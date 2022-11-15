Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

JoJo's Grill A Dog

27471 San Bernardino Ave #210

Redlands, CA 92374

Western Bacon
Build Your Own
Mini Corn Dog

Hot Dogs

Build Your Own

$8.00

Choice of dog, choice of veggies and toppings, choice of sauces, additional charge for bacon, avocado and extra meat option

Chicago Dog

$8.00

Choice of dog, yellow mustard, diced onion, tomatoe, neon relish, sport peppers, topped with celery salt

Classic Dog

$6.00

Choice of dog, ketchup, mustard, onions, sweet relish

Frankenstein

$12.00

Chocie of dog, white American cheese, fresh fried egg, jalapeno bacon, housemade chile, signature MOJO sauce, shredded cheddar cheese, crispy fried onions

Jumbo hand dipped Cheese Stick

$8.00

Cheese stick hand dipped in our house made corn batter, choice of dipping sauce

Jumbo hand dipped Corn Dog

$8.00

100% all beef hot dog hand dipped in our house made corn batter, choice of dipping sauce

Kraut Dog

$8.00

Choice of dog, spicy brown mustard, sauteed kraut and diced onions

Lil Jo combo

$7.00

Small hot dog, small side, small drink

Mini Combo

$8.00

Small hot dog, small side, small drink

Mini Corn Dog

$6.00

100% all beef hot dog hand dipped in our house made corn batter

Mini Dog

$6.00

Choice of Dog, choice of sauces, diced onion, sweet relish, additional charge for bacon, avocado and extra meat option

Mother Clucker

$11.00

Choice of dog, fresh fried egg, white American cheese, jalapeno bacon, signature MOJO sauce

Pastrami Dog

$10.00

Choice of dog, yellow mustard, premium hot dipped pastrami, pickle slice, grilled onions

Pulled Pork Dog

$10.00

Slaw Dog

$8.00

Choice of dog, housemade coleslaw, signature MOJO sauce, banana peppers

Spicy Buffalo Dog

$10.00

Choice of dog, white American cheese, jalapeno bacon, spicy buffalo sauce, creamy ranch, crispy fried onions

West Coast Chili Dog

$10.00

Choice of dog, house made chili, white American cheese, shredded cheddar cheese, signature MOJO sauce, crispy fried onions

Western Bacon

$10.00

Choice of dog, jalapeno bacon, white American cheese, signature MOJO sauce crispy fried onions

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.00

Pulled Pork, signature MOJO sauce, house made coleslaw, pickle slice, white American cheese

Pastrami Sandwich

$9.00

Premium hot dipped pastrami, yellow mustard, sauteed onions, pickle slice, white American cheese

Train Wreck

Train Wreck Mini

$7.00

Choose your base, (chips, tots, fries) choose your meat (chili, pastrami, pulled pork) signature MOJO sauce, awesome sauce, shredded cheddar cheese, choice of toppings

Train Wreck Large

$10.00

Sides

Coleslaw

$2.50

House made Coleslaw

House made chips

$2.50

House made potato chips

Tater Tots

$3.00

Made to order

French Fries

$2.50

Made to order

Bag of chips

$1.50

Beverages

Regular Fountain Drink

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.50

Large Drink

$3.00

Kids Drink

$2.00

Sweets

Funnel Cake Fries

$5.00+

Weekly Specials

2 for $14.00

$14.00

Two gourmet classic dogs and two regular fountain drinks. Additional charge for premium toppings.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy the best hot dog in the history of ever!

27471 San Bernardino Ave #210, Redlands, CA 92374

JoJo’s Grill A Dog - Brick n Mortar image

