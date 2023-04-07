Restaurant header imageView gallery

Desert Springs Coffee 10125 11th Avenue

10125 11th Avenue

Hesperia, CA 92345

Desert Springs Coffee Menu

Coffee

Americano

$4.00

Cafe de Olla

$5.00

Vanilla Latte

$5.00

Caramel Latte

$5.00

Caramel Macchiato

$5.00

Mocha

$5.00

White Mocha

$5.00

Tuxedo Mocha

$5.00

Lavender Latte

$5.00

Dirty Chai

$5.00

Iced Americano

$4.00

Iced Cafe de Olla

$5.00

Iced Vanilla Latte

$5.00

Iced Caramel Latte

$5.00

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$5.00

Iced Mocha

$5.00

Iced White Mocha

$5.00

Iced Tuxedo Mocha

$5.00

Iced Dirty Chia

$5.00

Iced Lavender Latte

$5.00

Non-Coffee

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Vanilla Steamer

$4.00

Caramel Steamer

$4.00

Chai Latte

$4.00

Matcha Latte

$5.00

Matcha Olla

$5.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Vanilla Milk

$3.00

Caramel Milk

$3.00

Iced Chai

$4.00

Iced Matcha

$4.00

Iced Matcha Olla

$4.00

Coffee Blended Drinks

Coffee Blended

$4.00

Vanilla Blended

$5.00

Caramel Blended

$5.00

Java Chip Blended

$5.00

White Mocha Blended

$5.00

Mocha Blended

$5.00

Non-Coffee Blended Drinks

Strawberry and Crème

$5.00

Vanilla Bean

$5.00

Caramel Crème

$5.00

Double Chocolate Chip

$5.00

White Chocolate Crème

$5.00

Orange Creme

$4.00

Matcha Creme

$5.00

Desert Springs Retail

Apparel

DSC Shirt

$20.00

Yeti Cup

$35.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
A service to Desert Springs Church and to our community. Every cup of coffee supports our Mission to Love God, Love Others, Make Disciples, and Give Hope. We buy coffee from organizations that also support and share in our mission to see the Good News of Christ spread throughout the Victor Valley of California and to the uttermost parts of the world.

10125 11th Avenue, Hesperia, CA 92345

