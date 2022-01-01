Tortas in Riverside
Riverside restaurants that serve tortas
Taqueria 2 Potrillos - Riverside
10088 Magnolia Ave, Riverside
|Carnitas Torta
|$8.69
Carnitas (Pork), green leaf lettuce, red onion, tomato, chipotle/mayo dressing
|Lengua Torta
|$9.29
Lengua, green leaf lettuce, red onion, tomato, chipotle/mayo dressing
|Milanesa Torta
|$8.69
Breaded Beef, green leaf lettuce, red onion, tomato, chipotle/mayo dressing
DIABLOS MICHELADAS MEXICAN GRILL
8304 Limonite Avenue, Riverside
|TORTA
|$8.99
|TORTA DE BIRRIA
|$9.99