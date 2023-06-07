Restaurant header imageView gallery

Riverside Cookie Shoppe 6737 Brockton Ave

6737 Brockton Ave

Riverside, CA 92506

COOKIES

BonBon

$1.45

Butter

$1.45

Campfire

$1.45

Chocolate Chip

$1.45

Chocolate Chip w/nuts

$1.45

Coco Puff

$1.45

Cookie of the Month

$1.45

Dozen 1

$16.00

Dozen 2

$32.00

Dozen 3

$48.00

Dozen 4

$64.00

Dozen 5

$80.00

Dozen 6

$96.00

Earthquake

$1.45

Espresso

$1.45

Gluten Free Chocolate Chip

$1.75

Greek Powdered

$1.45

JustAcookie

$1.45

LARGE CUTOUT

$2.75

LARGE GINGERBREAD

$3.25

Lemon

$1.45

M&M

$1.45

Molasses

$1.45

Oatmeal Chocolate Chip

$1.45

Oatmeal Raisin

$1.45

Peanut Butter Blossom

$1.45

Peanut Butter Crunch

$1.45

Riverside

$1.45

Salted Carmel Nutella

$1.45

SNACK ATTACK

$9.75

Snickerdoodle

$1.45

Snowberry

$1.45

Specialty: Fruity Pebbles

$1.45

Sugar Cookie Cutouts

$1.45

Vegan Chocolate Chip

$1.45

COOKIE CAKES

8"

$19.95

10"

$26.95

Mothers Day Cookie

$18.00

PLATTERS

2-3 Dozen

$5.00

4-5 DOZEN

$12.00

MERCHANDISE

SHOP RIVERSIDE BOOKLET

$15.00

COOKIE SHOP SHIRT

$18.00+

ADD ON'S

Notecard

$2.00

Small Ribbon

$2.00

Large Ribbon

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6737 Brockton Ave, Riverside, CA 92506

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

