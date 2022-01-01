Riverside bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Riverside restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Riverside

Habanero Mexican Grill image

 

Habanero Mexican Grill

2472 University Ave, Riverside

Avg 4.6 (1521 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Quesadilla Chapala Grilled Chicken$12.75
Chile Verde Burrito$12.99
Oaxaca Mole Enchiladas$13.50
More about Habanero Mexican Grill
Marie Callender’s image

 

Marie Callender’s

3505 Merrill St., Riverside

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
French Apple Pie$14.99
Our traditional apple pie with a crumbly cinnamon streusel topping
Freshly Roasted Turkey Dinner$16.99
Roasted Turkey Dinner MC Signature Item
Served over our apple-sage stuffing and topped with homemade giblet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes, tangy cranberry sauce and fresh seasonal vegetables.
Mini Shepherds Pie Combo$12.49
Tender beef, carrots, zucchini, peas and mushrooms in a mushroom burgundy sauce. Topped with mashed potatoes and crusted with three cheese blend. served with a Caesar salad. Includes a FREE slice of pie. Excludes Cheesecakes and Seasonal Fresh Fruit Pies. Not valid with Free Pie Monday Weekday Special.
More about Marie Callender’s
El Patron Downtown Riverside image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

El Patron Downtown Riverside

3204 Mission Inn Avenue, Riverside

Avg 4.5 (621 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Tamales$16.95
two delicious chicken tamales covered with our own Ranchera sauce and melted mixed cheese. served with our homemade rice, fresh beans and topped off with queso fresco & sour cream drizzle
Flautas$10.95
Three hand-rolled flautas stuffed with our delicious chicken filling, wrapped in a crispy, golden flour tortilla, deep fried to perfection, drizzled with our signature red sauce, cotija cheese, cilantro, topped with guacamole & sour cream
Diablito Fries$16.95
Generous portion of seasoned fries with your choice of carne asada / chicken / carnitas / soy meat topped with jack cheese, spiced up with julienned jalapeños, a dollop of pico de gallo, guacamole & sour cream
More about El Patron Downtown Riverside
Slaters 50-50 image

 

Slaters 50-50

3750 University Ave, Riverside

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
1/3 Rosemary Turkey Burger$15.00
Spiced all-natural turkey with rosemary-parmesan bacon, smoked gouda, organic greens, pickled red onions, roasted red peppers, tomato and garlic aioli on a honey wheat bun.
Southern Fried Chicken Cobb$15.00
Buttermilk fried chicken, grape tomatoes, avocado, egg, pickled red onions, crispy hominy and smoked bacon on a crunchy lettuce mix tossed with Tapatio ranch.
Vampire Dip$13.00
Roasted garlic and artichoke hearts blended with creamy melted cheese, served in a sourdough bread bowl with crispy pita and veggies for dipping.
NOTE* Togo is served cold with heating instructions to ensure the best quality product!
More about Slaters 50-50
Cactus Cantina image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Cactus Cantina

151 E. Alessandro Blvd, Riverside

Avg 4.1 (882 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Any 3 Items$18.99
Any 2 Items$16.99
Wet Burrito$14.99
More about Cactus Cantina
Fire Up Grill image

FRENCH FRIES

Fire Up Grill

3750 University Ave, Riverside

Avg 4.1 (210 reviews)
Takeout
More about Fire Up Grill
Downtown Experiment image

 

Downtown Experiment

3601 University Avenue, Riverside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Downtown Experiment
Hotz Kitchen | Cocktails image

 

Hotz Kitchen | Cocktails

3720 Mission Inn Ave, Riverside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Nashville Hotz Chicken$16.00
Tennessee-style hot chicken with garlic aioli, coleslaw, and pickles served on a toasted brioche bun
Mac & cheese$6.00
More about Hotz Kitchen | Cocktails

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Riverside

Burritos

Tacos

Mac And Cheese

Grilled Chicken

Salmon

Quesadillas

Sweet Potato Fries

Fish Tacos

Map

More near Riverside to explore

Corona

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Ontario

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Chino

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Redlands

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Norco

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Moreno Valley

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Fontana

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

San Bernardino

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Mira Loma

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston