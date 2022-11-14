Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hibachi Jr.

review star

No reviews yet

112 Saundersville Road

Hendersonville, TN 37075

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

We are a fast casual Hibachi style of cooking where fresh assorted vegetables, steaks, seafoods, stir-fry noodles are seared, mixed and sautéed on the flat top griddle with a variety of seasonings and signature home made sauces like the irresistible yum yum, teriyaki sauce, ginger salad dressing and more.

Website

Location

112 Saundersville Road, Hendersonville, TN 37075

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Smashin Crab - Hendersonville, TN
orange starNo Reviews
300 Indian Lake Blvd Hendersonville, TN 37075
View restaurantnext
Rock N Roll Sushi - TN-007 - Hendersonville, TN
orange starNo Reviews
217 Indian Lake Blvd Hendersonville, TN 37075
View restaurantnext
Rosie Food and Wine
orange starNo Reviews
203 Anderson Ln N #107 Hendersonville, TN 37075
View restaurantnext
Slow Burn Hot Chicken - Hendersonville
orange starNo Reviews
387 East Main Street Hendersonville, TN 37075
View restaurantnext
The Meat Sweats BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
393 East Main Street Suite 2 Hendersonville, TN 37075
View restaurantnext
Franklin Juice Company - Hendersonville Produce - Hendersonville Produce
orange starNo Reviews
760 E. Main St., #1 Hendersonville, TN 37075
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Hendersonville

Brixx Pizza - Hendersonville, TN
orange star4.5 • 2,233
300 Indian Lake Blvd Hendersonville, TN 37075
View restaurantnext
Sea Salt
orange star4.4 • 1,023
209 Indian Lake Boulevard Hendersonville, TN 37075
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hendersonville
Mount Juliet
review star
No reviews yet
Gallatin
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Hermitage
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Nashville
review star
Avg 4.4 (392 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Antioch
review star
Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Brentwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Franklin
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Murfreesboro
review star
Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston