron / Pork

$3.75

F y Q y Loroco

$3.75

Chi y Q y Jal

$3.75

F y Q

$3.75

F y Q y Jal

$3.75

Chi y Frijol

$3.75

Chi y Q

$3.75

F y Q y Pollo

$3.75

Calabaza con Queso

$3.75

Jalapeño con Queso

$3.75

Loroco, Y Cala y Jal

$3.75

Loroco Con Queso

$3.75

Chi y Q y Loroco

$3.75

Especial # 1

$11.99

Frijoles

$3.75

Queso

$3.75

Pollo

$4.25

Pollo no Q

$3.75

Pupusa de Res

$4.25

Pupusa de Carne Asada

$4.25

Pupusa de Pollo Asado

$4.25

Pupusa de Camaron

$4.25

Pupusa de Chorizo

$4.25

-------Separator------

Pupusas de Arroz

De Arroz Revuelta

$4.50

De Arroz Chicharron

$4.50

De Arroz Calabaza con Queso

$4.50

De Arroz F y Q y Loroco

$4.50

De Arroz Chi y Q y Jal

$4.50

De Arroz F y Q

$4.50

De Arooz Chi y Frijol

$4.50

De Arroz Jalapeño con Queso

$4.50

De Arroz F y Q y Jal

$4.50

De Arroz Loroco, Y Cala y Jal

$4.50

De Arroz Especial # 1

$13.99

De Arroz Frijoles

$4.50

De Arroz Queso

$4.50

De Arroz Pollo

$4.75

De Arroz F y Q y Pollo

$4.75

De Arroz Chi y Q

$4.50

De Arroz Loroco Con Queso

$4.50

De Arroz Pollo no Q

$4.50

De Arroz Chi y Q y Loroco

$4.50

De Arroz Pupusa de Res

$4.25

-------Separator------

De Arroz Carne Asada

$4.75

De Arroz Pollo Asado

$4.75

De Arroz Camaron

$4.75

De Arroz Chorizo

$4.75

Antojitos Salvadorenos (Salvadorean Appetizers)

Orden de Empanadas de Leche

$6.99
Orden de Platanos Fritos

Orden de Platanos Fritos

$7.25
Yuca no Chicharron

Yuca no Chicharron

$7.99

1/4 Pan Quesadilla

$2.00

Orden de Empanadas de Frijol

$6.99

Platanos Solos

$4.50

Yuca Sola

$6.99

1/2 Quesadilla

$4.00

Orden de Pasteles de Puerco

$7.99

Yuca con Chich Frita

$9.25

Desayuno Salvadoreño Revueltos

$11.99
Pan Quesadilla

Pan Quesadilla

$7.00

Orden de Pasteles de Pollo

$7.99

Yuca Cocida con Chich

$9.25

Desayuno Salvadoreño Rancheros

$11.99

Chilate con Nuegado

$11.99

Pan Con Pollo

$9.99

Machaca

$11.99

Carne

$4.99

Orden de Pastelitos Puerco/Pollo

$7.99

Un Pastelito

$4.99

Una Enpanada

$4.99

Caldos

Menudo

Menudo

$12.99
Sopa da Pata

Sopa da Pata

$15.99
Caldo de Res

Caldo de Res

$15.99
Caldo de Gallina

Caldo de Gallina

$15.99
Especial

Especial

$17.99

X Pc. de Pollo

$4.99

Menudo con Pata

$15.99

Solo Caldo

$8.99

Caldo no Carne

$8.99

Extra Pata

$4.99

Tortas

Torta de Asada

$7.99

Torta de Carnitas

$7.99

Torta de Pollo

$7.99

Torta de Machaca

$7.99

Taco de Asada

$2.99

Taco de Carnitas

$2.49

Taco de Pollo

$2.49

Taco de Lengua

$3.49

Burrito de Asada

$6.99

Burrito de Carnitas

$6.49

Burrito de Pollo

$6.49

Burrito de Lengua

$8.99

Burrito Machaca

$7.99

Torta de Asada

$6.49

Torta de Carnitas

$5.99

Torta de Pollo

$5.99

Torta de Lengua

$6.99

Torta Machaca

$6.99

Quesadilla de Queso

$5.99

Quesadilla de Asada

$7.99

Quesadilla de Pollo

$7.99

Flour tortilla with grilled chicken and cheese.

Taquitos de Pollo

$4.99

Taquitos de Res

$4.99

Side of Rice

$2.49

Side of Beans

$2.49

Hamburgers

Veggie Burger

$4.75

Hamburger

$4.75

Cheeseburger

$4.75

Hamburger Special

$7.99

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$4.75

Fries

$1.99

Chips & Salsa

$2.99

Chicken Sandwich

$4.75

Cheeseburger Special

$7.99

Chicken Nuggets

$5.99

Tostadas

Tostada de Pollo

$4.99

Tostada de Deshebrada

$4.99

Tostada de Frijol

$3.99

Tacos

Taco de Asada

$3.25

Taco de Carnitas

$3.25

Taco de Pollo

$3.25

2 Tacos de Asada Combo

$9.99

2 Tacos de Pollo Combo

$9.99

2 Tacos de Carnitas Combo

$9.99

Burritos

Burrito de Asada

$7.99

Burrito de Carnitas

$7.99

Burrito de Pollo

$7.99

Burrito de Machaca

$7.99

Burrito Mojado

$9.99

Burrito Bean and Cheese

$4.99

Extra Carne

$2.50

Taquitos

Taquito de Pollo

$6.99

Combo de Taquito de Pollo

$8.99

Taquito de Res

$6.99

Combo de Taquito de Res

$8.99

Quesadillas

Quesadilla de Asada

$7.99

Quesadilla de Pollo

$7.99

Quesadilla de Carnitas

$7.99

Quesadilla de Queso

$5.99

Combinaciones

Carne Asada

$14.99

Plato de Pollo Asado

$14.99

Plato de Machaca

$11.99
Bistec Encebollado

Bistec Encebollado

$14.99
Mojarra Frita

Mojarra Frita

$15.99

Plato de Pollo Frito

$14.99

Mojarra Frita Large

$15.99

X-Large de Pollo Frito

$4.99

Mojarra Frita Sola

$9.99

Chile Relleno

$10.99

Tamales

Tamal Pollo

Tamal Pollo

$3.25

Tamal Jalapeñ0

$2.49

Combinacion de Tamales de Puerco

$8.99

Tamal Puerco

$3.25

Orden de Tamaled de Elote

$8.99

Dz. de Tamales

$32.00

Tamal de Elote

$3.75

Orden de Tamales Fritos

$8.99

Tamal Frito

$3.25

Combinacion de Tamales de Pollo

$8.99

Desayunos

Desayuno Tipico con Carne

$16.99

Desayuno Tipico con Chorizo

$16.99

Desayuno Salvadoreño Rancheros

$11.99

Desayuno Salvadoreño Revueltos

$11.99

Extras

Tortillas a Mano

$1.00

Tortilla de Harina

$1.00

Chips and Salsa

$2.99

Orden de Chicharron

$7.99

Sie de Arroz

$4.99

Side de Frijol

$4.99

Telera

$0.99

Chile Toreado

$0.75

Flan

$3.25

Crema

$1.25

Vaso de Crema 16oz

$4.99

Frijol 32oz

$9.99

Arros 32oz

$9.99

Salsas

Salsa Bag

$2.00

Salsa Verde

$0.50

Salsa Sinaloa

$9.99

Extras Curtidos

Extra Curtido para 4

$1.00

Extra Curtido para 6

$2.00

Extra Curtido para 10

$3.00

Aguas Frescas Mediana

Med Horchata Mex

$3.25

Med Horchata Salvadoreña

$3.25

Med Maracuya

$3.25

Med Jamaica

$3.25

Med Fresco de Ensalada

$3.25

Aguas Frescas Grande

Mex Horchata Lrg

$4.50

Horchata Salvadoreña Grande

$4.50

Maracuya Grande

$4.50

Jamaica Grande

$4.50

Fresco de Ensalada Grande

$4.50

Cerveza/Beer

Corona

$3.99

Dos XX

$3.99

Modelo

$3.99

Modelo Negra

$3.99

Regia

$8.99

Stella

$3.99

Pacifico

$3.99

Famosa

$3.99

Pilsener

$3.99

Budlight

$3.99

Suprema

$3.99

Cerveza

$3.99
Famosa Grande

Famosa Grande

$8.99

Michelob Ultra

$3.99

Estrella Jalisco

$3.99

Calientes

Atole De Elote

$5.25

Champurrado Md

$4.25

Chocolate con Leche

$4.25

Cafe

$2.75

Champurrado Lg

$6.99

Atol de elote Grande

$9.99

Cafe Descafeinado

$2.75

Fountain Drinks Mediana

Coke Md.

$1.99

Sprite Md.

$1.99

Hi-C Fruit Punch Med.

$1.99

hi-C Lemonade Med.

$1.99

Fanta Fresa Med.

$1.99

Root Beer Float

$4.99

Diet Coke Med.

$1.99

Fanta Orange Med.

$1.99

Dr. Pepper Med.

$1.99

Fountain Drinks Grande

Coke Grande

$3.25

Sprite Grande

$3.25

Hi-C Fruit Punch Grande

$3.25

Hi-C Lemonade Grande

$3.25

Fanta Orange Grande

$3.25

Fanta Fresa Grande

$3.25

Diet Coke Grande

$3.25

Dr. Pepper Grande

$3.25

Licuados

Leche con Banana

$4.99

Leche con Fresa

$4.99

Sodas De Botella

Cola Champagne

$3.25

Jarritos Mineral

$3.25

Sangria

$3.25

Manzanita

$3.25

Coca Botella 1/2 litro

$3.50

Jarrito Mandarina

$3.25

Botella de Agua

$1.99

Jarrito Tamarindo

$3.25

Sunny D

$2.25

Jarrito Piña

$3.25

Fanta Botella 1/2 litro

$3.50

Coca Cola 12oz

$2.90

Monster Energy

$2.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Pupusas 100% autenticas y la mejor comida salvadoreña

Location

4505 La Sierra Avenue, Riverside, CA 92505

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Wicks Brewing
orange star4.3 • 1,174
11620 Sterling Ave Riverside, CA 92503
View restaurantnext
Tastea - Riverside
orange starNo Reviews
11130 Magnolia Ave Riverside, CA 92505
View restaurantnext
Taqueria 2 Potrillos - Riverside
orange star4.4 • 1,577
10088 Magnolia Ave Riverside, CA 92503
View restaurantnext
Ay Mi Pa - 3775 Tyler Street, Suite 1B
orange starNo Reviews
3775 Tyler Street, Suite 1B Riverside, CA 92503
View restaurantnext
Boba Station - 1299 Galleria At Tyler
orange starNo Reviews
1299 Galleria At Tyler Riverside, CA 92503
View restaurantnext
LOS TACOS LOKOS - Riverside
orange starNo Reviews
3411 Van Buren Boulevard Riverside, CA 92503
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Riverside

Ten Ren's Tea Time-Riverside
orange star4.4 • 3,325
1400 University Ave. Ste. A103 Riverside, CA 92507
View restaurantnext
Winchell's Donut House - Bellflower Blvd
orange star4.5 • 3,255
1705 UNIVERSITY AVE RIVERSIDE, CA 92507
View restaurantnext
Taqueria 2 Potrillos - Riverside
orange star4.4 • 1,577
10088 Magnolia Ave Riverside, CA 92503
View restaurantnext
The Salted Pig
orange star4.4 • 1,532
3750 Main St Riverside, CA 92501
View restaurantnext
Habanero Mexican Grill
orange star4.6 • 1,521
2472 University Ave Riverside, CA 92507
View restaurantnext
It's Boba Time - Riverside
orange star4.5 • 1,265
10082 MAGNOLIA AVE RIVERSIDE, CA 92503
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Riverside
Mira Loma
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Norco
review star
Avg 3.8 (14 restaurants)
Corona
review star
Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)
Moreno Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Fontana
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
San Bernardino
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Ontario
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Redlands
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Chino
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston