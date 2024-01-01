Fulin's Brentwood 782 Old Hickory Blvd Suite 115
No reviews yet
782 Old Hickory Blvd Suite 115
Brentwood, TN 37027
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Beverages
- Water
- Coke$3.00
- Diet Coke$3.00
- Coke Zero$3.00
- Sprite$3.00
- Dr Pepper$3.00
- Mellow Yello$3.00
- Lemonade$3.00
- Sweet Tea$3.00
- Unsweetened Tea$3.00
- Half & Half Tea$3.00
- Hot Tea$3.00
- Mango Iced Tea$3.50
- Raspberry Iced Tea$3.50
- Peach Tea$3.50
- Thai Tea$4.00
- Orange Juice$4.00
- Apple Juice$4.00
- Soda Water$3.00
- Sparkling Water$4.00
- Coffee$3.00
- Milk$4.00
- Shirley Temple$3.50
- Cherry Coke$3.50
- Ginger Ale$3.00
Appetizers
- Pork Egg Roll$2.50
- Vegetable Spring Roll$2.50
- Crab Rangoon$6.00
- Pork Dumplings$10.00
- Eda Mame$5.00
- Fulins Platter$16.00
- Chicken on a Stick 鸡棒$8.00
- Spare Ribs$9.00
- Calamari 鱿鱼丝$8.00
- Crispy String Bean$8.00
- Tempura Shrimps(4 pcs)$7.00
- 1 Bag Crunchy Noodle$0.75
- 1 Dumpling Sauce$0.75
- 1 Eel Sauce$0.75
- 1 Small Sweet Sour Sauce$0.75
- 1 Spicy Mayo$0.75
- 1 Sriracha Hot Sauce$0.75
- 1 Yum Yum Sauce$0.75
- 1 Chili Oil$0.75
- Side of Dressing$0.75
- Cup Ginger Dressing$5.00
- Bowl Ginger Dressing$10.00
- Side of Fried Rice$2.50
- Side of White Rice$2.50
- Side of Brown Rice$2.50
- Side Lomein$3.00
- Side Steam Vegetables$3.00
- Side Brown Sauce$1.50
- Side General Tso Sauce$1.50
- Side Sesame Sauce$1.50
- Side Orange Sauce$1.50
- Side Garlic Sauce$1.50
- Side Kung Pao Sauce$1.50
- Side Large Sweet and Sour Sauce$1.50
- Side Yellow Curry Sauce$1.50
- Side Hot Mustard$0.75
- Side House Duck Sauce$0.75
- Side Green Onions$0.75
Soups
- Egg Flower (Egg Drop Soup)$4.50+
Delight in our Egg Flower Bowl, a classic Egg Drop Soup, rich and comforting, featuring a silky broth with delicately whisked eggs, creating a beautiful marbled effect.
- Hot and Sour$4.50+
Experience the bold flavors of our Hot and Sour Soup, a perfect blend of spicy and tangy notes with a variety of textures from mushrooms, tofu, and bamboo shoots.
- Wonton Soup$4.50+
- Miso Soup$4.50+
Indulge in our Miso Soup, a traditional Japanese delicacy featuring a savory broth enriched with miso paste, garnished with tofu, seaweed, and green onions for a light yet flavorful experience.
- Vegetable and Bean Curd Bowl$8.00
- Vegetable Soup$8.00
- Vegetable and Wonton Bowl$8.00
Fried Rice
Lo Mein
Noodle Soups/Noodles
Kids Menu
Chicken
- Chicken Egg Fooyong 鸡蓉蛋
- Chicken in Garlic Sauce 鱼香鸡$15.00
sliced chicken with snow peas, carrots, mushrooms, julienne zucchini, and bell peppers
- Chicken Lettuce Wraps 生菜鸡$15.00
Crisp, cool lettuce bowls filled with shredded chicken, diced onions, carrots, and green peas, garnished with crispy rice noodles
- Chicken with Broccoli Dinner芥兰鸡$15.00
Enjoy our savory Chicken with Broccoli, featuring thinly-sliced chicken paired with freshly steamed broccoli and crisp carrots. This light and nutritious dish combines great taste with health benefits, ideal for a wholesome meal.
- Chicken with Cashew Dinner 腰果鸡$15.00
Experience our Chicken with Cashew, blending chopped chicken, mushrooms, carrots, and zucchini in Fulin's sauce, topped with cashews for a crisp finish.
- Chicken with Vegetables Dinner 蔬菜鸡$15.00
Delight in our Chicken with Vegetables Dinner, featuring sliced chicken harmoniously combined with snow peas, asparagus, carrots, mushrooms, zucchini, and broccoli for a vibrant and nutritious meal.
- Curry Chicken Dinner 咖喱鸡$15.00
Explore the bold flavors of our Curry Chicken Dinner, showcasing tender chicken with diced bell peppers and onions, infused with Thai-style curry and a hint of heat from chili oil.
- General Tso's Chicken Dinner 左宗鸡$16.00
Indulge in our General Tso's Chicken Dinner, featuring breaded and fried chicken paired with diced red and green peppers, all coated in a delectable sweet and spicy sauce.
- Kung Pao Chicken Dinner 宫保鸡丁$15.00
Enjoy our Kung Pao Chicken Dinner, a classic blend of tender, diced chicken, chopped scallions, chili peppers, and peanuts, all brought together in our signature Kung Pao sauce for a delightful balance of flavors.
- Mongolian Chicken Dinner蒙古鸡$15.00
Savor our Mongolian Chicken Dinner, with tender chicken and green onions in a sweet and savory soy-based sauce, stir-fried to perfection.
- Sweet & Sour Chicken Dinner$15.00
- Sesame Chicken Dinner$16.00
- Teriyaki Chicken Dinner$16.00
- Orange Chicken Dinner$16.00
Beef
- Beef Egg Fooyong 牛蓉蛋$18.00
- Beef in Garlic Sauce Dinner 鱼香牛$18.00
Enjoy our Beef in Garlic Sauce, featuring tender beef strips, snow peas, carrots, mushrooms, julienne bell peppers, and zucchini, all in a rich garlic sauce.
- Beef Vegetable Dinner$18.00
- Beef with Broccoli Dinner 芥兰牛$18.00
Relish our Beef with Broccoli Dinner, featuring slices of tender beef and carrots, complemented by lightly-steamed broccoli, all enveloped in our signature Fulin's sauce.
- Monglian Beef Dinner 蒙古牛肉$18.00
- Orange Beef 陈皮牛$18.00
- Pepper Steak Dinner 青椒牛$18.00
Enjoy our Pepper Steak Dinner, featuring tender slices of beef paired with chopped onions and a mix of red and green bell peppers, perfectly seasoned for a flavorful meal.
- Spicy Sesame Beef Dinner 芝麻牛$18.00
Savor the zest of our Spicy Sesame Beef Dinner, comprising julienne beef and scallions, tossed in a sweet and spicy sesame sauce. Enhanced with a dash of salt and chili oil, and garnished with sesame seeds for an added crunch.
Seafood
- General Tso's Shrimp Dinner 左宗虾$19.00
- Kung Pao Shrimp Dinner 宫保虾$19.00
- Scallop Garlic Dinner$22.00
- Shrimp and Broccoli Dinner 芥兰虾$19.00
- Shrimp and Cashews Dinner 腰果虾$19.00
- Shrimp Egg Fooyong 虾蓉蛋$20.00
- Shrimp in Garlic Sauce Dinner 鱼香虾$19.00
- Shrimp in Lobster Sauce Dinner 虾龙糊$19.00
- Shrimp Vegetables Dinner 蔬菜虾$19.00
- Sweet and Sour Shrimp Dinner$19.00
Pork
Vegetables
- Eggplant in Garlic Sauce Dinner 鱼香茄子$13.00
- Fulin's Homestyle Bean Curd 福林豆腐$14.00
- General Tso Tofu 左宗豆腐$14.00
- Kung Pao Bean Curd Dinner 宫保豆腐$14.00
- Orange Tofu Dinner 陈皮豆腐$14.00
- Sauteed String Beans Dinner 炒四季豆$13.00
- Sesame Tofu Dinner 芝麻豆腐$14.00
- Szechuan Bean Curd Dinner 四川豆腐$13.00
- Vegetable Delight Dinner 素菜大会$13.00
- Vegetable Egg Foo Yong 菜蓉蛋$14.00
Chef Specials
- Honey Walnut Shrimp$23.00
Shrimp deep-fried with a sweet coconut sauce topped with honey walnuts and sprinkled with crispy rice noodles, garnished with pineapples and cherries.
- Happy Family$23.00
Scallops, Shrimp, Chicken, beef, roasted pork with snow peas, broccoli, and carrots, mushrooms, and julienne zucchini with our signature sauce.
- Triple Crown$21.00
Shrimp, Chicken, and beef sautéed with snow peas, carrots, mushrooms, julienne, zucchini, and bell peppers. Cooked in our spicy garlic sauce.
- Seafood Combo$23.00
Lobsters tails, crab stick, jumbo shrimp, and sea scallops sautéed with the chef's select select vegetables in a light sauce.
- Seafood Birds Nest$23.00
Lobster tails, crab stick, scallops, and shrimp are stir-fried in our signature Fulin's sauce, cashews, chopped carrots, diced zucchini, and mushrooms.
- Beijing Duck Half 北京鸭一半$40.00
- Beijing Duck Whole 北京鸭整个$75.00
- COMBO EGG FOO YOUNG$23.00
- Crispy Shrimp and Honey Walnuts 核桃虾$23.00
Enjoy our Crispy Shrimp and Honey Walnut dish, where shrimp is deep-fried to a golden crisp and coated in sweet coconut sauce, then topped with honey-glazed walnuts and sprinkled with crispy rice noodles for a delightful crunch.
- Red Thai Style Curry Chicken 红咖喱鸡$15.00
Savor our Red Thai Style Curry Chicken, stir-fried with a medley of red and green peppers, onion, and pineapple, all infused with fresh basil for an aromatic and flavorful dish."
- Red Thai Style Curry Shrimp 红咖喱虾$19.00
Savor our Red Thai Style Curry Shrimp, stir-fried with a medley of red and green peppers, onion, and pineapple, all infused with fresh basil for an aromatic and flavorful dish."
- Red Thai Style Curry Tofu 红咖喱豆腐$15.00
Maki & Tamaki
Special Rolls
- American Dream Roll$12.00
- Beach Roll$13.00
- Big Boy Roll$15.00
- Black Diamond Roll$16.00
- Crazy Roll$18.00
- Crunchy Shrimp$11.00
- Dynamite Roll$16.00
- Ebi Ebi Roll$14.00
- Godzilla Roll$13.00
- Green Dragon Roll$14.00
- Spicy Crunchy Crab$11.00
- Holy Moly Roll$14.00
- Honada Roll$13.00
- Joy Roll$13.00
- Paradise Roll$15.00
- Phoenix Roll$15.00
- Rainbow Roll$14.00
- Red Dragon Roll$15.00
- Spicy Lobster Roll$16.00
- Rock City Roll$16.00
- Snow Mountain Roll$16.00
- Spider Roll$14.00
- Summer Dream$16.00
- Tiger Roll$13.00
- Tuna Love Roll$15.00
- Volcano Roll$13.00
- Salmon Love Roll$15.00
- NYC Roll$10.00
- Florida Roll$10.00
- TN Roll$15.00
Sushi
Sashimi
Japanese Dinner
Japanese Appetizers
Draft Beer
Classic Cocktail
- Hurricane$10.00
- Margarita$9.00
- Mai Tai$10.00
- Deep Eddy Mule$9.00
- Deep Eddy Grapefruit Mule$9.00
- Deep Eddy Orange Mule$9.00
- Deep Eddy Lemon Mule$9.00
- Asian Pear Martini$9.00
- Pomegranate Lemon Drop$10.00
- Lychee Martini$10.00
- Fulin's Old Fashion$10.00
- Pineapple Mojito$10.00
- Yuzu Margarita$10.00
- Fulin's Tea$10.00
- Amaretto Sour$8.00
- Appletini$10.00
- Bloody Mary$10.00
- Lemon Drop$10.00
- Cosmopolitan$10.00
- Classic Mojito$10.00
- Top Shelf Margarita$13.00
- White Russian$10.00
- Manhattan$11.00
- Sangria Ornament$8.50
Japanese Sake
Glass White Wine
Glass Red Wine
Bottle Red Wine
Bourbon/Whiskey
Gin/Rum/Tequila
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
782 Old Hickory Blvd Suite 115, Brentwood, TN 37027
Photos coming soon!