Hesperia restaurants you'll love

Hesperia restaurants
Toast
  • Hesperia

Hesperia's top cuisines

Must-try Hesperia restaurants

Los Pollos Bros #3 - Main ST image

 

Los Pollos Bros #3 - Main ST

15550 Main St A1, Hesperia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Elote Bowl$9.99
Shredded Chicken, Rice, Beans, Fire Roasted Corn, Poblano Peppers, Onions, Cotija Cheese, Tortillas & Salsa
Mini Meal$26.99
1 Whole Chicken, 3 Medium Sides, Tortillas & Salsa, (Feeds 2-3)
Bros. Bowl$9.99
Shredded Chicken, Rice Beans, Cheese, Tortillas & Salsa
More about Los Pollos Bros #3 - Main ST
D6 Pizza image

PIZZA

D6 Pizza

15555 Main St. Suite #D6, Hesperia

Avg 4.7 (2447 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Garlic Cheese Bread
Flat bread topped with garlic herb oil, mozzarella and parmesan cheese, cut into strips for dipping.
Build Your Own Large Pizza$14.00
14" Pizza 10 Slices
Potato Wedges
Thick cut, baked potato wedges
More about D6 Pizza
Tacos Wisa image

 

Tacos Wisa

12078 Three Flags Court Suite B, Hesperia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Wisa Bowl$8.99
Choice of meat, rice, beans, onions, tomato, cilantro, sour cream and tortillas.
Burrito Choice of meat$8.99
rice, beans, onions, cilantro, salsa.
(WET comes with sour cream, guacamole and cheese).
Enchiladas Suizas Plate$9.99
Choice of meat enchiladas topped with our signature cream base sauce. Comes with rice, beans and sour cream on the side.
More about Tacos Wisa
Restaurant banner

 

Hott Carls

8522 C Avenue, Hesperia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Hott Carls
