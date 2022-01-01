Tacos in Riverside
Riverside restaurants that serve tacos
More about The Salted Pig
FRENCH FRIES
The Salted Pig
3750 Main St, Riverside
|Carnitas Tacos (GF)
|$17.00
black bean puree, cotija, pepitas, salsa piloncillo
|Pork Belly Sandwich (Nuts)
|$23.00
szechuan aioli, pickled vegetables, char siu glaze
|Bacon Fat Popcorn (GF)
|$8.00
brown sugar, sea salt
More about Pier 76 Fish Grill
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pier 76 Fish Grill
3555 Riverside Plaza Drive, Riverside
|Smoked Fish Taco
|$3.99
mandarin salsa, chipotle cream & cabbage
|Blackened Salmon Taco
|$3.99
chipotle cream, cabbage, cilantro, avocado salsa & tomato
|P76 Clam Chowder
|$4.95
ocean clams, potatoes & fresh cream
More about Taqueria 2 Potrillos - Riverside
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN
Taqueria 2 Potrillos - Riverside
10088 Magnolia Ave, Riverside
|Cabeza Tacos
|$2.09
Cabeza in Handmade Corn Tortilla
|Corn Meat Mulita
|$3.99
2 Handmade Corn tortillas with melted cheese on the griddle and your choice of meat in the middle
|Al Pastor Tacos
|$2.09
Marinated Pork in Handmade Corn Tortilla
More about Wicks Brewing
GRILL
Wicks Brewing
11620 Sterling Ave, Riverside
|Shrimp Tacos
|$8.99
3 Fresh shrimp tacos marinated in our Siesta Cerveza and seasoned to perfection; topped with shredded purple cabbage, cilantro, house made sriracha lime crema and cotija cheese
More about DIABLOS MICHELADAS MEXICAN GRILL
DIABLOS MICHELADAS MEXICAN GRILL
8304 Limonite Avenue, Riverside
|MICHELADA
|$10.99
|Ramen 2 quesabirria
|$14.99
|REGULAR CONSOME
|$4.50
More about Señor Baja - Riverside
Señor Baja - Riverside
6033 Magnolia Ave, Riverside
|Combo 1
|$9.99
3 Choices
|Shrimp Burrito
|$9.99
Choose between Baja or Grilled
|Fish Taco
|$2.99
Choose between Baja or Grilled