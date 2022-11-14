Restaurant header imageView gallery

Baja Mar Mexican Grill

5665 Van Buren Boulevard

Riverside, CA 92503

Order Again

Botanas Frias

Ceviche de la casa

$27.99

Shrimp Ceviche and Callo de Hacha on especial sauce

Ceviche Picado

$20.99

Shrimp Ceviche

Molcajete Maleficio

Molcajete Maleficio

$27.99

Cooked Shrimp, Shrimp Aguachiles, Octopus & Callo de Hacha

Ostiones en su Concha

Oisters

Ostiones Especiales

Oisters with shrimp and octopus

Shots de Ostiones

Ostiones With Shrimp with los Crudos Sauce

Aguachile

$22.99

Ensalada Baja

Baja Mar Style

Tore crude

$12.99

Botanas Calientes

Camarones en Bolsa

$28.99

Shrimp, Corn, and Potatoes

Empanadas de Camaron

$3.99

Shrimp Corn base Empanada

Camarones BajaMar

$26.49

Shrimp, House sauce, Cucumber, Tomato, Onion

Chicharrones de Pescado

$25.00

Crispy Breaded Swai

Crab Legs

$26.99

Pulpo Baja mar

$14.99

Camarones Baja Mar

$26.49

Mesa Fria

Cazuelita

$18.49

Shrimp, Octopus, Fish, Avulon, Jaiva

Cocteles/Cocktails

$18.49

Shrimp, Octopus, Crab, Abulon, Oysters, Scallops

Tostadas

Shrimp, Octopus, Crab, Fish

Especialidades de la Casa

Parrillada de Mariscos (Chica/Small)

$90.99

Camarones Empanizados, Filetes Empanizados, Mejillones, Pulpo, Mojarra Frita, Jaiba, Patas de Jaiba, Arroz y Frijoles

Parrillada de Mariscos (Grande/Large)

$130.00

Camarones Empanizados, Filetes Empanizados, Mejillones, Pulpo, Mojarra Frita, Jaiba, Patas de Jaiba, Arroz y Frijoles

Pescado Zarandeado

$34.00

Charboiled Fish *30 min espera/30 min wait

Pulpo Zarandeado

$39.99

Charboiled Octopus with Marinero Rice *30 min espera/30 min wait

Pescados

Mojarra

$18.99

Tilapia/frita, al Mojo de Ajo, Veracruzana, a la Diabla o Ranchera

Huachinango

$19.99

Red Snapper/Frita, al Mojo de Ajo, Veracruzana, a la Diabla o Ranchera

Filete Empanizado

$17.99

Breaded Swai Fillet

Filete A la Plancha

$17.99

Swai Fish fillet on the grill

Filete Al Ajo

$17.99

Swai Garlic Fillet

Filete Relleno

$24.99

Shrimp, Octopus, Abulon, Crab & Scallo, with cheese on top

Empapelado de Mariscos

$24.99

Shrimp, Octopus & Abulon

Filete Zarandeado

$18.99

Pescado Zarandeado

$34.00

Camarones

Cam A la Yo

$18.99

Special sauce with crusted Flakes Peppers

Cam A la Cucharacha

$18.99

Mild style shrimps

Cam A la Plancha

$18.99

Grilled Shrimp

Cam Empanizados

$18.99

Breaded Shrimp

Cam Al Ajo

$18.99

Garlic Shrimp

Cam Al Patron

$18.99

Shrimp with a spicy sauce and onions

Cam Al Veneno

$18.99

Shrimp with spicy sauce

Cam Rancheros

$18.99

Country Style: Tomato, Onion, Cilantro

Cam A la Diabla

$18.99

Devil style: Red Onion, Jalapeno

Cam Veracruzanos

$18.99

Bell Peppers, Onion, Cheese on top

Fajitas de Camaron

$22.99

Bell Peppers, Onion and Shrimp with flour Quesadilla on top

Cam Zarandeados

$19.99

Charboild

Costa Azul

$23.99

Bacon wrapped, topped with cheese and chipotle sauce

Enchiladad de Camaron

$16.99

Shrimp Enchiladas

Burrito de Camaron

$15.99

Shrimp Burrito

Tacos

Tacos Baja Mar orden

$14.99

Beer Butter Fish, Corn Tortilla, Cream, Chipotle, Cabage, Pico

Tacos camaron plancha orden

$15.99

Grilled Shrimp

Tacos Marlyn orden

$15.99

Marlyn Fish and Melted Cheese

Tacos Al Gobernador orden

$15.99

Shrimp and Melted Cheese

Tacos pescado a la Plancha orden

$14.99

Grilled Fish

Tacos Dorados de Camaron orden

$14.99

Shrimp Fried Tacos

taco

$5.50

Tacos Cameron plancha

$15.99

Tacos Cameron empanizado

$15.99

Sugerencias del Chef

Langosta Entera

Garlic or Grilled Lobster

Langosta Especial

Shrimp, Octopus & Cheese

Salmon

$20.99

Salmon al Gusto

Pina de Mariscos

$26.99

Shrimp Octopus Abulon on Pineapple

Pasta Brava

$22.99

Shrimp, Chicken Spicy Creamy Pasta

Pasta de Mariscos

$24.99

Seafood Pasta

Mar y Tierra

$34.99

Lobster, Breaded Shrimp & Asada Steak

Mariscada

$29.99

Swai Filet, Marinero Rice, Prawns, Bacon, Wrapped Shrimp, Breaded Shrimp & Devil Sauce

Caldos

Caldo Pescado

$15.99

Fish Fillet

Caldo Camaron

$16.99

Shrimp

Caldo Mixto

$19.99

Fish Fillet, Shrimp &

Caldo 7 Mares

$22.99

Crab Leg, Cat Fish, Musselss, Scallops, Octopus, Shrimp & Prawns

Comida Terrestre

Campesina

$38.99

Chicken, Asada, Costilla, Chorizo, Grilled Cheese and Nopal

Pechuga a la Plancha

$16.99

Grilled chicken Breast

Costilla de Res

$16.99

Beef Ribs

Burritos

$12.99

Beef/Chicken

Burrito Mojado

$14.99

Wet burrito Beef/Chicken

Fajitas Cielo Mar y Tierra

$24.99

Carne Asada

$21.99

Bisteck Ranchero

$19.99

Parrillada Azteca (5 Personas)

$89.99

Carne Asada, Chorizo, Queso Fresco, Costillas de Res, Pollo a la Plancha, Nopales Asados, Cebollas, Chiles Toreados, Arroz y Frijoles.

Enchiladas

$15.99

Orden Tacos 3

$9.99

Quesadilla

$16.99

Taco

$3.50

burrito camaron

$16.99

Perla Hamburger

$16.99

Kids Menu

Quesadilla kids

$9.99

Chicken Nuggets

$9.99

Hamburgesas

$9.99

Extras

Quesadilla

$4.99

Cheese

Aguacate

$5.99

Avocado

Guacamole/chips

$9.99

Guacamole

Arroz Marinero

$16.00

BajaMar Rice

Arroz

$3.99

Rice

Frijoles

$4.99

Beens

Papas Fritas

$4.99

Frensh Fries

Tostadas (24)

$3.99

Tostadas

House Sauce

$5.99

your Selection of House Sauce

Tostadas Zarandeadas

$4.99

Special Tostada Baja Mar

Consome de Camaron

$6.99

Shrimp Soup

Chiles Toreados

$3.99

Nopal

$1.00

chips/salsa$$

$3.00

brocheta de camaron(4)

$8.00

Chips

Molcajetes

Molcajete Mixto

$32.99

Molcajete Patron

$29.99

Molcajete Asada

$28.99

canelos fight

Canelos fight

$20.00

Cerveza

Cubeta

$35.00

Cahuama

$12.99

Coronita

$4.00

Corona

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

xx

$6.00

bud light

$5.00

Ultra

$5.00

Modelo Esp

$6.00

Negra Mod

$6.00

Tecate

$6.00

Tecate Light

$6.00

Victoria

$6.00

Odouls

$6.00

Corona familiar

$6.00

Heinneken

$6.00

Corona premier

$6.00

Michelada

Miche Mix

$4.99

Miche Aguaminera

$6.99

Aguaminera

$4.99

Michelada

$11.99

Mix Drinks

Pina colada

$14.99

Margarita

$12.99

Margarita Flight

$28.99

Bloody mary

$11.99

Margarita picher

$35.00

Henchatta

$14.99

El negro

$14.99

Dry martini

$13.99

Paloma mezcal

$13.99

Old fashion

$17.00

Sangria

$14.99

Mojito

$14.99

Mocha martini

$13.99

Paloma

$12.99

Jarritos

J Mandarina

$2.99

J Tamarindo

$2.99

Sodas

Sangria

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Coca Cola

$2.99

Manzanita

$2.99

A Mineral

$2.99

Diet Coca

$2.99

Squirt

$2.99

Aguas Frescas

Tamarindo

$2.99

Jamaica

$2.99

Horchata

$2.99

Agua

$1.99

Cafe

Cafe

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Jugos

Naranja

$4.00

Pina

$4.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Cranberry (Copy)

$4.00+

Red bull

$7.00

Postres

Jericalla

$4.99

Cheese Cake

$4.99

Flan

$4.99

Vodka

Tito`s

$10.99

Grey goose

$12.00

Obsolut

$12.00

Whiskey

Buchanas 12

$15.99+

Red label

$12.99

Black label

$12.99

Blue

$25.99

Cognac

Remy martin

$13.99

Hennessy

$13.99

Martell

$13.99

Mezcal

El silencio

$12.00

Tequila

Patron

$0.00+

Don julio reposado

$15.00

Herraduras

$13.99

Dame mas

$25.00

3 generaciones

$13.99

Hornitos

$13.99

1800

$13.99

Corralejo

$13.99

Cazadores

$13.99

Don Julio

$15.00

Patron

$12.99

Don Julio 1942

$26.00

Herradura

$14.00

Don Julio 70

$20.00

Patron silver

$15.00

Don Julio blanco

$15.00

1800

$13.99

Hornitos

$13.99

Heraduras

Sauza

$9.99

Dame mas

$30.00

Mandala

$30.00

Don Julio 70

Botella

$300.00

Buchanan’s 12

Botella

$250.00

Buchanan’s 18

Buchannas 18

$350.00

Wines

Cabernet

$30.00

Stela rose

$30.00

Obciones

Tomahawk

Rib-eye-steak

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a Sea Food Mexican Restaurant

Location

5665 Van Buren Boulevard, Riverside, CA 92503

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

