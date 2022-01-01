Hendersonville restaurants you'll love
Hendersonville's top cuisines
Must-try Hendersonville restaurants
More about Slow Burn Hot Chicken - Hendersonville
Slow Burn Hot Chicken - Hendersonville
387 East Main Street, Hendersonville
|Popular items
|8 pc Tenders To-Go Box (Special)
|$13.99
Fried marinated tenders with heat level
|3 pc Jumbo Tenders
|$6.99
Fried marinated chicken tenders tossed in your heat level choice
|3 pc Jumbo Tenders Combo
|$9.99
3 Tenders , side, & drink
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Rock N Roll Sushi
217 Indian Lake Blvd, Hendersonville
|Popular items
|Chicken Solo
|$13.60
Served with soup or salad, side of fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
|Sweet Home Alabama
|$13.00
(FRIED) A tribute to our first restaurant in Mobile. Smoked salmon, crab stick, cream cheese and avocado inside, fully fried, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
|Salmon Roll
|$8.35
(ORIGINAL OR FRIED) Fresh salmon inside, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
More about Sanders Ferry Pizza & Pub - 248 Sanders Ferry
Sanders Ferry Pizza & Pub - 248 Sanders Ferry
248 C Sanders Ferry Rd, Hendersonville
|Popular items
|Hawaiian 18
|$23.00
|cheesin 10
|$8.00
|Pint
|$5.00
More about Rosie Food and Wine
Rosie Food and Wine
203 Anderson Ln N #107, Hendersonville
|Popular items
|Flounder Piccata
|$32.00
Sumac glazed pork belly, sunchokes, olive & blackberry jus
|Caesar
|$8.00
Tuscan Kale, Croutons, Parm
|Butter Lettuce
|$11.00
housemade bacon, humbolt fog, tomatoes, green goddess dressing
More about Smashin Crab
Smashin Crab
300 Indian Lake Blvd, Hendersonville
|Popular items
|Dirty Rice
|$7.00
The good stuff made with beef, pork peppers and onions
|Lobster Roll
|$25.00
Large chunks of warm lobster with a lemon dill aioli; served on a buttered, split top bun
|Cajun Pastalaya
|$16.00
Sausage, shrimp, chicken, peppers and linguini in a Cajun cream sauce
More about Someone’s In the Kitchen
Someone’s In the Kitchen
109 D Walton Ferry Rd., Hendersonville
|Popular items
|Breakfast Tacos
|$8.50
Corn tortillas, scrambled eggs, chorizo, potatoes, cheese, green chilles served with pico and sour cream
|Breakfast BLT
|$8.50
Scrambled eggs, crispy bacon, tomato, and lettuce on sourdough
|Stuffed Hashbrowns
|$13.00
Hashbrowns stuffed with Gouda, Cheddar, Veggies, and 2 meats
More about Cinco De Mayo - Hendersonville
Cinco De Mayo - Hendersonville
104 glen oak blvd, hendersonville
|Popular items
|(9) Steak Quesadilla
|$6.99
|(6) Rice
|$2.50
|Nachos Regular
|$8.50
More about The Meat Sweats BBQ
The Meat Sweats BBQ
393 East Main Street Suite 2, Hendersonville
More about Smashin Crab - Food Truck Tennessee
Smashin Crab - Food Truck Tennessee
300 Indian Lake Blvd - Bldg B100, Hendersonville
More about Hibachi Jr- Hendersonville
Hibachi Jr- Hendersonville
112 Saundersville RoadSuite C-300, Hendersonville