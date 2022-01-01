Burritos in Riverside
Riverside restaurants that serve burritos
Habanero Mexican Grill
2472 University Ave, Riverside
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$13.50
|Shrimp Burrito
|$14.99
|Chile Verde Burrito
|$12.99
Cafe Vista
3939 Thirteenth Street, Riverside
|Small Burrito
|$2.25
Scrambled eggs, tater tots, and cheese rolled in a flour tortilla.
|Small Burrito W/ Meat
|$3.00
Scrambled eggs, tater tots, bacon and shredded jack/cheddar cheese rolled in a flour tortilla and served with salsa.
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pier 76 Fish Grill
3555 Riverside Plaza Drive, Riverside
|Smoked Fish Taco
|$3.99
mandarin salsa, chipotle cream & cabbage
|Blackened Salmon Taco
|$3.99
chipotle cream, cabbage, cilantro, avocado salsa & tomato
|P76 Clam Chowder
|$4.95
ocean clams, potatoes & fresh cream
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN
Taqueria 2 Potrillos - Riverside
10088 Magnolia Ave, Riverside
|Cabeza Tacos
|$2.09
Cabeza in Handmade Corn Tortilla
|Corn Meat Mulita
|$3.99
2 Handmade Corn tortillas with melted cheese on the griddle and your choice of meat in the middle
|Al Pastor Tacos
|$2.09
Marinated Pork in Handmade Corn Tortilla
DIABLOS MICHELADAS MEXICAN GRILL
8304 Limonite Avenue, Riverside
|MICHELADA
|$10.99
|Ramen 2 quesabirria
|$14.99
|REGULAR CONSOME
|$4.50
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Cactus Cantina
151 E. Alessandro Blvd, Riverside
|Any 3 Items
|$18.99
|Any 2 Items
|$16.99
|Wet Burrito
|$14.99
Señor Baja - Riverside
6033 Magnolia Ave, Riverside
|Combo 1
|$9.99
3 Choices
|Shrimp Burrito
|$9.99
Choose between Baja or Grilled
|Fish Taco
|$2.99
Choose between Baja or Grilled