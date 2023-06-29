Restaurant header imageView gallery

R Burgers - Riverside - Valley Springs

No reviews yet

6231 Valley Springs Parkway

Riverside, CA 92507

FOOD..

Combos..

#5 Original Burger*

#5 Original Burger*

$10.99

Original Burger include 100% fresh (never frozen) ground beef patty served on a gourmet brioche bun with; 1000 Island Dressing, Red Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Combo includes French Fries and Drink

#6 Double Cheeseburger

#6 Double Cheeseburger

$13.99

Double Cheeseburger Includes 2 fresh (never frozen) 100% ground beef patties served on a gourmet brioche bun with: 1000 Island Dressing, Red Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickles. Combo includes Fries and Drink

#7 R Burger

#7 R Burger

$13.99

Our Signature R Burger Includes: Avocado, Bacon, 1000 Island Dressing, Red Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles. Combo includes French Fries and Drink

#8 BBQ Bacon Ringer Burger

#8 BBQ Bacon Ringer Burger

$13.49

BBQ Bacon Ringer includes: Bacon, Onion Ring, BBQ Sauce, 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions. Pickles Combo includes Fries and Drink

#9 Crispy Chicken Sandwich

#9 Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Crispy Chicken Sandwich Includes: Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, R Sauce Combo includes Fries and Drink

#10 Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

#10 Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$13.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich Includes: 1000 Island Dressing, Red Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Whole Wheat Bun. Combo includes French Fries and Drink

#11 Chicken Tenders 6PC

#11 Chicken Tenders 6PC

$14.99

6 Piece Chicken Tenders include: French Fries and Ranch dressing. Combo includes a regular Drink

#12 Chicken Tenders 4PC

#12 Chicken Tenders 4PC

$12.99

4 Piece Chicken Tenders include: French Fries and Ranch dressing. Combo includes a regular Drink

Burgers..

Original Burger

Original Burger

$5.59

Original Burger includes: 100% fresh (never frozen) ground beef patty served on a gourmet brioche bun with; 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Kosher Pickles. (lettuce wrap available upon request).

Double Burger

Double Burger

$7.99

2 fresh (never frozen) 100% ground beef patties served on a gourmet brioche bun with: 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Kosher Pickles. (lettuce wrap available upon request).

R Burger

R Burger

$8.99

Our Signature R Burger includes: 100% fresh (never frozen) ground beef patty served on a gourmet brioche bun with: Avocado, Bacon, 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Kosher Pickles. (lettuce wrap available upon request).

Island Burger

Island Burger

$7.99

The Island Burger includes: 100% fresh (never frozen) ground beef patty served on a gourmet brioche bun with: Teriyaki sauce, Grilled Pineapple, Bacon, 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Kosher Pickles. (lettuce wrap available upon request).

BBQ Bacon Ringer

BBQ Bacon Ringer

$7.99

BBQ Bacon Burger includes: 100% fresh (never frozen) ground beef patty served on a gourmet brioche bun with: BBQ Sauce, Onion Ring, Bacon, 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Kosher Pickles. (lettuce wrap available upon request).

El Caliente

El Caliente

$7.99

El Caliente Burger includes: 100% fresh (never frozen) ground beef patty served on a gourmet brioche bun with: Grilled Jalapenos, Fresh Guacamole, Spicy Chipotle Dressing, 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Kosher Pickles. (lettuce wrap available upon request).

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$7.99

Veggie Burger includes: Gardenburger Veggie Patty, Red onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Kosher pickles, 1000 island dressing, Served on a wheat bun. (lettuce wrap available upon request).

Colossal Burger

Colossal Burger

$9.99

Our Colossal Burger includes: 100% fresh (never frozen) ground beef patty served on a gourmet brioche bun with: Pastrami, 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Kosher Pickles. (lettuce wrap available upon request).

Huge Breakfast Burritos..

Trio Breakfast Burrito ** Most Popular **

Trio Breakfast Burrito ** Most Popular **

$11.95

Our MOST Popular Breakfast Burrito! The Trio Breakfast Burrito includes: All three breakfast meats; Bacon, Sausage and Ham! Crispy Hashbrowns, 3 scrambled eggs, Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with Homemade Red Salsa on the side

Steak & Egg Breakfast Burrito

Steak & Egg Breakfast Burrito

$12.45

The Steak Breakfast Burrito includes: Carne Asada Steak, Crispy Hashbrowns, 3 scrambled eggs, Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with Homemade Red Salsa on the side

Bacon Breakfast Burrito

Bacon Breakfast Burrito

$9.95

The Bacon Breakfast Burrito includes: Bacon, Crispy Hashbrowns, 3 scrambled eggs, Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with Homemade Red Salsa on the side

Sausage Breakfast Burrito

Sausage Breakfast Burrito

$9.95

The Sausage Breakfast Burrito includes: Sausage, Crispy Hashbrowns, 3 scrambled eggs, Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with Homemade Red Salsa on the side

Ham Breakfast Burrito

Ham Breakfast Burrito

$9.95

The Ham Breakfast Burrito includes: Grilled Ham, Crispy Hashbrowns, 3 scrambled eggs, Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with Homemade Red Salsa on the side

Chorizo Breakfast Burrito

Chorizo Breakfast Burrito

$9.95

The Chorizo Breakfast Burrito includes: Chorizo, Crispy Hashbrowns, 3 scrambled eggs, Beans, Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with Homemade Red Salsa on the side

Veggie Breakfast Burrito

Veggie Breakfast Burrito

$10.95

The Veggie Breakfast Burrito includes: Bell Peppers, Tomatoes, Grilled Onions, Mushrooms, Avocado, Crispy Hashbrowns, 3 scrambled eggs, Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with Homemade Red Salsa on the side.

Egg Breakfast Burrito

Egg Breakfast Burrito

$6.99

The Egg Burrito includes: Crispy Hashbrowns, 3 scrambled eggs, Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with Homemade Red Salsa on the side.

Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders..

4 Piece Tenders with Fries

4 Piece Tenders with Fries

$10.99

4 Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders served with: French Fries and Ranch Dressing.

6 Piece Tenders with Fries

6 Piece Tenders with Fries

$12.99

6 Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders served with: French Fries and Ranch Dressing.

Sandwiches..

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$8.59

Grilled Chicken Sandwich includes: Grilled Chicken Breast, 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Kosher Pickles. Served on a wheat bun. (lettuce wrap available upon request)

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$8.59

Crispy Chicken Sandwich Includes; Hand Battered Crispy Chicken, R Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Kosher Pickles. (lettuce wrap available upon request)

Pastrami Sandwich

Pastrami Sandwich

$15.95

Pastrami Sandwich Includes: Pastrami, Mustard, Kosher Pickles. Served on a Kaiser Bread Roll

Clubhouse Classic with fries

Clubhouse Classic with fries

$12.95

Clubhouse Classic Includes: Turkey, Ham, Bacon, American & Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, 3 Slices Toast. Served with French Fries, Onion Rings and Ranch Dressing.

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$8.49

Fish Sandwich Includes: Battered Cod Fish, House made Tarter Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Kosher Pickles. Served on a Wheat Bun.

BLT

BLT

$7.45

The BLT Sandwich Includes: Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise. Your Choice of White, Wheat or Sourdough Toast.

BLT with Avocado

BLT with Avocado

$9.25

The BLT Avocado Sandwich Includes: Crispy Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise. Your Choice of White, Wheat or Sourdough Toast.

Albacore Tuna Sandwich

Albacore Tuna Sandwich

$9.49

The Albacore Tuna Sandwich Includes: Albacore Tuna, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise. Your Choice of White, Wheat or Sourdough Toast.

Steak Sandwich

Steak Sandwich

$14.95

The Steak Sandwich Includes: Steak, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Kosher Pickles, 1000 Island Dressing. Served on a Kaiser Bread Roll

Melts..

Turkey Melt with Bacon

$9.49
Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$9.99

The Tuna Melt includes: Tuna, Swiss Cheese. Served on Grilled Sourdough Toast

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$8.69

The Patty Melt include: 100% fresh (never frozen) ground beef, Grilled Onions, American Cheese, Served on grilled Rye Toast

Grilled Ham & Cheese

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$7.79

The Grilled Ham & Cheese includes: Thick Sliced Ham, American Cheese, Served on Grilled Sourdough Toast

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$5.49

The Grilled Cheese includes: 2 Slices American Cheese, 2 Slices Swiss Cheese. Served on Grilled Sourdough Toast

Salads..

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.99

The Grilled Chicken Salad includes: House Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast, Romaine and Iceberg Lettuce mix, Shredded Carrots, Cucumber Slices, Sliced Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Croutons, Shredded Cheese, Served with Seasoned Pita Bread.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$12.99

The Cobb Salad includes: Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Romaine and Iceberg Lettuce mix, Shredded Carrots, Cucumber Slices, Sliced Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Croutons, Served with Seasoned Pita Bread.

Crispy Chicken Salad

Crispy Chicken Salad

$12.99

The Crispy Chicken Salad includes: Hand Battered Crispy Chicken, Romaine and Iceberg Lettuce mix, Shredded Carrots, Cucumber Slices, Sliced Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Croutons, Shredded Cheese, Served with Seasoned Pita Bread.

Albacore Tuna Salad

$12.99

The Albacore Tuna Salad includes: Albacore Tuna, Romaine and Iceberg Lettuce mix, Shredded Carrots, Cucumber Slices, Sliced Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Croutons, Shredded Cheese, Served with Seasoned Pita Bread.

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$7.99

The Garden Salad includes: Romaine and Iceberg Lettuce mix, Shredded Carrots, Cucumber Slices, Sliced Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Croutons, Shredded Cheese, Served with Seasoned Pita Bread.

Breakfast Sandwiches..

Bacon & Egg Sandwich

Bacon & Egg Sandwich

$8.95

The Bacon and Egg Sandwich includes: Crispy Bacon, 3 CA Fresh Eggs, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayonnaise. Your Choice of Toast, White, Wheat or Sourdough.

Sausage & Egg Sandwich

Sausage & Egg Sandwich

$8.95

The Sausage and Egg Sandwich includes: Sausage, 3 CA Fresh Eggs, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayonnaise. Your Choice of Toast, White, Wheat or Sourdough.

Ham & Egg Sandwich

Ham & Egg Sandwich

$8.95

The Ham and Egg Sandwich includes: Grilled Ham, 3 CA Fresh Eggs, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayonnaise. Your Choice of Toast, White, Wheat or Sourdough.

Trio Breakfast Sandwich

Trio Breakfast Sandwich

$12.95

The Trio Breakfast Sandwich includes: Crispy Bacon, Sausage, Grilled Ham, 3 CA Fresh Eggs, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayonnaise. Your Choice of Toast, White, Wheat or Sourdough.

Egg Sandwich

Egg Sandwich

$6.95

The Egg Sandwich includes: 3 CA Fresh Eggs, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayonnaise. Your Choice of Toast, White, Wheat or Sourdough.

Steak & Egg Sandwich

Steak & Egg Sandwich

$15.95

The Steak and Eggs Sandwich includes: 8oz Marinated Steak, Eggs, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Served on a Gourmet Kaiser Roll

Breakfast Combos..

#1 Breakfast Burrito

#1 Breakfast Burrito

$9.95

Our Breakfast Burritos start with your choice of Bacon, Sausage or Ham. All Burritos include: Crispy Hashbrowns, 3 scrambled eggs, Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, Served with Homemade Red Salsa on the side.

#2 Three Egg Plate

#2 Three Egg Plate

$10.95

The 3 Egg Plate includes: Crispy Hashbrowns, 4 pieces of bacon or sausage, 3 Eggs prepared any style, 2 slices of toast.

#3 Pancake Plate

#3 Pancake Plate

$10.95

The Pancake Plate includes: 2 Buttermilk Pancakes, 4 pieces of crispy bacon or 4 sausage links, 3 Eggs prepared any style