Mr Taco Fresh Mexican Grill Van Buren

Popular Items

Quesatacos Birria
California Burrito
Burritos

Borracho

Queso Fundido

$15.00

Ceviche Sampler

$22.00

Taquitos

$14.00+

Hot Wings

$17.00

Loco Fries

$16.00

Mr Nachos

$15.00

Borracho Platter

$21.00

Quesadilla Queso

$6.99

Tocino Para Michelada

Ligeros

Guacamole & Chicharrones

$14.00

Burrito Bowl

$14.00+

Protein Salad

$14.00+

Los Clasicos

Enchiladas Suizas

$13.00+

Flautas

$14.00+

Tampiquena

$27.00

Rib Eye

$49.00

Mr Parrillada

$48.00

Molcajete

$40.00

Surf & Turf

$30.00

Mariscos

Gobernador

$14.00+

Fish Taco

$13.00+

Shrimp Burrito

$15.00

Coctel De La Casa

$18.00

Aguachile

$16.00

Camaron Ceviche

$16.00

Diabla Shrimp

$21.00

Mummy Shrimp

$22.00

Ceviche Tower

$22.00

Mr Oysters

$26.00+

De La Calle

Tacos

$12.00+

Vampiros

$13.00+

Quesatacos Birria

$13.00+

Mr Burrito

$10.00

Garbage Burrito

$11.00

Surf & Turf Burrito

$14.00

California Burrito

$14.00

Mr Cheeto Burrito

$11.00

Torta

$14.00+

B&C

$5.49

BRC

$6.59

Quesabirria

$14.99

Los Extras

Refried Beans

$4.00

Spanish Rice

$3.00

Charro Beans

$5.00

Baked Potato

$5.00

Green Salad

$3.00

Tots

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Street Corn

$4.00

Consome

$2.50

Healthy Menu

Ny Steak Keto Tacos

$4.29

Grilled Chicken Keto Tacos

$4.29

Fish Keto Tacos

$4.59

Shrimp Keto Tacos

$4.99

Soft Drinks

Medium

$3.99

Large

$4.99

Jarritos

$3.99

Mexican Coke

$5.99

Cafe De Olla

$4.00

Water Bottle

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Cucumber Lime Agua Fresca

$4.99+

Horchata con Coco Agua Fresca

$4.99+

Sandia con Fresa Agua Fresca

$4.99+

Pina Md

$4.99

Large Pina

$5.99

Large Stwaberry Agua

$5.99

Md strawberry agua

$4.99

Cold coffee

$4.99

Sangria

$4.00

Desayunos

Huevos Rancheros

$14.00

Chilaquiles

$12.00

Chicken & Waffles

$12.00

Breakfast Burrito (2)

$10.00

Breakfast Burrito (3)

$14.00

Combinaciones

Classic Combo

$13.00

Torta

$12.00

Torta Birria

$14.00

Pronto Combo

$12.00+

Especialidades

Tacos (2)

$12.00

Tacos (3)

$15.00

Vampiros (2)

$13.00

Vampiros (3)

$16.00

Mr Burrito

$10.00

Garbage Burrito

$11.00

California Burrito

$14.00

Mr Cheeto Burrito

$11.00

Chicken Burrito Bowl

$12.00

Enchiladas (2)

$12.00

Enchiladas (3)

$15.00

Quesadilla Combo

$12.00

Fajitas Trio

$16.00

Mariscos

Fish Taco Combo (2)

$12.00

Tacos De Camaron (2)

$14.00

Tacos De Camaron (3)

$17.00

Tacos Gobernador (2)

$14.00

Surf & Turf Burrito

$14.00

Ceviche Tostada

$12.00

Aguas Frescas

Cocohorchata

$4.00

Sandia-Limon

$5.00

Pepino-Limon

$5.00

Pina

$5.00

Los Extras

Refried Beans

$4.00

Spanish Rice

$3.00

Charro Beans

$5.00

Hashbrown

$4.00

Green Salad

$3.00

Tots

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Street Corn

$4.00

Baked Potatoe

$5.00

BRUNCH

Huevos Rancheros

$14.00

Chilaquiles

$12.00

Chorizo Con Papas

$13.00

Chicken & Waffles

$14.00

Breakfast Burrio

$10.00+

Menudo De La Casa

$14.00

Machaca De Birria

$13.00

Chilaquiles Bandera

$17.00

Birria Taco Rack

$14.00+

Ceviche Mixto Tower

$17.00

Carne Con Huevos

$18.00

Taco Salad

$14.00+

Waffle & Fruit Tower

$9.00

Enchiladas Suizas

$14.00+

Molcajete

$40.00

Fire Omelette

$16.00

Avocado Shrimp Salad

$17.00

Ceviche Tostada

$12.00

Bebidas

$30.00+

Breakfast

Huevos Rancheros

$14.00

Chorizo Plate

$12.00

Burritos

$9.00+

Machaca De Birria

$12.00

Chilaquiles

$12.00

Breakfast Skillet

$14.00

French Toast

$7.00

Waffles

$7.00

Menudo

$14.00

Sides and Drinks

$4.00+

Chilaquiles Bandera

$14.99

Mr Omelette

$14.00

Green Chicken Pozole

$13.00

Mr. Taco Combos

#1 Three Taco Plate

$10.99

#2 2 Tacos and Mini Burrito

$11.29

#3 Birria Tacos

$10.99

#4 Birria Torta

$12.99

#5 Quesabirria

$13.59

#6 Two Fish Tacos

$10.99

#7 Birria Taquitos

$11.59

#8 Enchiladas

$13.59

Tacos, Burritos, Quesatacos, Torta

Tacos

$3.00+

Quesa-tacos

$3.69+

Burritos

$9.99+

Torta

$12.29

Burrito

$8.99+

Seafood

Mariscos

$12.99+

Tacos

$3.99+

Munchies

Mr. Fries

$14.00

Mr. Nachos

$13.00

(4) Chicken Taquitos

$10.00

Guac & Chips

$10.00

SIDES

Rice

$3.99

Beans

$3.99

Rice and Beans

$4.99

Fries

$3.99

(2) Corn Tortillas

$0.99

(2) Flour Tortillas

$0.99

Nopales (2)

$3.49

Tostadas

$0.99

Avocado Side

$3.29

7in green salad

$2.50

7Oz menudo

$2.69

street corn

$3.49

consome

$2.00

8 Oz Guacamole

$4.25

Side Breackfast Potatoes

$4.29

Chiles Toreados

$0.20

Grill Onions

$0.50

Side Steak

$5.99

(1) Nopal

$1.25

4oz Pico De Gallo

$1.23

(1) Costa Azul

$3.00

Cheese Enchilada

$2.99

Enchilada Choice of Meat

$3.29

(2) Bacon

$3.00

(2) Sasuage

$3.00

Potato Wedges

$3.99

Avocado Slices

$2.99

Chile Relleno

$4.29

Bag of chips

$3.00

16oz Salsa

$4.99

( 5 )side Mummy Shrimp

$7.99

32 Oz Rice

$8.99

32oz Beans

$9.99

Breakfast Potatoes

$3.49

CATERING PLATTERS

Taquiza

$50.00+

Burritos

$72.00+

Quesatacos

$72.00+

Minitortas

$48.00+

Quesatacos & Burritos

$85.00

Birria Fiesta Box

$87.00

Carnitas Fiesta Box

$79.00

Taco Fiesta Box

$162.00

Borracho Fiesta Box

$76.00

Del Mar Sampler

$85.00+

Aguachile

$75.00+

Ceviche

$65.00+

Breakfast Burrito

$68.00+

Aguas Frescas ( 1 Gallon )

$15.00

Michelada Mix

$13.00+

Guacamole 32oz

$13.00

Salsa 32oz

$9.00

32oz Beans

$9.00

32oz Rice

$8.00

Pack # 1

$50.00

Pack # 2

$70.00

Pack # 3

$90.00

Pack # 4

$130.00

1/2 Tray Beans

$20.00

1/2 Tray Rice

$19.00

Full Tray Beans

$28.00

Full Tray Rice

$27.00

Chips & Dips

$30.00

GRAB AND GOS

Chamoy

$2.50

Camouflage mr taco hats

$30.00

Mr taco Black Hat

$25.00

Lady’s shirt

$20.00

Men’s shirts

$20.00

Hot Cheetos

$3.00

El Jefe Hat

$35.00

El Jefe Shirt

$25.00

Ositos, lombriz, saladitos

Lombrizes

$5.00

Ositos

$5.00

Mangonitos

$5.00

Chamoy Bottle

$10.00

Tamarindo Sticks

$8.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come Enjoy Riversides best Michelada and Tacos! Full Liquor Bar Now Open. CALL US AT 951-525-3242

Website

Location

5701 Van Buren Blvd, Riverside, CA 92503

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

