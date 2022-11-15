Restaurant header imageView gallery

D6 Pizza Hesperia

2,447 Reviews

$$

15555 Main St. Suite #D6

Hesperia, CA 92345

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own Large Pizza
B.Y.O Personal Pizza or Calzone
Wings

Personal Pizza

8" Pizza, Cut in 4 Slices

B.Y.O Personal Pizza or Calzone

$5.99+

Build your own personal pizza or calzone, Choose from 8" (4 slices) 10" (6 slices) or Calzone

Personal Pickle Bacon Ranch Pizza

Personal Pickle Bacon Ranch Pizza

$9.99+

Here for a limited time! Ranch base, mozzarella, crumbled bacon and and lots of tangy dill pickles.

Personal Supreme

$10.50+

red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, mushroom, olives, onions, bell pepper and sausage

Personal All Meat

$10.50+

red sauce, mozzarella, smoked ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage and lots of bacon

Personal Margherita

$10.50+

red sauce, mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh and cooked basil

Personal BBQ Chicken

$10.50+

barbecue sauce, mozzarella, red onions, all white meat chicken and fresh basil

Personal Vegetarian

$10.50+

red sauce, mozzarella, spinach, mushrooms, olives, onions, bell peppers, and grape tomatoes

Personal Mediterranean

$10.50+

white sauce, spinach, mozzarella, feta, artichokes, chicken, tomatoes and olives

Personal Buffalo Chicken

$10.50+

ranch base, mozzarella, buffalo style chicken and crumbled bacon

Personal Garlic Chicken

$10.50+

garlic white sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, mushroom chicken and bacon

Personal Triple Pepp

$10.50+

red sauce, mozzarella and lots of crispy pepperoni

Personal Chicken Pesto

$10.50+

pesto sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, grape tomatoes, chicken and fresh basil

Medium Pizza

12" Pizza Cut in 8 Slices

Build Your Own Medium Pizza

$13.00

12" Pizza 8 Slices

Medium Pickle Bacon Ranch Pizza

Medium Pickle Bacon Ranch Pizza

$19.99

Here for a limited time! Ranch base, mozzarella, crumbled bacon and tangy dill pickles.

Medium Supreme

$21.99

red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, mushroom, olives, onions, bell pepper and sausage

Medium Margerita

$21.99

red sauce, mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh and cooked basil

Medium BBQ Chicken

$21.99

barbecue sauce, mozzarella, red onions, all white meat chicken and fresh basil

Medium Vegetarian

$21.99

red sauce, mozzarella, spinach, mushrooms, olives, onions, bell peppers, and grape tomatoes

Medium Mediterranean

$21.99

white sauce, spinach, mozzarella, feta, artichokes, chicken, tomatoes and olives

Medium Buffalo Chicken

$21.99

ranch base, mozzarella, buffalo style chicken and crumbled bacon

Medium All Meat

$21.99

red sauce, mozzarella, smoked ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage and lots of bacon

Medium Garlic Chicken

$21.99

garlic white sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, mushroom chicken and bacon

Medium Triple Pepp

$21.99

red sauce, mozzarella and lots of crispy pepperoni

Medium Chicken Pesto

$21.99

pesto sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, grape tomatoes, chicken and fresh basil

Large Pizza

14" Pizza Cut in 10 Slices
Build Your Own Large Pizza

Build Your Own Large Pizza

$15.50

14" Pizza 10 Slices

Large Pickle Bacon Ranch Pizza

Large Pickle Bacon Ranch Pizza

$22.99

Here for a limited time! Ranch base, mozzarella, crumbled bacon and tangy dill pickles.

Large Supreme

$25.99

red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, mushroom, olives, onions, bell pepper and sausage

Large Margherita

$25.99

red sauce, mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh and cooked basil

Large BBQ Chicken

$25.99

barbecue sauce, mozzarella, red onions, all white meat chicken and fresh basil

Large Vegetarian

$25.99

red sauce, mozzarella, spinach, mushrooms, olives, onions, bell peppers, and grape tomatoes

Large Mediterranean

$25.99

white sauce, spinach, mozzarella, feta, artichokes, chicken, tomatoes and olives

Large Buffalo Chicken

$25.99

ranch base, mozzarella, buffalo style chicken and crumbled bacon

Large All Meat

$25.99

red sauce, mozzarella, smoked ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage and lots of bacon

Large Garlic Chicken

$25.99

garlic white sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, mushroom chicken and bacon

Large Triple Pepp

$25.99

red sauce, mozzarella and lots of crispy pepperoni

Large Chicken Pesto

$25.99

pesto sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, grape tomatoes, chicken and fresh basil

XL Pizza

16" Pizza Cut in 12 Slices (Thinner Crust)

Build Your Own XL Pizza

$17.75

Thin Crust 16" Pizza 12 Slices

Extra Large Pickle Bacon Ranch Pizza

Extra Large Pickle Bacon Ranch Pizza

$26.99

Here for a limited time! Ranch base, mozzarella, crumbled bacon and and lots of tangy dill pickles.

Extra Large Supreme

$29.99

red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, mushroom, olives, onions, bell pepper and sausage (thin crust)

Extra Large Margherita

$29.99

red sauce, mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh and cooked basil (thin crust)

Extra Large BBQ Chicken

$29.99

barbecue sauce, mozzarella, red onions, all white meat chicken and fresh basil (thin crust)

Extra Large Vegetarian

$29.99

red sauce, mozzarella, spinach, mushrooms, olives, onions, bell peppers, and grape tomatoes (thin crust)

Extra Large Mediterranean

$29.99

white sauce, spinach, mozzarella, feta, artichokes, chicken, tomatoes and olives (thin crust)

Extra Large Buffalo Chicken

$29.99

ranch base, mozzarella, buffalo style chicken and crumbled bacon (thin crust)

Extra Large All Meat

$29.99

red sauce, mozzarella, smoked ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage and lots of bacon (thin crust)

Extra Large Garlic Chicken

$29.99

garlic white sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, mushroom chicken and bacon (thin crust)

Extra Large Triple Pepp

$29.99

red sauce, mozzarella and lots of crispy pepperoni (thin crust)

Extra Large Chicken Pesto

$29.99

pesto sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, grape tomatoes, chicken and fresh basil (thin crust)

Sides & Desserts

Wings

Wings

$11.99+

Oven fried, bone in chicken wings.

Potato Wedges

Potato Wedges

$4.25+

Thick cut, baked potato wedges

Garlic Cheese Bread

Garlic Cheese Bread

$6.00+

Flat bread topped with garlic herb oil, mozzarella and parmesan cheese, cut into strips for dipping.

Extra Sides & Dressings

8" Cookie Pie

8" Cookie Pie

$7.99

Warm cookie pie, cut into 8 slices for sharing.

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$4.49+

romaine, grape tomatoes, croutons, black olives, shredded mozzarella and sliced pepperoncini.

Antipasto Salad

$5.49+

House salad + Italian dry salami and pepperoni.

Chicken Salad

$5.49+

House salad + all white meat chicken

Soft Drinks

20 oz Soft Drink

$2.25

2-Liter Bottle

$3.99

4-Pack Soft Drinks

$7.99

Lunch Specials

Personal Pizza & Drink

$7.99

8" Pizza (4 Slices) and a soft drink.

Medium 2-Topping Pizza

$13.99

12" Pizza 8 Slices

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

15555 Main St. Suite #D6, Hesperia, CA 92345

Directions

Gallery
D6 Pizza image
D6 Pizza image
D6 Pizza image

