Burgers
Dessert & Ice Cream
Salad

Burger Up Franklin 401B Cool Springs Blvd Franklin, TN 37067

review star

No reviews yet

401b Cool Springs Boulevard

Franklin, TN 37067

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Bear Creek Classic
Woodstock
Backyard

Apps

Fried Pickles

$9.00

fried pickle chips, served with buttermilk ranch

Fried Mushrooms

$9.00

whole fried mushrooms served with old school sauce

Brussel Sprouts

$11.00

brussel sprouts flash fried (quick) and served with pepper jelly

Fried Mac & Cheese Bites

$11.00

fried white cheddar macaroni, benton's bacon, served with dijon aioli

Local Nachos

$13.00

bear creek farm ground beef, white queso, sour cream, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, jalapenos, served with habanero sauce

1/2 Local Nacho

$8.00

Half order of our local nachos -- bear creek farm ground beef, white queso, sour cream, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, jalapenos, served with habanero sauce

NO BEEF Local Nacho

$10.00

(NO MEAT) white queso, sour cream, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, jalapenos, served with habanero sauce

NO BEEF 1/2 Local Nacho

$7.00

HALF ORDER -- (NO MEAT) white queso, sour cream, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, jalapenos, served with habanero sauce

Jalapeno Poppers

$13.50

fried jalapenos, cut in half, topped with pimento cheese, benton's bacon, and pepper jelly

Grilled Chicken Wings

$15.00

8 grilled chicken wings tossed in your choice of: garlic parmesan, bbq, honey jack, pineapple chipotle or habanero sauce. You can have them dry as well, served with ranch

Beverages

Beverages

$3.00

Burgers/Sandwiches

All burgers/sandwiches served with regular fries. An upcharge will be added to substitutions. Online orders will be $1 more for each item to accommodate packaging costs.

Bear Creek Classic

$14.50

bear creek patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, yellow cheddar, mustard

Woodstock

$15.00

infused bear creek patty, benton's bacon, white cheddar, jack daniel's ketchup

Patty Melt

$15.75

two smashed bear creek patties, white cheddar, yellow cheddar, grilled onions, secret sauce, served on toast

Backyard

$15.75

infused bear creek patty, lettuce, avocado, benton's bacon, pepper jack cheese, herb mayo

Mushroom Swiss

$15.75

bear creek patty, swiss cheese, grilled mushrooms, grilled onions, lettuce, horseradish sauce

Jalapeno

$15.75

jalapeno infused bear creek patty, benton's bacon, pepper jack cheese, grilled jalapenos, jalapeno aioli

Hawaiian

$15.75

bear creek patty, pineapple, bbq sauce, benton's bacon, served on hawaiian bread

Ramsey

$16.00

bear creek patty, benton's bacond, red onion, house made pimento cheese

Slider Combo

$16.00

any two of our burgers AS sliders **does NOT include: special of the week, impossible, wagyu, salmon, chicken, or patty melt**

Bison

$16.50

bison, romaine, tomato, fried onions, fried jalapenos, white cheddar, dijon aioli

Wagyu

$16.50

fly farms tender wagyu beef, smoked gouda, onion jam, yellow mustard, shredded lettuce, served on a pretzel bun

Impossible

$16.00

impossible patty, fresh spinach, grilled mushrooms, umami sauce, served on wheat bun (VEGAN)

Salmon

$16.00

inland seafood wild caught salmon, arugula, tomato, avocado, creme fraiche

Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Fried or Grilled Chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickles, white cheddar

Hot Chicken

$15.00

fried or grilled chicken, tossed in our signature habanero hot sauce, lettuce tomato, pickles, white cheddar

Sweet Heat Chicken

$15.00

fried or grilled chicken, tossed in our signature pineapple chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles, white cheddar

Marathon

$14.50

grilled or fried quinoa & black bean patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, creme fraiche

Turkey

$14.50

turkey patty, romaine, tomato, avocado, caramelized onions, mayo

Wrap

$14.50

tomato, shredded lettuce, white cheddar, special sauce, with your choice of meat in a spinach tortilla wrap **beef, grilled/fried chicken, turkey, wagyu +2, impossible +2, salmon +2, bison +2, shrimp +2

Black & Blue

$15.75

bear creek farm patty, red onion, blue cheese crumbles, arugula

Burger Special

$15.00

Salads

All salads do not come with a side. All 1/2 Salads do not come with protein, but can be added for an upcharge. All items will be $1 extra to accommodate packaging costs.

Chicken Cobb Salad

$16.00

mixed greens, avocado, roasted corn, tomatoes, hard boiled eggs, blue cheese crumbles, benton's bacon, grilled chicken, served with garlic vinaigrette

1/2 Cobb Salad

$8.00

Half Order mixed greens, avocado, roasted corn, tomatoes, hard boiled eggs, blue cheese crumbles, benton's bacon, served with garlic vinaigrette (DOES NOT INCLUDE PROTEIN)

Caesar Salad

$13.00

chopped romaine, topped with parmesan cheese, croutons, served with caesar dressing

1/2 Caesar Salad

$7.00

Half order chopped romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons, served with caesar dressing

Chopped Kale Salad

$13.00

chopped kale, cashews, cranberries, shaved pecorino cheese, cherry tomatoes, served with citrus vinaigrette

1/2 Kale Salad

$7.00

Half order chopped kale, cashews, cranberries, shaved pecorino cheese, served with citrus vinaigrette

Chicken Zucchini Noodle Salad

$16.00

zucchini noodles, cherry tomatoes, basil pesto, red wine vinegar, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken

1/2 Zucchini Noodle Salad

$7.00

Half Order zucchini noodles, cherry tomatoes, basil pesto, red wine vinegar, mozzarella cheese (DOES NOT INCLUDE PROTEIN)

Spinach Salad

$15.00

spinach, candied walnuts, fried goat cheese, cranberries, cherry tomatoes, served with warm bacon vinaigrette

1/2 Spinach Salad

$7.00

Half order spinach, candied walnuts, fried goat cheese, cranberries, cherry tomatoes, served with warm bacon vinaigrette

Triple Berry Shrimp Salad

$16.00

spring mix, candied almonds, blackberries, strawberries, blueberries, grilled shrimp, fresh goat cheese, served with champagne vinaigrette

1/2 Triple Berry Salad

$7.00

Half order spring mix, candied almonds, blackberries, strawberries, blueberries, fresh goat cheese, served with champagne vinaigrette (DOES NOT INCLUDE PROTEIN)

House Salad

$12.00

Chopped Romaine, carrots, red pepper, cucumber, tomatoes with your choice of dressing

1/2 House Salad

$6.00

Half Order Chopped Romaine, carrots, red pepper, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, served with ranch

Additional Sides

each served with 1 sauce

Side French Fries

$5.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Side Truffle Fries

$7.00

Side Sweet Truffle Fries

$7.00

Side Fried Onion Rings

$6.00

Side Red Cabbage Slaw

$6.00

Side Baked Beans

$6.00

Side Potato Salad

$7.00

Desserts

Milkshake

$8.00

Fried Oreos

$9.00

Cinnamon Bread Pudding

$9.50

Brownie & Ice Cream

$10.00

Scoop of Ice Cream

$4.00

Spiked Milkshake (21+)

$10.00

poured into to-go cup & sticker sealed

Kids Menu

All kids meals served with french fries & apple slices

Kids Hot Dog

$7.00

Kids Beef Slider

$8.00

Kids Turkey Slider

$8.00

Kids Black Bean Slider

$7.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Grilled PB & J

$6.00

XT ONSD Sauces

SAUCES/DRESSINGS

Draft Beer (21+)

limited menu -- poured into a to-go cup, with sticker sealed lid

Hap & Harry's TN Lager

$8.00

East Nashville Miro Miel

$8.00

Tailgate Orange Wheat

$8.00

Rogue Hazelnut Brown

$8.00

Bearded Iris Homestyle IPA

$9.00

Revolution Anti-Hero IPA

$9.00

Craft Cocktails (21+)

limited menu -- poured into a to-go cup, no ice, with sticker sealed lid

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Earl Grey Old Fashioned

$13.00

Manhattan

$13.00

House Margarita

$11.00

Blueberry Poblano Margarita

$11.00

Mezcal Margarita

$11.00

Grapefruit Margarita

$11.00

The Hemingway

$11.00

Franklin Negroni

$11.00

Glass of Wine (21+)

6 oz. pour into a to-go cup with sticker sealed lid

montefresco pinot grigio

$11.00

four vines naked chardonnay

$9.00

stoneleigh sauvignon blanc

$11.00

the rose garden rose

$11.00

cook's champagne (187 ml)

$9.00

bonanza cabernet sauvignon

$11.00

freakshow cabernet sauvignon

$13.00

julia james pinot noir

$9.00

santa julia organic malbec

$9.00

honoro vera organic monastrell

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Burger Up Franklin is a community gathering place that serves fresh meals made with foods from local Middle Tennessee farms. In addition to our all-natural angus beef burgers, we serve a variety of innovative, healthy dishes, including ample options for guests with food allergies. For more information, check us out online at: burgerupfranklin.com

Location

401b Cool Springs Boulevard, Franklin, TN 37067

