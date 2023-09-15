Antojitos salvadoreños 23161 Bay Avenue
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
23161 Bay Avenue, Moreno Valley, CA 92553
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
R Burgers - Moreno Valley
No Reviews
23750 Alessandro Boulevard Moreno Valley, CA 92553
View restaurant
More near Moreno Valley