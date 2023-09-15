Desayuno

Desayuno Mi Pueblo

$13.25

Speciality breakfast: eggs mixed with vegetables served with Chorizo atop beans, friend plantains, & Salvadoran cheese

Desayuno Tradicional

$12.99

Typical breakfast; eggs mixed with vegetables served with beans, fried plantains, & Salvadoran cheese

Desayuno Chico

$9.00

Light breakfast: Fresh corn tamale served with beans & fried plantains

Tamales de Pollo

$3.50

A delicious Salvadoran style tamale filled with chicken

Tamales de Pisquez

$2.75

A Salvadoran favorite; a tamale filled with spicy refried beans

Tamales de Elote

$3.00

Tamale made of corn

Aperitivo

Salvadoran empanada: 3 crispy and delectable empanadas filled with minced meat & vegetables

Pastelitos

$6.49

Sopas

Sopa de Pata

$15.00

Hearty and filling Salvadoran soup made from cow's feet, tripe, plantain, & cabbage. Served with handmade tortillas

Sopa de Pollo

$15.00

Delicious traditional chicken soup served along side grilled chicken, rice, handmade tortillas, & a salad

Sopa de Res

$15.00

Pupusas

Revuelta

$3.50

Thick handmade corn tortilla filled with pork, beans & cheese

Chicharron con Queso

$3.50

Thick handmade corn tortilla, filled with pork & cheese

Frijoles con Queso

$3.50

Thick handmade corn tortilla filled with beans and cheese

Queso

$3.50

Thick handmade corn tortilla filled with Monterey Jack Cheese

Queso con Loroco

$3.50

Thick handmade corn tortilla filled with cheese & loroco

Queso con Calabaza

$3.50

Thick handmade corn tortilla filled with cheese and squash

Almuerzo

Bistec Encebollado

$17.50

Prepared with onions and a garlic rub this flavorful steak is cooked on a skillet along side rice & a salad

Pollo en su Jugo

$14.00

Seasoned chicken simmered in tomatillo sauce alongside vegetables, served with rice & beans

Yuca con Chicharron

$9.99

Garlic-coated cassava friend alongside pork belly

Pan con pollo

$9.25

Messy Salvadoran styled sandwich with stewed chicken and various vegetables. Served with portion of tomato sauce

Postres

Empanadas

$6.49

3 empanadas made from plantain paste & filled with a sweet milk filling. Served with a portion of sugar

Platanos

$7.49

Cut and friend plantains served alongside choice of Lechera or Salvadoran sour cream

Nuegados

$5.99

Traditional fried dumplings made from cassava coated with a sweet sugar cane sauce

Bebidas

Agua de Frutas

$4.75

Fresh juice from passion fruit, pear, pineapple & strawberry. Garnished with apples

Atole

$3.50

A popular hot beverage made from corn, brown sugar cane and cinnamon

Soda

$1.75

Chilate

$3.00

Pupusas (Aroz)

Revuelta (aroz)

$3.75

Chicharon con Queso (aroz)

$3.75

Frijoles con Queso (aroz)

$3.75

Queso (aroz)

$3.75

Queso con Loroco (aroz)

$3.75

Queso con Calabaza (aroz)

$3.75