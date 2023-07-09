Starwood Pizza 12637 Old Hickory Blvd
No reviews yet
12637 Old Hickory Blvd
Antioch, TN 37013
Bar Menu
Liquor
Well Whiskey
addictivo whiskey
Angels Envy
Basil Hayden
Bulliet
crown 18
crown apple
crown peach
crown royal
eagle rare
fireball
guidance
Jack Daniels
jack fire
jack honey
jameson
jameson black
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Makers 46
Makers Mark
proper 12
Southern Comfort
uncle nearest 100 proof
unclenearest
Wild Turkey
woodford reserve
Gentleman Jack
Dickel
Well Vodka
Absolut
Belvedere
Chopin
Ciroc
Deep Eddys Lemon
Deep Eddys Sweet Tea
Grey Goose
New Amsterdam
Titos
1800
1800 repo
1942
addictivo
casa migos blanco
casa migos cristallino
casa migos repo
coramino3
Cuervo Silver
Don Julio
Don Julio Anejo
don julio repo
Patron Silver
Well Tequila
Well Gin
Bombay Saphire
Tanqueray
Well Rum
Bacardi
Bumbu
Captain Morgan
malibu
malibu peach
Meyers Dark
sailor jerry
Amaretto
Amaretto Di Saronno
Baileys
banana schnapps
chamboed
Grand Marnier
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Lemoncello
melon
peach snapps
peppermint
Rose' MOET
sour apple
1738
courvoiser
dusee xo
dusse
henessey
henneseey xo
remy
Chivas
Dewars
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Red
Macallan
Beer
Bud Light
Mich Ultra
Blue Moon
Stella Artois
Yuengling Flight
Black Abbey Rose
Estrella Jalisco
Domestic Pitcher
Import Pitcher
Bud Light
Budwiser
Bud Ice
Corona
Coors
Modelo
Heinekin
Miller Lite
Red Stripe
Dos Equis
Guiness
Yuengling Gold
Yuengling Lager
Blue Moon
Bold Rock
Gosling Ginger Beer
Kentucky Bourbon Barrel
Estrella Jalisco
Miller High Life
Murphy's Stout
Beer Special
Mich Ultra
Domestic Bucket
Import Bucket
Wine
Cocktails
8 Liquor Kicker
Amaretto Sour
Aperol Spritz
Apple Tini
Bahama Mama
Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Cosmo
French 75
French Connection
Green Tea
Henny Rita
Margarita
Jager Bomb
Manhattan
Mojito
Old Fashion
Red Snapper
Royal Flush
Sangria (Gl)
Sangria (P)
Sex on Beach
Top Shelf Walk Me Down
Vegas Bomb
Walk Me Down
Top Shelf Long Island
Lynchburg Lemonade
Liquid MJ
Lemon Drop
White Tea
Top Shelf Marg
Sweet Seduction
Full Menu
Appetizers
Breadsticks
8 pieces. Freshly baked dough, butter, garlic, and Romano cheese
Small - 8 Pieces Cheese Sticks
Freshly baked dough, mozzarella, garlic, and Romano cheese
Large - 16 Pieces Cheese Sticks
Freshly baked dough, mozzarella, garlic, and Romano cheese
Bruschetta
6 pieces. Freshly baked dough, basil, onions, and tomatoes
Fried Mushrooms
Fried Ravioli
Fried Mozzarella Sticks
Fries
Pizza by the Slice
Fresh Salads
Small Caesar
Parmesan cheese and croutons
Large Caesar
Parmesan cheese and croutons
Small Antipasto
Ham, salami, tomatoes, black olives, and mozzarella
Large Antipasto
Ham, salami, tomatoes, black olives, and mozzarella
Small Greek
Tomatoes, kalamata olives, red onions, pepperoncini, and feta
Large Greek
Tomatoes, kalamata olives, red onions, pepperoncini, and feta
Small Garden
Tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, black olives, and Cheddar cheese
Large Garden
Tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, black olives, and Cheddar cheese
Small Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken, tomatoes, black olives, pepperoncini, mozzarella, and mild peppers
Large Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken, tomatoes, black olives, pepperoncini, mozzarella, and mild peppers
Small Cane Ridge
Ham, bacon, red onions, tomatoes, Cheddar, mozzarella, and croutons
Large Cane Ridge
Ham, bacon, red onions, tomatoes, Cheddar, mozzarella, and croutons
Starship
Italian
Ham, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions served with a side of Italian dressing
Meatball
Meatball, onions, green peppers, and provolone
Chicken Philly
Grilled chicken, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, and provolone served with a side of Italian dressing
Ham and Cheese
Ham, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions served with a side of Italian dressing
Veggie
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, and tomatoes served with a side of Italian dressing
Grilled Chicken
Chicken, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions served with a side of Italian dressing
Calzones/Stromboli
Small Meatball
Ricotta, premium mozzarella, Italian meatballs, and marinara
Large Meatball
Ricotta, premium mozzarella, Italian meatballs, and marinara
Small Chicken Parmesan*
Ricotta, premium mozzarella, tomatoes, and chicken
Large Chicken Parmesan*
Ricotta, premium mozzarella, tomatoes, and chicken
Small Spinach Roll
Premium mozzarella, pepperoni, and spinach
Large Spinach Roll
Premium mozzarella, pepperoni, and spinach
Small Build Your Own
Ricotta, premium mozzarella, and any of the pizza toppings
Large Build Your Own
Ricotta, premium mozzarella, and any of the pizza toppings
Small Sausage Stromboli
Large Sausage Stromboli
Desserts
Dressing
Specialty Pizza
Barbecue Chicken Pizza
Chicken Parmesan Pizza
Small Chicken Parmesan Pizza
Pizza sauce, grilled chicken, tomatoes, shredded Parmesan, and premium mozzarella
Medium Chicken Parmesan Pizza
Pizza sauce, grilled chicken, tomatoes, shredded Parmesan, and premium mozzarella
Large Chicken Parmesan Pizza
Pizza sauce, grilled chicken, tomatoes, shredded Parmesan, and premium mozzarella
Stargazer Pizza
5-Star BLT Pizza
Lonestar Pizza
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Ranch, grilled chicken, bacon, jalapeños, red onions, buffalo sauce, and premium mozzarella
Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Ranch, grilled chicken, bacon, jalapeños, red onions, buffalo sauce, and premium mozzarella
Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Ranch, grilled chicken, bacon, jalapeños, red onions, buffalo sauce, and premium mozzarella
Herbivore Pizza
Small Herbivore Pizza
Pizza sauce, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, and premium mozzarella
Medium Herbivore Pizza
Pizza sauce, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, and premium mozzarella
Large Herbivore Pizza
Pizza sauce, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, and premium mozzarella
All Star Pizza
Small All Star Pizza
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, and premium mozzarella
Medium All Star Pizza
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, and premium mozzarella
Large All Star Pizza
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, and premium mozzarella
Meteorite Pizza
Small Meteorite Pizza
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, ham, bacon, sausage, beef, and premium mozzarella
Medium Meteorite Pizza
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, ham, bacon, sausage, beef, and premium mozzarella
Large Meteorite Pizza
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, ham, bacon, sausage, beef, and premium mozzarella
Superstar Pizza
Small Superstar Pizza
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, sausage, bacon, beef, black olives, and premium mozzarella
Medium Superstar Pizza
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, sausage, bacon, beef, black olives, and premium mozzarella
Large Superstar Pizza
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, sausage, bacon, beef, black olives, and premium mozzarella
Ragin' Cajun Pizza
Small Ragin' Cajun Pizza
Cajun marinara, minced garlic, shrimp, red onions, green peppers, and premium mozzarella
Medium Ragin' Cajun Pizza
Cajun marinara, minced garlic, shrimp, red onions, green peppers, and premium mozzarella
Large Ragin' Cajun Pizza
Cajun marinara, minced garlic, shrimp, red onions, green peppers, and premium mozzarella
Chicken Pesto
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
12637 Old Hickory Blvd, Antioch, TN 37013