Sundowners Family Restaurant San Bernardino

review star

No reviews yet

1131 S "E" Street

San Bernardino, CA 92308

Order Again

Popular Items

LEMON CHICKEN DIN
SP STEAK LUNCH
SP TENDERS

CHICKEN DINNERS

1/2 FRIED CHICK(WHITE MEAT ONLY)

$13.89

1/2 FRIED CHICKEN

$12.89

1/4 FRIED CHICKEN

$8.99

CHICK TENDERS

$8.99

CHICKEN TERIYAKI

$9.99

LEMON CHICKEN DIN

$9.99

CJUN CHICK DINNER

$9.99

CHILDREN'S MENU

CHILDS MAC N CHZ

$3.99

CHILDS SPAGH & MEAT

$3.99

CHILDS BURGER

$4.79

CHILDS GRILL CHEESE

$5.59

CHILDS CHICKEN

$5.99

CHILDS TENDERS

$5.99

CHILDS STEAK

$9.99

COMBINATION DINNERS

STK & LEMON CHICK

$15.59

STK & TERIYAKI CHICK

$15.59

STK & SHR TERIYAKI

$15.99

2 STK&SHR

$19.99

Teriyaki Pl

$15.95

STK&C-JUN CHICK

$15.59

STEAK & CJUN SHR

$15.59

Stk&shr

$10.00

Top Sirloin

$9.99

Top Sirloin

$10.00

Stk&shr

$9.99

Steak n shrimp

$12.99

Steak & Jumbo shrimp

$15.99

DESSERTS

JELL-O

$0.99

PUDDING

$1.79

BROWNIE

$2.39

CHEESECAKE

$2.99

Apple pie

$2.89

Chocolate cake

$2.89

Strawberry shortcakes

$3.99Out of stock

Carrot cake

$2.89

Red velvet cake

$3.29

Pecan pie

$2.89

Lemon merg pie

$2.89

Flan

$1.89

PUMPKIN PIE

$2.89

LUNCH SPECIALS

SP SOUP & SALAD

$7.59

SP LARGE CHEF

$9.29Out of stock

SP BURGER

$9.99

SP GRILL CHEESE

$8.59

SP HAM & CHEESE

$10.59Out of stock

SP SUPER BURGER

$11.99

SP PATTYMELT

$11.99

SP FISH N CHIPS

$12.59

SP SALMON

$15.89

SP CHICKEN TERIYAKI

$12.79

SP Lemon chicken

$12.79

SP TENDERS

$12.59

SP 1/4 FRIED CHICKEN

$12.99

SP LIVER & ONIONS

$11.99

SP SPAGH & Meat

$8.99

SP COUNTRY FRIED STEAK

$11.99

SP MEATLOAF

$14.49

SP STEAK LUNCH

$14.99

SP BEEF TERI

$14.59

SP DELMONICO STEAK

$17.79

SP CHICK SAND

$8.99

SP RIBS

$14.99

SP CHICK SALAD

$8.99

GR BEEF Lunch

$10.99

SP SHR BOAT

$11.99

SP FRENCH DIP

$14.59

SP CAJUN CHICKEN

$12.79

SANDWICHES

1/4 BURG

$6.19

GRILLED CHZ SAND

$5.99

PATTY MELT

$8.99

FRENCH DIP

$10.99

SUPER BURGER

$8.99

CHICK SAND

$6.99

SEAFOOD DINNERS

FISH & CHIPS

$9.99

SALMON

$12.59

JUMBO SHRIMP PL

$12.99

SHRIMP TERIYAKI PL

$12.99

SHRIMP SCAMPI PL

$12.99

Shrimp Boat

$9.99

SIDE OF MISC.

SIDE BK

$1.99

SIDE MP

$1.99

SIDE FF

$1.99

SIDE RICE

$1.99

SIDE VEG

$1.99

1 SLICE OF CHEESE

$1.00

12oz.dressing

$2.99

JALAPENO

$0.50

BAG CHEESE

$0.99

Bag Ham

$1.79

Bowl dressing /croutons

$1.99

SIDE OF TOAST (1 SLICE)

$0.59

SIDE OF TOAST (2 SLICES)

$0.99

SIDE OF GRILLED ONIONS

$0.99

Sm Dressing

$0.42

Sm.2oz croutons

$0.42

1 EGG

$0.99

SIDE OF LOADED BK

$2.59

Upgrade BK W/cheese

$0.99Out of stock

Bacon

$1.50

20 oz dressing

$4.98

Extra A1

$0.35

Extra crackers

$0.20

SOUP & SALADS/ ADD ONS

SALAD

$3.59

SOUP

$3.59

FRUIT SALAD

$3.59

CHICK SALAD

$6.99

LG. GREEN

$4.99

LGE CHEF

$6.99Out of stock

LRG SOUP

$7.18

Small Chef

$4.39Out of stock

Upgrade to small Chef

$2.09Out of stock

STEAK & RIB DINNERS

TOP SIRLOIN

$11.99

RIB EYE

$12.99

BAR B Q BEEF RIBS

$13.49

T BONE

$15.99

DELMONICO

$15.99

PORTERHOUSE

$19.99

2 TOP STEAK DINNER

$19.99

ST. LOUIS PORK RIBS

$13.99

CHOPPED BEEF STAEK DINNER

$8.99

BEEF TERIYAKI 1/2 LB.

$12.59

VARIETY DINNERS

LIVER

$7.99

SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS

$6.99

COUNTRY FRIED STEAK

$7.99

MEATLOAF

$8.99

UPGRADE LUNCH SALADS

Upgrade Lrg. Chef

$4.99

Upgrade Lrg. Green

$2.99

SIDE OF SANDWICHES

SIDE OF BURGER

$4.99

SIDE GRILLED CHZ SAND

$3.99

SIDE SUPER BURG

$6.99

SIDE OF PATTY MELT

$6.99

SIDE FR DIP

$6.99

SIDE STK SAND

$8.99

SIDE CHICKSAND

$4.99

SIDE OF SEAFOOD

SIDE OF 3 JUMBO SHRIMP

$4.99

SIDE SCAMPI

$3.99

SIDE SHRIMP TERIYAKI

$4.99

SIDE CAJUN SHRIMP

$3.99

1 SIDE FISH

$2.99

1 SIDE SALMON

$8.99

SIDE OF FRIED SHRIMP

$4.99

SIDE OF CHICKEN

SIDE OF DRUMSTICK

$1.69

SIDE OF WING

$1.69

SIDE OF THIGH

$2.19

SIDE OF CHICK LEMON

$6.99

SIDE OF CHICK TERIYAKI

$6.99

SIDE OF FRIED C BREAST

$6.99

SIDE OF TENDER

$1.99

5oz BAG OF CHICKEN

$4.79

SIDE CAJUN C

$6.99

SIDE OF MEAT

SIDE 2 MEATBALLS

$1.09

1 MEATLOAF

$3.19

1 SIDE BEEF RIB

$3.69

1 SIDE GR PATTY

$6.39

SIDE LIVER

$5.99Out of stock

1 FR DIP (MEAT ONLY)

$5.99

1 side CTRY

$5.99

SIDE 6 OZ TOP

$8.99

SIDE 8 oz TOP

$10.99

Side of pork ribs

$9.99

Wings & Onion Rings

6 onion rings

$3.99

6 WINGS

$5.59

10 Wings

$8.59

10 onion rings

$6.99

Dine In Specials only

Basket of 24 toast bites

$2.99

SANDWICHES

1/3 LB. HAMBURGER

$5.99

FRENCH DIP

$9.99

SUPER BURGER 1/2 LB.

$8.59

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$6.99
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1131 S "E" Street, San Bernardino, CA 92308

Directions

Gallery
Sundowners Family Restaurant image
Sundowners Family Restaurant image

