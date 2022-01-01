Burritos in Riverside

Go
Riverside restaurants
Toast

Riverside restaurants that serve burritos

44ee488d-3659-4a30-b8a7-88d9d6b12784 image

 

Habanero Mexican Grill

2472 University Ave, Riverside

Avg 4.6 (1521 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Asada Burrito$13.50
Shrimp Burrito$14.99
Chile Verde Burrito$12.99
More about Habanero Mexican Grill
Cafe Vista image

 

Cafe Vista

3939 Thirteenth Street, Riverside

No reviews yet
Takeout
Small Burrito$2.25
Scrambled eggs, tater tots, and cheese rolled in a flour tortilla.
Small Burrito W/ Meat$3.00
Scrambled eggs, tater tots, bacon and shredded jack/cheddar cheese rolled in a flour tortilla and served with salsa.
More about Cafe Vista
Pier 76 Fish Grill image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pier 76 Fish Grill

3555 Riverside Plaza Drive, Riverside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Smoked Fish Taco$3.99
mandarin salsa, chipotle cream & cabbage
Blackened Salmon Taco$3.99
chipotle cream, cabbage, cilantro, avocado salsa & tomato
P76 Clam Chowder$4.95
ocean clams, potatoes & fresh cream
More about Pier 76 Fish Grill
Taqueria 2 Potrillos - Riverside image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN

Taqueria 2 Potrillos - Riverside

10088 Magnolia Ave, Riverside

Avg 4.4 (1577 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cabeza Tacos$2.09
Cabeza in Handmade Corn Tortilla
Corn Meat Mulita$3.99
2 Handmade Corn tortillas with melted cheese on the griddle and your choice of meat in the middle
Al Pastor Tacos$2.09
Marinated Pork in Handmade Corn Tortilla
More about Taqueria 2 Potrillos - Riverside
M Tacos image

 

M Tacos

4111 Main St, Riverside

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco de Chicken$2.10
Coffee
Energy drink$2.75
More about M Tacos
DIABLOS MICHELADAS MEXICAN GRILL image

 

DIABLOS MICHELADAS MEXICAN GRILL

8304 Limonite Avenue, Riverside

No reviews yet
Takeout
MICHELADA$10.99
Ramen 2 quesabirria$14.99
REGULAR CONSOME$4.50
More about DIABLOS MICHELADAS MEXICAN GRILL
Cactus Cantina image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Cactus Cantina

151 E. Alessandro Blvd, Riverside

Avg 4.1 (882 reviews)
Takeout
Any 3 Items$18.99
Any 2 Items$16.99
Wet Burrito$14.99
More about Cactus Cantina
Restaurant banner

 

Señor Baja - Riverside

6033 Magnolia Ave, Riverside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Combo 1$9.99
3 Choices
Shrimp Burrito$9.99
Choose between Baja or Grilled
Fish Taco$2.99
Choose between Baja or Grilled
More about Señor Baja - Riverside
Restaurant banner

 

Tacos Y Mas

10203 Hole Ave., Riverside

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burrito Regular$8.99
Carne, Tortilla de Harina, Arroz, Frijoles,
Cebolla, Cilantro y Guacamole
Birriongo$3.89
Birria de Res, Queso y Cebolla Morada
Taco Al Pastor$1.99
More about Tacos Y Mas

Browse other tasty dishes in Riverside

Tacos

Salmon

Sweet Potato Fries

Fish Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

Quesadillas

Thai Tea

Shrimp Burritos

Map

More near Riverside to explore

Corona

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Ontario

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Chino

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Redlands

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Norco

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Moreno Valley

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Fontana

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

San Bernardino

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Mira Loma

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston