Antioch restaurants you'll love

More about Extreme Hot Wings
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Extreme Hot Wings
5307 Mt View Rd, Antioch
|Popular items
|10 Gizzards
|$3.59
|20 Gizzards
|$6.59
|Loaded Fries
|$5.49
More about The Waffle Taco
TACOS
The Waffle Taco
1114 Bell Rd, Antioch
|Popular items
|Chilaquiles
|$11.75
Crispy tortilla chips topped with your choice of protein, scrambled eggs, beans, shredded cheese and our special salsa.
|Classic-Breakfast
|$11.25
Two eggs cook your way. Served with hash browns, two bacon strips or turkey sausage.
|The Work Omelette
|$11.75
Sausage, ham, bacon, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes and cheddar cheese.
More about Slim & Husky's
Slim & Husky's
5270 Hickory Hollow, Nashville
|Popular items
|2 For $22 Husky Pizzas
|$11.00
Get 2 2 topping Huskys for $22.
|Smoking Herb with Salmon
|$12.00
S+H White Sauce is Slammin, House Blend Cheese, Spinach, Mushrooms, Red Onions, and Smoked Salmon
|Smoking Herb with Chicken
|$12.00
S+H White Sauce is Slammin, House Blend Cheese, Spinach, Mushrooms, Red Onions, and Smoked Chicken
More about The Thirsty Turtle Sports Grill
The Thirsty Turtle Sports Grill
1307 Bell Rd #101, Antioch
|Popular items
|Save 20% on Your Entire Order
SAVE NOW 20% ON YOUR ENTIRE ORDER, when you order on Toast Online Ordering. Use Promo Code SAVE20. Promo Code is case sensitive. PROMO AVAILABLE DURING BUSINESS HOURS ONLY. No valid with any other offers or promotions. Offer may end without prior notice.
|Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich
|$12.95
Our unique sandwich with mushrooms, bell peppers, onions and Monterrey or pepper jack cheese. Served with fries.
|The "TT" Burger
|$14.75
Our Classic Burger made with an 8 oz of Black Angus beef patty, with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on the side. Served with homemade French fries or choose any other side.