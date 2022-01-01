Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Habanero Mexican Grill

review star

No reviews yet

2472 University Ave

Riverside, CA 92507

Popular Items

Carne Asada Burrito
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
Guacamole 8oz

Appetizers

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.75

Chicharron

$10.00

Guacamole 4oz

$6.99

Guacamole 8oz

$10.25

Loaded Fries Asada

$15.25

Loaded Fries Carnitas

$14.50

Loaded Fries Chile Verde

$14.99

Loaded Grilled Chicken Fries

$14.50

Nachos Carne Asada

$15.25

Nachos Carnitas

$14.50

Nachos Grilled Chicken

$14.50
Quesadilla Chapala Carne Asada

$16.25

$16.25
Quesadilla Chapala Grilled Chicken

$14.99

$14.99
Table Side Guacamole

$10.25

$10.25

Burritos

Bean and Cheese Burrito

$7.95

Carne Asada Burrito

$15.50
Chile Verde Burrito

$14.95

$14.95

Grilled Chicken Burrito

$15.25

Shrimp Burrito

$16.99

Sauté Shrimp With White Wine and Our Jalapeño Butter, Red and Green Bell Pepper, Zucchini, Onion, Rice, Jack Cheese, Refried Beans, With Pico De Gallo and Cotija Cheese, Topped With Our Enchilada Sauce

Chef Specialties

Arroz With Steak

$14.99

Camarones a el Mojo De Ajo

$18.99

Chicharrones en Chile

$15.25
Chicken Flautas

$15.95

$15.95

Chile Verde Plate

$15.25

Double Burger

$10.99

Mexico City Tacos Carne Asada

$15.75

Mexico City Tacos Carnitas

$14.50

Mexico City Tacos Chicken

$14.50
Pollo Fresco

$15.75

$15.75

Taquitos Rancheros Shredded Beef

$14.95

Taquitos Rancheros Shredded Chicken

$14.95
Two Fish Tacos

$15.25

$15.25

Two Salmon Tacos

$16.25
Two Shrimp Tacos

$15.25

$15.25

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Don Louis

$14.50

Fajita Vegetables Enchiladas

$14.50
Oaxaca Mole Enchiladas

$14.50

$14.50

Shrimp Enchiladas

$16.50

Fajitas

Chicken Fajita

$19.75
Fajitas Suprema

$22.75

$22.75
Shrimp Fajitas

$20.75

$20.75
Steak Fajitas

$22.75

$22.75

For Our Little Amigos

Kids Bean and Cheese Burrito

$7.50

Kids Cheese Enchilada

$7.50

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.50

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.50

Mexican Breakfast Plates

Chilaquiles

$13.99

Chilaquiles With Grilled Chicken

$15.99

Chilaquilles With Steak

$16.99

Huevos Rancheros

$14.99

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.95

$15.95

Side Items

1 egg Side Item

$2.25

1 scoop of guacamole Side Item

$2.25

Any Sauce Side Item

$1.50

Beans Side Item

$4.99

Beef Enchilada Side Item

$5.50

Carne Asada Taco Side Item

$5.99

Cheese Enchilada Side Item

$4.75

Chile Relleno Side Item

$6.99

Chiles Toreados Side Item

$1.50

Chips and Salsa To Go Side Item 8oz

$4.25

Churro Side Item

$3.25

Corn Tortillas Side Item

$1.50

Extra Cheese Side Item

$1.50

Fish Taco Side Item

$6.75

Flauta Side Item

$5.25

Flour Tortillas Side Item

$1.50

French Fries Side Item

$2.75

Grilled Chicken Taco Side Item

$5.25

Guacamole Side Item 4oz

$7.99

Guacamole Side Item 8oz

$10.25

Half Rice Half Beans

$4.99

Handmade Corn Tortillas

$2.00

Hard Shell Beef Taco Side Item

$4.99

Hard Shell Chicken Taco Side Item

$4.99

Hard Shell Potato Taco Side Item

$4.99

Pico de Gallo Side Item

$1.75

Rice Side Item

$4.99

Shrimp Taco Side Item

$6.75

Small Ice Cream Side Item

$1.99

Sour Cream Side Item

$1.50

Veggie Enchilada Side Item

$4.25

Veggies Side Item

$3.99

Chips And Salsa ToGo Small Bag

$1.99

2oz Salsa

$0.75

Small Chips

$1.00

Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$3.45

Bottle Mexican Coke 355mL

$3.50

Bottle Mexican Coke 500mL

$3.99

Bottle Mexican Fanta

$3.99

Bottle Water

$1.00

Coffee

$2.85

Coke

$3.45

Coke Cherry

$3.25

Coke Diet

$3.45

Dr Pepper

$3.45

Horchata

$3.95

Hot Tea

$2.60

Ice Tea

$3.35

Jamaica

$3.95

Jarritos

$3.50

Kids Drinks

Lemonade

$3.45

Lemonade Strawberry

$3.85

Milk

$2.60

Orange Juice

$3.85

Raspberry Tea

$3.45

Shirley Temple

$3.99

Soda Water

$2.50

Sprite

$3.45

Water

Combinations

Combo 1 Enchilada and Hard Shell Taco

$13.99

Combo 2 Chile Relleno and Enchilada

$13.99

Combo 3 Two Enchiladas

$13.99

Combo 4 Two Chile Rellenos

$13.99

Combo 5 Two Hard Shell Tacos

$13.99

One Item Combo

$9.50

Chicken Posole Soup Large

$12.50

$12.50

Chicken Posole Soup Small

$7.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Habanero Mexican Grill image
Habanero Mexican Grill image

