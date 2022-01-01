Riverside bars & lounges you'll love
Habanero Mexican Grill
2472 University Ave, Riverside
|Popular items
|Quesadilla Chapala Grilled Chicken
|$12.75
|Chile Verde Burrito
|$12.99
|Oaxaca Mole Enchiladas
|$13.50
Marie Callender’s
3505 Merrill St., Riverside
|Popular items
|French Apple Pie
|$14.99
Our traditional apple pie with a crumbly cinnamon streusel topping
|Freshly Roasted Turkey Dinner
|$16.99
Roasted Turkey Dinner MC Signature Item
Served over our apple-sage stuffing and topped with homemade giblet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes, tangy cranberry sauce and fresh seasonal vegetables.
|Mini Shepherds Pie Combo
|$12.49
Tender beef, carrots, zucchini, peas and mushrooms in a mushroom burgundy sauce. Topped with mashed potatoes and crusted with three cheese blend. served with a Caesar salad. Includes a FREE slice of pie. Excludes Cheesecakes and Seasonal Fresh Fruit Pies. Not valid with Free Pie Monday Weekday Special.
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
El Patron Downtown Riverside
3204 Mission Inn Avenue, Riverside
|Popular items
|Chicken Tamales
|$16.95
two delicious chicken tamales covered with our own Ranchera sauce and melted mixed cheese. served with our homemade rice, fresh beans and topped off with queso fresco & sour cream drizzle
|Flautas
|$10.95
Three hand-rolled flautas stuffed with our delicious chicken filling, wrapped in a crispy, golden flour tortilla, deep fried to perfection, drizzled with our signature red sauce, cotija cheese, cilantro, topped with guacamole & sour cream
|Diablito Fries
|$16.95
Generous portion of seasoned fries with your choice of carne asada / chicken / carnitas / soy meat topped with jack cheese, spiced up with julienned jalapeños, a dollop of pico de gallo, guacamole & sour cream
Slaters 50-50
3750 University Ave, Riverside
|Popular items
|1/3 Rosemary Turkey Burger
|$15.00
Spiced all-natural turkey with rosemary-parmesan bacon, smoked gouda, organic greens, pickled red onions, roasted red peppers, tomato and garlic aioli on a honey wheat bun.
|Southern Fried Chicken Cobb
|$15.00
Buttermilk fried chicken, grape tomatoes, avocado, egg, pickled red onions, crispy hominy and smoked bacon on a crunchy lettuce mix tossed with Tapatio ranch.
|Vampire Dip
|$13.00
Roasted garlic and artichoke hearts blended with creamy melted cheese, served in a sourdough bread bowl with crispy pita and veggies for dipping.
NOTE* Togo is served cold with heating instructions to ensure the best quality product!
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Cactus Cantina
151 E. Alessandro Blvd, Riverside
|Popular items
|Any 3 Items
|$18.99
|Any 2 Items
|$16.99
|Wet Burrito
|$14.99
Hotz Kitchen | Cocktails
3720 Mission Inn Ave, Riverside
|Popular items
|Nashville Hotz Chicken
|$16.00
Tennessee-style hot chicken with garlic aioli, coleslaw, and pickles served on a toasted brioche bun
|Mac & cheese
|$6.00