Burgers
Bars & Lounges
American

Corner Pub Franklin

400 Reviews

$$

1916 Columbia Ave

Franklin, TN 37064

MEAT 'N 2
MEAT 'N 3
THE "KING"

N/A Bev

Adult milk

$3.25

Coca Cola

$3.25

Coffee

$3.25

Coke Zero

$3.25

Decaf Coffee

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.25

Dr. Pepper

$3.25

kids chocolate milk

$1.75

kids milk

$1.75

Lemonade

$3.25

Mellow Yellow

$3.25

Orange Juice

$4.00

Red bull

$6.00

Red bull sugar free

$6.00

Red Bull Tropical

$6.00

Sprite

$3.25

Sweet Tea

$3.25

Unsweet Tea

$3.25

Starters

SOUTHERN FRIED PICKLES

$7.00

Hand battered dill chips golden fried and served with our house made horseradish sauce

CHEESE BEANS

$10.00

Our version of the cheese stick, but it ain't a stick! Nuggets of hot pepper and cheddar cheese fried golden brown with choice of dipping sauce

PUB NACHOS

$13.00

Our crispy tortilla chips piled high with your choice of chicken or chili. Topped with white cheese dip and melted monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Peppers, onions, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream

CHIPS & SALSA

$6.50

Our mouth watering salsa made fresh daily and served with crispy tortilla chips

CHICKEN WINGS

$13.50

Old school, fresh wings made buffalo or dry seasoned served with your choice of dressing

PRETZEL STICKS

$8.00

Bavarian pretzel sticks deep fried, served with homemade queso dip

CHEESE DIP

$8.50

White cheese dip with zesty jalapeños and green chilies surrounded by our crispy tortilla chips

BASKET O' RINGS

$7.50

Hand cut onions lightly battered and deep fried

CHEESE FRIES

$8.00

A generous portion of crinkle cut fries covered in white cheese dip and melted monterey and cheddar cheese

SHRIMP SKEWERS

$11.00

cheese sticks

$9.99

Soup & Salad

CAESAR SALAD

$11.00

COBB SALAD

$13.50

DINNER SIDE SALAD

$6.50

HOUSE MADE CHILI

$4.00+

PUB SALAD

$4.50+

SOUP OF THE DAY

$4.00+

WARM GRAIN BOWL

$13.00

Wraps & Quesadillas

CORNER CHICKEN WRAP

$12.00

A warm tortilla chock full of grilled, fried, or buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomato, and provolone cheese, served with crispy french fries or fruit

THE TURKEY WRAP

$13.50

A warm tortilla packed with smoked turkey, lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese, with ranch on the side. Served with crispy french fries or fresh fruit

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$12.50

A Specialty of the Pub! Toasted flour tortilla folded and stuffed with grilled chicken, peppers, and onions, with melted monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and salsa on the side

VEGGIE QUESADILLA

$11.00

Toasted flour tortilla with fresh steamed veggies , with melted monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and salsa on the side

STEAK QUESADILLA

$13.00

Toasted flour tortilla and stuffed with our seasoned grilled steak, peppers and onions, with melted monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and salsa on the side

CHICKEN SALAD WRAP

$12.00

JUST CHEESE QUESADILLA

$10.00

FISH TACOS

$12.50

shrimp tacos

$12.50

Burgers

THE "KING"

$13.50

Our claim to fame, a true work of art! Always fresh, never frozen hand pattied ground beef chargrilled to order! Served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo

BLEU CHEESEBURGER

$13.50

"The King" jacked up with crumbled bleu cheese served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo

THE SHROOM AND SWISS

$14.00

Our chargrilled burger topped with sautéed mushrooms, melted swiss cheese and served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo

THE SMOKEHOUSE

$14.50

Grilled your way burger topped with bacon, BBQ sauce, melted cheddar and onion straws

THE JALAPENO CHEDDAR

$14.50

Spicy burger grilled up with lettuce, tomato, jalapeños, melted cheddar cheese, chipotle mayo, and onion straws

THE BLACK BEAN BURGER

$12.00

Our house made veggie burger, made with black beans, whole grains, and seasonings! Made with your choice of lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mustard or mayo

THE PUB MELT

$13.50

Our chargrilled burger topped with sautéed onions, provolone cheese, served on marble rye

Sandwiches

CORNER CLUB

$13.00

Three slices of toasted white bread, lettuce, tomato, bacon, smoked turkey, slow cooked ham, American, swiss and provolone cheese with mayo

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.00

A juicy marinated fresh chicken breast grilled to perfection and topped with melted hot pepper cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo

FRENCH DIP

$13.00

Thinly sliced roast beef grilled up with provolone cheese on a white hoagie roll served with au jus

REAL PIT BBQ SANDWICH

$13.00

This is the real deal! We slow cook and pull our butts off to make this masterpiece. Do you want some slaw on that? Served with our house made BBQ sauce

BLADE'S ROAST BEEF SANDWICH

$13.50

Thinly sliced roast beef covered with hot pepper cheese, grilled onions and house made horseradish sauce on a toasted hoagie roll

CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

$12.00

Our homemade chicken salad with lettuce, tomato and provolone cheese served on toasted white bread or in a wrap

BLT

$11.00

Hickory smoked bacon, crispy lettuce and tomato with mayo served on toasted white bread

BUFFALO CHICKEN STEAMERS

$12.50

Three steamed mini buffalo chicken steamers topped with provolone cheese, pickles and a side of ranch

CP STEAMERS

$12.50

Three hot and steamy mini cheeseburgers topped with caramelized onions, and pickles

FRENCH DIP STEAMERS

$13.50

Three steamed mini trench dip steamers served with a side of au jus

NEW YORK STYLE DELI REUBEN

$15.00

A New York size portion of premium corned beef and sauerkraut on toasted marble rye with swiss cheese and our house made Russian dressing. It's a meal!

HOT STEAMED DELI SANDWICH

$13.50

A specialty of the Corner Pub, build your own masterpiece!

BIG VEGGIE SANDWICH

$12.50

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$9.50

Baskets

FISH AND CHIPS

$14.00

Fresh, hand cut cod battered and fried to perfection with tartar sauce

CATFISH BASKET

$13.50

American raised, hand breaded, and fried to perfection with tartar sauce

CHICKEN TENDERS

$13.00

Our hand breaded and seasoned fresh chicken tenders, fried golden brown. Served with our house made honey mustard

HOT CHICKEN CHUNKS

$12.50

It's hot, no kiddin'! Fresh chunks of chicken marinated in spicy seasonings, and deep fried. Served with our house made ranch

Meat 'n Three

MEAT 'N 2

$12.00

MEAT 'N 3

$13.00

4 VEGGIE PLATE

$11.00

Meat 'N 1

$11.00

Entrees

BULLEIT BOURBON GLAZED KABOBS

$16.00+

CHICKEN AND BISCUITS

$16.50

Fresh cut chicken on four buttery biscuits grilled or fried, served with white pepper gravy

Polynesian Chicken

$17.00

POP'S RIBEYE

$25.00

Hand carved from the loin, premium ribeye seasoned and grilled the way you like it

PORK CHOP

$18.00

STEAK AND BISCUITS

$17.00

Tender marinated medallions of steak on four buttery biscuits, served with a side of au jus

THE COMMODORE

$20.00

A fresh salmon fillet chargrilled and glazed with our special orange szechaun sauce

Desserts

PUB BROWNIE

$7.50

Fudge brownie served warm with ice cream, whipped cream and chocolate syrup! Best one in town!

TOFFEE BLONDIE

$7.00

A thick Tollhouse cookie served warm with chocolate, white chocolate and toffee pieces throughout! Topped with ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate syrup and caramel syrup!

BOURBON CHOCOLATE CAKE

$7.50Out of stock

Sides

Baked Potato

$4.00

Baked Potato Loaded

$5.00

Broccoli And Cheese

$4.00

Broccoli No Cheese

$4.00

Cheese Fries

$4.50

Cheese Tots

$4.50

Coleslaw

$4.00

Cream Corn

$4.00

Fried Okra

$3.00

Fried Squash

$3.00

Fries

$4.00

Fruit

$4.00

Green Beans

$4.00

Macaroni And Cheese

$4.00

Mash Potato Gravy

$4.00

Mash Potato Plain

$4.00

Onion Rings Side

$4.50

Sliced Tomato

$4.00

Steamed Veggies

$4.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

Turnip Greens

$4.00

White Beans

$4.00

Wild Rice

$4.50

sweet potato fries

$4.50

Kids Menu

Logan's Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Haylee's Corn Dog Nuggets

$6.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Kids Catfish Basket

$6.00
check markCasual
check markSports
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Corner Pub Franklin is taking your online orders for pick-up now! You can enjoy the same great flavors from our menu in the comfort of your home. We appreciate your business and look forward to serving you.

Location

1916 Columbia Ave, Franklin, TN 37064

Directions

Corner Pub Franklin image
Corner Pub Franklin image

