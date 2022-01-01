Franklin restaurants you'll love

Franklin's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Dessert & Ice Cream
Must-try Franklin restaurants

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop image

 

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop

5050 Carothers Parkway, Franklin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pecan$27.00
This Southern favorite is a perfect blend of toasted pecans and gooey filling enveloped in our buttery shortbread crust.
Key Lime$27.00
Our house made graham cracker crust is filled with our perfectly balanced key lime filling.
Pecan Mini$5.00
This Southern favorite is a perfect blend of toasted pecans and gooey filling enveloped in our buttery shortbread crust.
Corner Pub Franklin image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Corner Pub Franklin

1916 Columbia Ave, Franklin

Avg 4.5 (400 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
THE SMOKEHOUSE$12.00
Grilled your way burger topped with bacon, BBQ sauce, melted cheddar and onion straws
THE "KING"$11.00
Our claim to fame, a true work of art! Always fresh, never frozen hand pattied ground beef chargrilled to order! Served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo
CHICKEN WINGS$11.00
Old school, fresh wings made buffalo or dry seasoned served with your choice of dressing
FRANKLIN - Frothy Monkey image

 

FRANKLIN - Frothy Monkey

125 5th Ave S, Franklin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chai
Firepot masala chai with steamed milk
Matcha Latte
Firepot Amai Matcha (sweetened) with steamed milk
Large Gail Salad$13.00
Mixed greens, grilled chicken breast, feta, avocado wedge, cucumbers, walnuts, lemon garlic vinaigrette with a strawberry.
O Be Joyful image

 

O Be Joyful

328 Main Street, Franklin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Coke$2.00
Chicken Tenders$10.50
Nachos$15.00
McCreary's Irish Pub and Eatery image

 

McCreary's Irish Pub and Eatery

414 Main Street, Franklin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Irish Cheese Chips$9.25
Irish chips piled high with cheddar cheese, bacon, chives and a side of sour cream.
Large Bunratty Chicken$10.95
Breaded chicken strips deep fried and served with Irish Chips and honey mustard.
Reuben Sandwich$11.95
Slow cooked corned beef brisket, 1000 island dressing, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese on marbled rye.
Elliston Place Soda Shop Cool Springs image

 

Elliston Place Soda Shop Cool Springs

330 Franklin Road, Franklin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pimento Cheese Balls$8.95
BLT Sandwich$8.95
Chicken Tenders & Fries Basket$9.95
Wild Ginger Restaurant image

SUSHI • TAPAS

Wild Ginger Restaurant

101 Market Exchange Ct, Franklin

Avg 4.5 (2293 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wild Ginger Fried Rice$18.00
(choice of shrimp, chicken, or beef) bell pepper, onion, green onion, beansprout, egg
California Roll$9.50
Crab meat, cucumber, avocado
Fantasy$14.00
tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado.
Mojo's Tacos Franklin @ The Factory image

TACOS

Mojo's Tacos Franklin @ The Factory

230 Franklin Road #11Y, Franklin

Avg 4.3 (719 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hot Chicken$4.50
Hot chicken , slaw, poblano sauce
Baja Fish$4.50
Beer- Battered cod, Shredded Cabbage, pico and Mojo Sauce
Old school$4.50
Ground beef, Cheese, pico on grilled corn tortilla
The Bunganut Pig Pub & Eatery image

FRENCH FRIES

The Bunganut Pig Pub & Eatery

1143 Columbia Ave, Franklin

Avg 4 (1278 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Black & Bleu$12.00
Chicken CZR$12.00
Amaretto Sour$5.25
Ruby Sunshine image

SANDWICHES

Ruby Sunshine

231 Public Square #100, Franklin

Avg 4.2 (1295 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Eggs Cochon$15.00
Apple-braised pork debris over a housemade buttermilk biscuit with two poached eggs and hollandaise
Biscuits & Gravy$12.50
Two buttermilk biscuits covered in Swaggerty's Country Sausage gravy, served with two eggs any style, fried green tomato, and applewood-smoked bacon
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Fried chicken topped with cheddar cheese, dressed with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and mayonnaise on a Brioche bun, served with choice of side
** Try it Sweet Heat Style - fried chicken tossed in a Mike's Hot Honey glaze, no cheese**
Corner Pub Cool Springs image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Corner Pub Cool Springs

9200 Carothers Prkwy Suite 100, Franklin

Avg 4.6 (144 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CHICKEN TENDERS$12.00
Our hand breaded and seasoned fresh chicken tenders, fried golden brown. Served with our house made honey mustard
CHICKEN WINGS$12.00
Old school, fresh wings made buffalo or dry seasoned served with your choice of dressing
THE "KING"$12.00
Our claim to fame, a true work of art! Always fresh, never frozen hand pattied ground beef chargrilled to order! Served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo
AXVIII & SVK image

 

AXVIII & SVK

158 Front St suite 110, Franklin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bánh mì Sandwich$12.00
Build Your Own! A Crisp Baguette with your choice of Filling, served with Spicy Mayo, Cucumbers, Cabbage, Cilantro, Pickled Carrots & Onions
Fa La Fal Bowl$13.00
Falafel served over Jasmine Rice with Cucumber, Hummus, Sunflower Seeds, Stuffed Grape Leaves, Sunburst Tomatoes, and Sriracha Ranch
High Five Rice & Quinoa Bowl (GF)$11.00
Pulled Pork on Coconut Jasmine Rice & Quinoa, Spicy Mayo, White Cabbage, Pickled Onion, Carrot & Cilantro. With 5 Spice Sauce. Gluten-Free.
Coal Town Franklin image

PIZZA

Coal Town Franklin

187 Front Street #103, Franklin

Avg 3.5 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Build your own$13.00
red sauce, mozzarella
10" Personal Cheese Pizza$6.50
red sauce, mozzarella
House Salad$9.00
artisan greens, chianti poached pear, candied walnuts, gorgonzola, balsamic vinaigrette
Hogwood BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Hogwood BBQ

600A Frazier Drive, Suite 100, Franklin

Avg 4.7 (1300 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pit Pack$59.99
Our Pit Pack is perfect for 4 - 6 of your closest friends and family! For $59.99 you will receive two pounds of meat, two quarts of our signature sides, choice of bread, a gallon a tea and your favorite sauces!
Pork Sandwich w/1 Side$10.39
Add: Slider Bun$0.25
Kimbro's Pickin' Parlor image

 

Kimbro's Pickin' Parlor

214 South Margin St, Franklin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Condado Tacos image

 

Condado Tacos

4031 Aspen Grove Dr, Franklin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

230 Franklin Rd., Franklin

Avg 5 (50 reviews)
Takeout
Mockingbird Theater image

 

Mockingbird Theater

230 Franklin Road, Building 6, Franklin

Avg 4.9 (66 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Nashville Pizza Co image

 

Nashville Pizza Co

209 South Royal Oaks Blvd, Franklin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Chrysalis Modern Italian

9040 Carothers Pkwy Suite A201, Franklin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bolognese Pasta$16.00
Our Homemade Bolognese, with Veal, Pork, San Marzano Tomatoes & Parmigiano Cream Sauce
Tiramisu$8.00
Lady fingers soaked in espresso and marsala wine, layered with amaretto-mascarpone whipped cream and dusted with cocoa powder.
Hazelnut Cheesecake$9.00
Homemade Cheesecake with a Salted Graham Cracker Crust, topped with Toasted Hazelnuts and a Frangelico Reduction
Restaurant banner

 

Vintage Vine

4051 Vintage Vine, Franklin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ground image

 

Ground

1409 West Main St Suite 301, Franklin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pioneer Burger$11.00
Lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, mayo, mustard, ketchup. Choice of cheese & side.
Sauces 2 per entree, any additional= .50per
Cooked to Medium unless selected otherwise.
Black n Bleu Burger$12.00
Blackened burger topped with bleu cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion.
Ground Melt$14.00
Two beef patties topped with caramelized onions, Swiss and American cheese, homemade 1,000 Island dressing, on sourdough bread.
Cinco De Mayo - Franklin image

 

Cinco De Mayo - Franklin

1010 murfreesboro road ste 180, Franklin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Street Tacos 4$11.96
Xangos (Cheesecake Chimichangas)$3.50
8oz Cheese Dip$8.99
Burger Up Franklin image

 

Burger Up Franklin

401b Cool Springs Boulevard, Franklin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Woodstock Burger$13.50
benton's bacon, sweetwater valley farm white cheddar, jack daniel's maple ketchup
Ramsey Burger$14.50
house-made pimento cheese, benton's bacon, red onion, pickles, bibb lettuce
Jalapeño Burger$14.50
benton's bacon & jalapeño inflused bear creek farm beef patty, sweetwater valley farm pepper jack cheese, grilled jalapeños, topped with jalapeño aioli
Jericho Coffee Co. image

 

Jericho Coffee Co.

810 Oak Meadow Dr, Franklin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ground West Franklin image

 

Ground Cool Springs

1409 West Main Street, Franklin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Edley's BBQ - Berry Farms

501 Sallie Lane, Franklin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
