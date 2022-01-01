Franklin restaurants you'll love
Franklin's top cuisines
Must-try Franklin restaurants
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop
5050 Carothers Parkway, Franklin
|Popular items
|Pecan
|$27.00
This Southern favorite is a perfect blend of toasted pecans and gooey filling enveloped in our buttery shortbread crust.
|Key Lime
|$27.00
Our house made graham cracker crust is filled with our perfectly balanced key lime filling.
|Pecan Mini
|$5.00
This Southern favorite is a perfect blend of toasted pecans and gooey filling enveloped in our buttery shortbread crust.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Corner Pub Franklin
1916 Columbia Ave, Franklin
|Popular items
|THE SMOKEHOUSE
|$12.00
Grilled your way burger topped with bacon, BBQ sauce, melted cheddar and onion straws
|THE "KING"
|$11.00
Our claim to fame, a true work of art! Always fresh, never frozen hand pattied ground beef chargrilled to order! Served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo
|CHICKEN WINGS
|$11.00
Old school, fresh wings made buffalo or dry seasoned served with your choice of dressing
FRANKLIN - Frothy Monkey
125 5th Ave S, Franklin
|Popular items
|Chai
Firepot masala chai with steamed milk
|Matcha Latte
Firepot Amai Matcha (sweetened) with steamed milk
|Large Gail Salad
|$13.00
Mixed greens, grilled chicken breast, feta, avocado wedge, cucumbers, walnuts, lemon garlic vinaigrette with a strawberry.
O Be Joyful
328 Main Street, Franklin
|Popular items
|Coke
|$2.00
|Chicken Tenders
|$10.50
|Nachos
|$15.00
McCreary's Irish Pub and Eatery
414 Main Street, Franklin
|Popular items
|Irish Cheese Chips
|$9.25
Irish chips piled high with cheddar cheese, bacon, chives and a side of sour cream.
|Large Bunratty Chicken
|$10.95
Breaded chicken strips deep fried and served with Irish Chips and honey mustard.
|Reuben Sandwich
|$11.95
Slow cooked corned beef brisket, 1000 island dressing, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese on marbled rye.
Elliston Place Soda Shop Cool Springs
330 Franklin Road, Franklin
|Popular items
|Pimento Cheese Balls
|$8.95
|BLT Sandwich
|$8.95
|Chicken Tenders & Fries Basket
|$9.95
SUSHI • TAPAS
Wild Ginger Restaurant
101 Market Exchange Ct, Franklin
|Popular items
|Wild Ginger Fried Rice
|$18.00
(choice of shrimp, chicken, or beef) bell pepper, onion, green onion, beansprout, egg
|California Roll
|$9.50
Crab meat, cucumber, avocado
|Fantasy
|$14.00
tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado.
TACOS
Mojo's Tacos Franklin @ The Factory
230 Franklin Road #11Y, Franklin
|Popular items
|Hot Chicken
|$4.50
Hot chicken , slaw, poblano sauce
|Baja Fish
|$4.50
Beer- Battered cod, Shredded Cabbage, pico and Mojo Sauce
|Old school
|$4.50
Ground beef, Cheese, pico on grilled corn tortilla
FRENCH FRIES
The Bunganut Pig Pub & Eatery
1143 Columbia Ave, Franklin
|Popular items
|Black & Bleu
|$12.00
|Chicken CZR
|$12.00
|Amaretto Sour
|$5.25
SANDWICHES
Ruby Sunshine
231 Public Square #100, Franklin
|Popular items
|Eggs Cochon
|$15.00
Apple-braised pork debris over a housemade buttermilk biscuit with two poached eggs and hollandaise
|Biscuits & Gravy
|$12.50
Two buttermilk biscuits covered in Swaggerty's Country Sausage gravy, served with two eggs any style, fried green tomato, and applewood-smoked bacon
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Fried chicken topped with cheddar cheese, dressed with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and mayonnaise on a Brioche bun, served with choice of side
** Try it Sweet Heat Style - fried chicken tossed in a Mike's Hot Honey glaze, no cheese**
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Corner Pub Cool Springs
9200 Carothers Prkwy Suite 100, Franklin
|Popular items
|CHICKEN TENDERS
|$12.00
Our hand breaded and seasoned fresh chicken tenders, fried golden brown. Served with our house made honey mustard
|CHICKEN WINGS
|$12.00
Old school, fresh wings made buffalo or dry seasoned served with your choice of dressing
|THE "KING"
|$12.00
Our claim to fame, a true work of art! Always fresh, never frozen hand pattied ground beef chargrilled to order! Served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo
AXVIII & SVK
158 Front St suite 110, Franklin
|Popular items
|Bánh mì Sandwich
|$12.00
Build Your Own! A Crisp Baguette with your choice of Filling, served with Spicy Mayo, Cucumbers, Cabbage, Cilantro, Pickled Carrots & Onions
|Fa La Fal Bowl
|$13.00
Falafel served over Jasmine Rice with Cucumber, Hummus, Sunflower Seeds, Stuffed Grape Leaves, Sunburst Tomatoes, and Sriracha Ranch
|High Five Rice & Quinoa Bowl (GF)
|$11.00
Pulled Pork on Coconut Jasmine Rice & Quinoa, Spicy Mayo, White Cabbage, Pickled Onion, Carrot & Cilantro. With 5 Spice Sauce. Gluten-Free.
PIZZA
Coal Town Franklin
187 Front Street #103, Franklin
|Popular items
|Build your own
|$13.00
red sauce, mozzarella
|10" Personal Cheese Pizza
|$6.50
red sauce, mozzarella
|House Salad
|$9.00
artisan greens, chianti poached pear, candied walnuts, gorgonzola, balsamic vinaigrette
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Hogwood BBQ
600A Frazier Drive, Suite 100, Franklin
|Popular items
|Pit Pack
|$59.99
Our Pit Pack is perfect for 4 - 6 of your closest friends and family! For $59.99 you will receive two pounds of meat, two quarts of our signature sides, choice of bread, a gallon a tea and your favorite sauces!
|Pork Sandwich w/1 Side
|$10.39
|Add: Slider Bun
|$0.25
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
230 Franklin Rd., Franklin
Chrysalis Modern Italian
9040 Carothers Pkwy Suite A201, Franklin
|Popular items
|Bolognese Pasta
|$16.00
Our Homemade Bolognese, with Veal, Pork, San Marzano Tomatoes & Parmigiano Cream Sauce
|Tiramisu
|$8.00
Lady fingers soaked in espresso and marsala wine, layered with amaretto-mascarpone whipped cream and dusted with cocoa powder.
|Hazelnut Cheesecake
|$9.00
Homemade Cheesecake with a Salted Graham Cracker Crust, topped with Toasted Hazelnuts and a Frangelico Reduction
Ground
1409 West Main St Suite 301, Franklin
|Popular items
|Pioneer Burger
|$11.00
Lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, mayo, mustard, ketchup. Choice of cheese & side.
Sauces 2 per entree, any additional= .50per
Cooked to Medium unless selected otherwise.
|Black n Bleu Burger
|$12.00
Blackened burger topped with bleu cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion.
|Ground Melt
|$14.00
Two beef patties topped with caramelized onions, Swiss and American cheese, homemade 1,000 Island dressing, on sourdough bread.
Cinco De Mayo - Franklin
1010 murfreesboro road ste 180, Franklin
|Popular items
|Street Tacos 4
|$11.96
|Xangos (Cheesecake Chimichangas)
|$3.50
|8oz Cheese Dip
|$8.99
Burger Up Franklin
401b Cool Springs Boulevard, Franklin
|Popular items
|Woodstock Burger
|$13.50
benton's bacon, sweetwater valley farm white cheddar, jack daniel's maple ketchup
|Ramsey Burger
|$14.50
house-made pimento cheese, benton's bacon, red onion, pickles, bibb lettuce
|Jalapeño Burger
|$14.50
benton's bacon & jalapeño inflused bear creek farm beef patty, sweetwater valley farm pepper jack cheese, grilled jalapeños, topped with jalapeño aioli
Jericho Coffee Co.
810 Oak Meadow Dr, Franklin
Ground Cool Springs
1409 West Main Street, Franklin
Edley's BBQ - Berry Farms
501 Sallie Lane, Franklin