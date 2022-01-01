Antioch restaurants you'll love

Must-try Antioch restaurants

Extreme Hot Wings image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Extreme Hot Wings

5307 Mt View Rd, Antioch

Avg 3.7 (163 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
10 Gizzards$3.59
20 Gizzards$6.59
Loaded Fries$5.49
More about Extreme Hot Wings
The Waffle Taco image

TACOS

The Waffle Taco

1114 Bell Rd, Antioch

Avg 4 (28 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chilaquiles$11.75
Crispy tortilla chips topped with your choice of protein, scrambled eggs, beans, shredded cheese and our special salsa.
Classic-Breakfast$11.25
Two eggs cook your way. Served with hash browns, two bacon strips or turkey sausage.
The Work Omelette$11.75
Sausage, ham, bacon, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes and cheddar cheese.
More about The Waffle Taco
Slim & Husky’s image

 

Slim & Husky's

5270 Hickory Hollow, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
2 For $22 Husky Pizzas$11.00
Get 2 2 topping Huskys for $22.
Smoking Herb with Salmon$12.00
S+H White Sauce is Slammin, House Blend Cheese, Spinach, Mushrooms, Red Onions, and Smoked Salmon
Smoking Herb with Chicken$12.00
S+H White Sauce is Slammin, House Blend Cheese, Spinach, Mushrooms, Red Onions, and Smoked Chicken
More about Slim & Husky's
The Thirsty Turtle Sports Grill image

 

The Thirsty Turtle Sports Grill

1307 Bell Rd #101, Antioch

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Save 20% on Your Entire Order
SAVE NOW 20% ON YOUR ENTIRE ORDER, when you order on Toast Online Ordering. Use Promo Code SAVE20. Promo Code is case sensitive. PROMO AVAILABLE DURING BUSINESS HOURS ONLY. No valid with any other offers or promotions. Offer may end without prior notice.
Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich$12.95
Our unique sandwich with mushrooms, bell peppers, onions and Monterrey or pepper jack cheese. Served with fries.
The "TT" Burger$14.75
Our Classic Burger made with an 8 oz of Black Angus beef patty, with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on the side. Served with homemade French fries or choose any other side.
More about The Thirsty Turtle Sports Grill
Pizza In & Go image

 

Pizza In & Go

1309 Bell Rd suite #207, Antioch

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Pizza In & Go
