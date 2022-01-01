Brentwood restaurants you'll love

Brentwood restaurants
Toast
  • Brentwood

Brentwood's top cuisines

American
Italian
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Burger
BBQ
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Steakhouses
Southern
Must-try Brentwood restaurants

Ludlow & Prime image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Ludlow & Prime

330 Franklin Rd, Brentwood

Avg 3.9 (1719 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Prime Farm Burger$16.00
Regular Fries$7.50
Chicken BLT$15.00
More about Ludlow & Prime
Esquina Cantina image

 

Esquina Cantina

710 Old Hickory Blvd #302, Brentwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Coco Shrimp Taco$5.00
Fish Taco$5.00
Small Queso$3.50
More about Esquina Cantina
Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant image

 

Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant

4944 thoroughbred lane, brentwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
8oz Cheese Dip$9.50
4oz Cheese Dip$5.25
O/ tortilla harina$0.99
More about Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant
Corner Pub Brentwood image

 

Corner Pub Brentwood

710 Old Hickory Boulevard, Brentwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
THE "KING"$11.00
Our claim to fame, a true work of art! Always fresh, never frozen hand pattied ground beef chargrilled to order! Served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo
CHICKEN WINGS$11.00
Old school, fresh wings made buffalo or dry seasoned served with your choice of dressing
CORNER CHICKEN WRAP$11.00
A warm tortilla chock full of grilled, fried, or buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomato, and provolone cheese, served with crispy french fries or fruit
More about Corner Pub Brentwood
Mere Bulles image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Mere Bulles

5201 Maryland Way, Brentwood

Avg 4.6 (4593 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
SHRIMP & GRITS$28.00
sauteed shrimp, shallots, mushrooms, bacon, andouille sausage, cajun cream sauce, fried grit cakes, diced tomatoes
LARGE GOAT CHEESE SALAD$13.00
spinach, granny smith apples, spiced walnuts, dried cranberries & shaved shallots, herb vinaigrette
LARGE COBB SALAD$14.00
bacon, avocado, boiled egg, bleu cheese vinaigrette, romaine and spring mix blend
More about Mere Bulles
Local Taco image

 

Local Taco

146 Pewitt Dr, Brentwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Small Queso$5.00
Street Corn$3.00
Large Queso$7.00
More about Local Taco
Judge Bean's BBQ image

BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Judge Bean's BBQ

7022 Church St E, Brentwood

Avg 4.3 (1442 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
6 Wings$10.00
Smoked then flash fried
BBQ Plate
Choice of one smoked meat with 2 homemade sides
(2) Meat BBQ Plate$17.00
Choice of 2 smoked meats with 2 homemade sides
More about Judge Bean's BBQ
The 622 image

 

The 622

622 Church St. East, Brentwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheeseburger with Bacon$9.99
Diet Coke$3.00
More about The 622
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

211 Franklin Rd, Brentwood

Avg 4.8 (974 reviews)
Takeout
More about Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
City Cafe image

 

City Cafe

330 Franklin Road, Brentwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about City Cafe
Chopt Creative Salad Co. image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Chopt Creative Salad Co.

211 Franklin Road, Brentwood

Avg 4.6 (4232 reviews)
Takeout
More about Chopt Creative Salad Co.
Restaurant banner

 

Tansuo

121B 12th Ave North, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Tansuo

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Brentwood

Chicken Tenders

Shrimp Tacos

Nachos

Quesadillas

Tacos

Fish Tacos

