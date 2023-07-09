Main picView gallery

Starwood Pizza 12637 Old Hickory Blvd

12637 Old Hickory Blvd

Antioch, TN 37013

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Bar Menu

Liquor

Well Whiskey

$7.00

addictivo whiskey

$9.00

Angels Envy

$12.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Bulliet

$9.00

crown 18

$15.00

crown apple

$9.00

crown peach

$9.00

crown royal

$9.00

eagle rare

$12.00

fireball

$9.00

guidance

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

jack fire

$9.00

jack honey

$9.00

jameson

$9.00

jameson black

$10.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Makers 46

$10.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

proper 12

$8.00

Southern Comfort

$8.00

uncle nearest 100 proof

$10.00

unclenearest

$10.00

Wild Turkey

$7.00

woodford reserve

$10.00

Gentleman Jack

$9.00

Dickel

$8.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$13.00

DBL Angels Envy

$23.00

DBL addictivo whiskey

$17.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$27.00

DBL Bulliet

$17.00

DBL crown 18

$29.00

DBL crown apple

$17.00

DBL crown peach

$17.00

DBL crown royal

$18.00

DBL eagle rare

$23.00

DBL fireball

$17.00

DBL guidance

$20.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$17.00

DBL jack fire

$17.00

DBL jack honey

$17.00

DBL jameson

$18.00

DBL jameson black

$19.00

DBL Jim Beam

$15.00

DBL Knob Creek

$19.00

DBL Makers 46

$19.00

DBL Makers Mark

$17.00

DBL proper 12

$15.00

DBL Southern Comfort

$15.00

DBL uncle nearest 100 proof

$19.00

DBL unclenearest

$19.00

DBL Wild Turkey

$13.00

DBL woodford reserve

$19.00

Well Vodka

$7.00

Absolut

$8.00

Belvedere

$11.00

Chopin

$9.00

Ciroc

$11.00

Deep Eddys Lemon

$10.00

Deep Eddys Sweet Tea

$10.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

New Amsterdam

$8.00

Titos

$9.00

DBL Well Vodka

$13.00

DBL Absolute

$15.00

DBL Belvedere

$20.00

DBL Chopin

$17.00

DBL Ciroc

$20.00

DBL Deep Eddys Lemon

$19.00

DBL Deep Eddys Sweet Tea

$19.00

DBL Grey Goose

$19.00

DBL New Amsterdam

$15.00

DBL Titos

$18.00

1800

$9.00

1800 repo

$10.00

1942

$20.00

addictivo

$20.00

casa migos blanco

$11.00

casa migos cristallino

$12.00

casa migos repo

$13.00

coramino3

$15.00

Cuervo Silver

$8.00

Don Julio

$11.00

Don Julio Anejo

$15.00

don julio repo

$13.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

Well Tequila

$7.00

DBL 1800

$17.00

DBL 1800 repo

$19.00

DBL 1942

$40.00

DBL addictivo

$40.00

DBL casa migos blanco

$20.00

DBL casa migos repo

$25.00

DBL casa6 migos cristallino

$24.00

DBL coramino3

$29.00

DBL Cuervo Silver

$15.00

DBL Don Julio Blanco

$20.00

DBL Don Julio Anejo

$29.00

DBL don julio repo

$22.00

DBL Patron Silver

$20.00

DBL Well Tequila

$13.00

Well Gin

$7.00

Bombay Saphire

$9.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

DBL Well Gin

$13.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$17.00

DBL Tanqueray

$15.00

Well Rum

$7.00

Bacardi

$9.00

Bumbu

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

malibu

$9.00

malibu peach

$9.00

Meyers Dark

$8.00

sailor jerry

$8.00

DBL Well Rum

$13.00

DBL Bacardi

$17.00

DBL Bumbu

$19.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$15.00

DBL malibu

$17.00

DBL malibu peach

$17.00

DBL sailor jerry

$15.00

Amaretto

$7.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$10.00

Baileys

$8.00

banana schnapps

$7.00

chamboed

$11.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Jagermeister

$9.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Lemoncello

$9.00

melon

$7.00

peach snapps

$7.00

peppermint

$7.00

Rose' MOET

$150.00

sour apple

$7.00

DBL Amaretto

$13.00

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

$19.00

DBL Baileys

$15.00

DBL banana schnapps

$13.00

DBL Campari

$17.00

DBL chamboed

$21.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$19.00

DBL Jagermeister

$18.00

DBL Kahlua

$15.00

DBL Lemoncello

$17.00

DBL melon

$13.00

DBL peach snapps

$13.00

DBL peppermint

$13.00

DBL sour apple

$13.00

1738

$15.00

courvoiser

$9.00

dusee xo

$20.00

dusse

$11.00

henessey

$11.00

henneseey xo

$20.00

remy

$11.00

1738

$28.00

courvoiser

$17.00

dusee xo

$40.00

dusse

$20.00

henessey

$20.00

henneseey xo

$40.00

remy

$20.00

Chivas

$10.00

Dewars

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$13.00

Macallan

$13.00

Chivas

$19.00

Dewars

$19.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$23.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$25.00

Macallan

$25.00

Beer

Bud Light

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Yuengling Flight

$5.00

Black Abbey Rose

$5.00

Estrella Jalisco

$5.00

Domestic Pitcher

$12.00

Import Pitcher

$15.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Budwiser

$5.00

Bud Ice

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Coors

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Heinekin

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Red Stripe

$5.00

Dos Equis

$5.00

Guiness

$5.00

Yuengling Gold

$5.00

Yuengling Lager

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Bold Rock

$4.00

Gosling Ginger Beer

$4.00

Kentucky Bourbon Barrel

$6.00

Estrella Jalisco

$5.00

Miller High Life

$5.00

Murphy's Stout

$5.00

Beer Special

$3.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Domestic Bucket

$20.00

Import Bucket

$22.00

Wine

Wine

$7.00

Cocktails

8 Liquor Kicker

$14.00

Amaretto Sour

$7.00

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Apple Tini

$8.00

Bahama Mama

$9.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$9.00

Cosmo

$8.00

French 75

$10.00

French Connection

$14.00

Green Tea

$10.00

Henny Rita

$14.00

Margarita

$8.00

Jager Bomb

$9.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Mojito

$9.00

Old Fashion

$10.00

Red Snapper

$9.00

Royal Flush

$9.00

Sangria (Gl)

$9.00

Sangria (P)

$22.00

Sex on Beach

$8.00

Top Shelf Walk Me Down

$13.00

Vegas Bomb

$9.00

Walk Me Down

$8.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$13.00

Lynchburg Lemonade

$10.00

Liquid MJ

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

White Tea

$9.00

Top Shelf Marg

$13.00

Sweet Seduction

$10.00

Frozen Drinks

$13.00 Drink

$13.00

$10.00 Drink

$10.00

$8.00 Drink

$8.00

$3.00 Drink

$3.00

Full Menu

Appetizers

Breadsticks

$2.99

8 pieces. Freshly baked dough, butter, garlic, and Romano cheese

Small - 8 Pieces Cheese Sticks

$4.99

Freshly baked dough, mozzarella, garlic, and Romano cheese

Large - 16 Pieces Cheese Sticks

$5.99

Freshly baked dough, mozzarella, garlic, and Romano cheese

Bruschetta

$6.99

6 pieces. Freshly baked dough, basil, onions, and tomatoes

Fried Mushrooms

$6.99

Fried Ravioli

$6.99

Fried Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Fries

$3.99

Chicken Wings

6 Wings

$7.99

12 Wings

$11.99

24 Wings

$22.99

36 Wings

$34.99

48 Wings

$46.99

60 Wings

$52.99

Pizza by the Slice

Cheese Slice

$2.75

Pepperoni Slice

$2.75

Fresh Salads

Small Caesar

$6.99

Parmesan cheese and croutons

Large Caesar

$8.99

Parmesan cheese and croutons

Small Antipasto

$6.99

Ham, salami, tomatoes, black olives, and mozzarella

Large Antipasto

$8.99

Ham, salami, tomatoes, black olives, and mozzarella

Small Greek

$6.99

Tomatoes, kalamata olives, red onions, pepperoncini, and feta

Large Greek

$8.99

Tomatoes, kalamata olives, red onions, pepperoncini, and feta

Small Garden

$6.99

Tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, black olives, and Cheddar cheese

Large Garden

$8.99

Tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, black olives, and Cheddar cheese

Small Grilled Chicken

$6.99

Grilled chicken, tomatoes, black olives, pepperoncini, mozzarella, and mild peppers

Large Grilled Chicken

$8.99

Grilled chicken, tomatoes, black olives, pepperoncini, mozzarella, and mild peppers

Small Cane Ridge

$6.99

Ham, bacon, red onions, tomatoes, Cheddar, mozzarella, and croutons

Large Cane Ridge

$8.99

Ham, bacon, red onions, tomatoes, Cheddar, mozzarella, and croutons

Starship

Italian

$8.99

Ham, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions served with a side of Italian dressing

Meatball

$8.99

Meatball, onions, green peppers, and provolone

Chicken Philly

$8.99

Grilled chicken, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, and provolone served with a side of Italian dressing

Ham and Cheese

$8.99

Ham, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions served with a side of Italian dressing

Veggie

$8.99

Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, and tomatoes served with a side of Italian dressing

Grilled Chicken

$8.99

Chicken, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions served with a side of Italian dressing

Calzones/Stromboli

Small Meatball

$9.99

Ricotta, premium mozzarella, Italian meatballs, and marinara

Large Meatball

$13.99

Ricotta, premium mozzarella, Italian meatballs, and marinara

Small Chicken Parmesan*

$9.99

Ricotta, premium mozzarella, tomatoes, and chicken

Large Chicken Parmesan*

$13.99

Ricotta, premium mozzarella, tomatoes, and chicken

Small Spinach Roll

$9.99

Premium mozzarella, pepperoni, and spinach

Large Spinach Roll

$13.99

Premium mozzarella, pepperoni, and spinach

Small Build Your Own

$7.99

Ricotta, premium mozzarella, and any of the pizza toppings

Large Build Your Own

$9.99

Ricotta, premium mozzarella, and any of the pizza toppings

Small Sausage Stromboli

$9.99

Large Sausage Stromboli

$13.99

Desserts

Cinnamon Sticks

$4.99

8 pieces

Cheesecake

$4.75

Caramel, strawberry, and white chocolate sauce

Tiramisu

$4.75

Funnel Cake Fries

$5.99Out of stock

Dressing

Ranch

$0.75

Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Marinara

$0.75

Garlic Butter

$0.75

Hot Buffalo

$0.75

Mild Buffalo

$0.75

Honey Gold

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

Mango Habanero

$0.75

Marinara Sauce

$0.25

Specialty Pizza

Barbecue Chicken Pizza

Small Barbecue Chicken Pizza

$10.99

BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, red onions, and premium mozzarella

Medium Barbecue Chicken Pizza

$12.99

BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, red onions, and premium mozzarella

Large Barbecue Chicken Pizza

$14.99

BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, red onions, and premium mozzarella

Chicken Parmesan Pizza

Small Chicken Parmesan Pizza

$10.99

Pizza sauce, grilled chicken, tomatoes, shredded Parmesan, and premium mozzarella

Medium Chicken Parmesan Pizza

$12.99

Pizza sauce, grilled chicken, tomatoes, shredded Parmesan, and premium mozzarella

Large Chicken Parmesan Pizza

$14.99

Pizza sauce, grilled chicken, tomatoes, shredded Parmesan, and premium mozzarella

Stargazer Pizza

Small Stargazer Pizza

$11.99

Pizza sauce, ham, bacon, pineapple, and premium mozzarella

Medium Stargazer Pizza

$13.99

Pizza sauce, ham, bacon, pineapple, and premium mozzarella

Large Stargazer Pizza

$15.99

Pizza sauce, ham, bacon, pineapple, and premium mozzarella

5-Star BLT Pizza

Small 5-Star BLT Pizza

$10.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, ranch, and premium mozzarella

Medium 5-Star BLT Pizza

$12.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, ranch, and premium mozzarella

Large 5-Star BLT Pizza

$14.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, ranch, and premium mozzarella

Lonestar Pizza

Small Lonestar Pizza

$11.99

BBQ sauce, pulled pork, bacon, red onions, and premium mozzarella

Medium Lonestar Pizza

$13.99

BBQ sauce, pulled pork, bacon, red onions, and premium mozzarella

Large Lonestar Pizza

$15.99

BBQ sauce, pulled pork, bacon, red onions, and premium mozzarella

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$10.99

Ranch, grilled chicken, bacon, jalapeños, red onions, buffalo sauce, and premium mozzarella

Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$12.99

Ranch, grilled chicken, bacon, jalapeños, red onions, buffalo sauce, and premium mozzarella

Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.99

Ranch, grilled chicken, bacon, jalapeños, red onions, buffalo sauce, and premium mozzarella

Herbivore Pizza

Small Herbivore Pizza

$11.99

Pizza sauce, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, and premium mozzarella

Medium Herbivore Pizza

$13.99

Pizza sauce, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, and premium mozzarella

Large Herbivore Pizza

$15.99

Pizza sauce, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, and premium mozzarella

All Star Pizza

Small All Star Pizza

$11.99

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, and premium mozzarella

Medium All Star Pizza

$13.99

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, and premium mozzarella

Large All Star Pizza

$15.99

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, and premium mozzarella

Meteorite Pizza

Small Meteorite Pizza

$11.99

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, ham, bacon, sausage, beef, and premium mozzarella

Medium Meteorite Pizza

$13.99

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, ham, bacon, sausage, beef, and premium mozzarella

Large Meteorite Pizza

$15.99

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, ham, bacon, sausage, beef, and premium mozzarella

Superstar Pizza

Small Superstar Pizza

$13.99

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, sausage, bacon, beef, black olives, and premium mozzarella

Medium Superstar Pizza

$15.99

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, sausage, bacon, beef, black olives, and premium mozzarella

Large Superstar Pizza

$17.99

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, sausage, bacon, beef, black olives, and premium mozzarella

Ragin' Cajun Pizza

Small Ragin' Cajun Pizza

$13.99

Cajun marinara, minced garlic, shrimp, red onions, green peppers, and premium mozzarella

Medium Ragin' Cajun Pizza

$15.99

Cajun marinara, minced garlic, shrimp, red onions, green peppers, and premium mozzarella

Large Ragin' Cajun Pizza

$17.99

Cajun marinara, minced garlic, shrimp, red onions, green peppers, and premium mozzarella

Chicken Pesto

$15.99

BYO Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

Small Build Your Own Pizza

$7.99

Medium Build Your Own Pizza

$9.99

Large Build Your Own Pizza

$11.99

Gluten Free - Large

$11.99

Beverages

Fountain Drinks

$2.99

Bottled Water

$2.99

2-Liter Bottle

$3.99

Red Bull

$4.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

12637 Old Hickory Blvd, Antioch, TN 37013

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

