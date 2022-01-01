Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortas in Riverside

Riverside restaurants
Riverside restaurants that serve tortas

Taqueria 2 Potrillos - Riverside image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN

Taqueria 2 Potrillos - Riverside

10088 Magnolia Ave, Riverside

Avg 4.4 (1577 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carnitas Torta$8.69
Carnitas (Pork), green leaf lettuce, red onion, tomato, chipotle/mayo dressing
Lengua Torta$9.29
Lengua, green leaf lettuce, red onion, tomato, chipotle/mayo dressing
Milanesa Torta$8.69
Breaded Beef, green leaf lettuce, red onion, tomato, chipotle/mayo dressing
More about Taqueria 2 Potrillos - Riverside
M Tacos image

 

M Tacos

4111 Main St, Riverside

No reviews yet
Takeout
Torta$7.99
More about M Tacos
DIABLOS MICHELADAS MEXICAN GRILL image

 

DIABLOS MICHELADAS MEXICAN GRILL

8304 Limonite Avenue, Riverside

No reviews yet
Takeout
TORTA$8.99
TORTA DE BIRRIA$9.99
More about DIABLOS MICHELADAS MEXICAN GRILL
Restaurant banner

 

Tacos Y Mas

10203 Hole Ave., Riverside

No reviews yet
Takeout
Torta Loca$9.89
Carne Asada, Al Pastor, Chorizo, Bacon,
Queso, Nopales, Cebolla, Cilantro y Guacamole
Tortas$9.49
Carne, Queso, Frijoles, Cebolla,
Cilantro y Guacamole
More about Tacos Y Mas

