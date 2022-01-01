Tacos in Riverside

Go
Riverside restaurants
Toast

Riverside restaurants that serve tacos

The Salted Pig image

FRENCH FRIES

The Salted Pig

3750 Main St, Riverside

Avg 4.4 (1532 reviews)
Takeout
Carnitas Tacos (GF)$17.00
black bean puree, cotija, pepitas, salsa piloncillo
Pork Belly Sandwich (Nuts)$23.00
szechuan aioli, pickled vegetables, char siu glaze
Bacon Fat Popcorn (GF)$8.00
brown sugar, sea salt
More about The Salted Pig
Pier 76 Fish Grill image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pier 76 Fish Grill

3555 Riverside Plaza Drive, Riverside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Smoked Fish Taco$3.99
mandarin salsa, chipotle cream & cabbage
Blackened Salmon Taco$3.99
chipotle cream, cabbage, cilantro, avocado salsa & tomato
P76 Clam Chowder$4.95
ocean clams, potatoes & fresh cream
More about Pier 76 Fish Grill
Taqueria 2 Potrillos - Riverside image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN

Taqueria 2 Potrillos - Riverside

10088 Magnolia Ave, Riverside

Avg 4.4 (1577 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cabeza Tacos$2.09
Cabeza in Handmade Corn Tortilla
Corn Meat Mulita$3.99
2 Handmade Corn tortillas with melted cheese on the griddle and your choice of meat in the middle
Al Pastor Tacos$2.09
Marinated Pork in Handmade Corn Tortilla
More about Taqueria 2 Potrillos - Riverside
Wicks Brewing image

GRILL

Wicks Brewing

11620 Sterling Ave, Riverside

Avg 4.3 (1174 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Tacos$8.99
3 Fresh shrimp tacos marinated in our Siesta Cerveza and seasoned to perfection; topped with shredded purple cabbage, cilantro, house made sriracha lime crema and cotija cheese
More about Wicks Brewing
M Tacos image

 

M Tacos

4111 Main St, Riverside

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco de Chicken$2.10
Coffee
Energy drink$2.75
More about M Tacos
DIABLOS MICHELADAS MEXICAN GRILL image

 

DIABLOS MICHELADAS MEXICAN GRILL

8304 Limonite Avenue, Riverside

No reviews yet
Takeout
MICHELADA$10.99
Ramen 2 quesabirria$14.99
REGULAR CONSOME$4.50
More about DIABLOS MICHELADAS MEXICAN GRILL
Restaurant banner

 

Señor Baja - Riverside

6033 Magnolia Ave, Riverside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Combo 1$9.99
3 Choices
Shrimp Burrito$9.99
Choose between Baja or Grilled
Fish Taco$2.99
Choose between Baja or Grilled
More about Señor Baja - Riverside
Restaurant banner

 

Tacos Y Mas

10203 Hole Ave., Riverside

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burrito Regular$8.99
Carne, Tortilla de Harina, Arroz, Frijoles,
Cebolla, Cilantro y Guacamole
Birriongo$3.89
Birria de Res, Queso y Cebolla Morada
Taco Al Pastor$1.99
More about Tacos Y Mas

Browse other tasty dishes in Riverside

Quesadillas

Grilled Chicken

Shrimp Burritos

Al Pastor Tacos

Thai Tea

Mac And Cheese

Salmon

Enchiladas

Map

More near Riverside to explore

Corona

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Ontario

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Chino

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Redlands

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Norco

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Moreno Valley

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Fontana

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

San Bernardino

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Mira Loma

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston