Quesadilla Daves
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Quesadilla Daves is a homegrown Southern California brand. Influenced by the region, our restaurant captures the heart of SoCal; fresh flavors with a coastal vibe. We have a passion for creating high-quality dishes with top-notch service. Inspired by Dave's vision, our restaurant specializes in a wide and unique variety of the comfort food we all grew up craving. By gathering inspiration from around the globe and blending it with our unique style, we have created a fusion of flavors that truly shines. Our mission is to provide unique, creative, and gourmet quesadillas that are fresh, affordable, and PACKED with deliciousness. Homemade salsas and locally-sourced, fresh ingredients are what make a top-quality Quesadilla. We believe in real food made with passion, handcrafted and fresh to order.
3678 Central Ave, Ste. 107, Riverside, CA 92506