Quesadilla Daves

review star

3678 Central Ave

Ste. 107

Riverside, CA 92506

MENU

Quesadillas

BYO Quesadilla

BYO Quesadilla

$14.99

Build your dilla, YOUR way. Righteous!

Al Pastor

Al Pastor

$14.99

Al Pastor, cheddar/Jack cheese, french fries & pico de gallo. Garnished with pico de gallo & crema. Served with choice of salsa.

Bajadilla

Bajadilla

$14.99

Shrimp, cheddar/Jack cheese, pico de gallo & Baja sauce. Garnished with Baja sauce & cilantro. Served with choice of salsa.

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$12.99

Grilled chicken, Jack cheese & pineapple. Garnished with BBQ sauce & green onion. Served with BBQ sauce.

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$12.99

Diced buffalo strips, Jack cheese & blue cheese crumbles. Garnished with blue cheese crumbles & buffalo sauce. Served with blue cheese dressing.

Burgerdilla

Burgerdilla

$12.99

Ground beef, American cheese, tomato, onion, pickles & thousand island. Garnished with shredded lettuce. Served with thousand island.

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$12.99

Carne asada, cheddar/Jack cheese & pico de gallo. Garnished with crema & cilantro. Served with choice of salsa.

Chicken Bacon Gouda

Chicken Bacon Gouda

$12.99

Bacon, grilled chicken & gouda cheese. Garnished with avocado salsa & parsley. Served with avocado sauce.

Cubano

Cubano

$14.99

Tasso ham, Swiss cheese, pulled pork & pickles. Garnished with spicy mustard & parsley. Served with spicy mustard.

Fajita

Fajita

$12.99

Choice of meat, cheddar/Jack cheese, grilled bell peppers, grilled onions & cotija cheese. Garnished with cotija cheese, cilantro & crema. Served with choice of salsa.

Four Cheese

Four Cheese

$10.99

Pepper jack, American, Swiss & cheddar/jack mix. Garnished with parsley. Served with sour cream & choice of salsa.

Hawaiian Pork

$14.99

Pulled Pork, Bacon, Pineapple, BBQ Sauce Pepper Jack Cheese. Garnished with BBQ Sauce and Green Onion.

Tacodilla

Tacodilla

$14.99

Ground beef, cheddar/Jack cheese, tomato & green onion. Garnished with sour cream. Served with choice of salsa.

Veggie

Veggie

$12.99

Mozzarella cheese, red & green bell peppers, mushrooms & onion. Garnished with parsley. Served with choice of salsa.

Kids Quesadilla

$7.99

A kid sized dilla with choice of cheddar/Jack mix, mozzarella, Jack, cheddar, American, gouda or pepper Jack. Add meat 1.99

Dessert

PB & Banana

PB & Banana

$10.99

Peanut butter & banana. Garnished with cinnamon sugar & maple syrup. Served with maple syrup.

Loaded Dessert

Loaded Dessert

$10.99

Nutella, strawberries, & banana. Garnished with chocolate syrup, powdered sugar & cinnamon sugar. Served with chocolate syrup.

Sides

Chips & Salsa

$3.99

Guacamole

$1.99
Jalapeño Carrot

Jalapeño Carrot

$0.75
Pickled Jalapeño

Pickled Jalapeño

$0.75
Pico De Gallo

Pico De Gallo

$0.75

Patio Rental Fee

$500.00

Cater Package

$400.00

Milagro Cocktail Package

$350.00

SOFT DRINKS

Coke

Coke

$3.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.50
Cherry Coke

Cherry Coke

$3.50
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$3.50
Sprite

Sprite

$3.50
Root Beer

Root Beer

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50
Raspberry Iced Tea

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.50
Pink Lemonade

Pink Lemonade

$3.50
Horchata

Horchata

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Quesadilla Daves is a homegrown Southern California brand. Influenced by the region, our restaurant captures the heart of SoCal; fresh flavors with a coastal vibe. We have a passion for creating high-quality dishes with top-notch service. Inspired by Dave's vision, our restaurant specializes in a wide and unique variety of the comfort food we all grew up craving. By gathering inspiration from around the globe and blending it with our unique style, we have created a fusion of flavors that truly shines. Our mission is to provide unique, creative, and gourmet quesadillas that are fresh, affordable, and PACKED with deliciousness. Homemade salsas and locally-sourced, fresh ingredients are what make a top-quality Quesadilla. We believe in real food made with passion, handcrafted and fresh to order.

Website

Location

Directions

