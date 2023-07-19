Popular Items

18" NY Cheese

$19.00

Extra Toppings Listed

Garlic Knots

$6.00

14" NY Cheese

$16.00

Extra Toppings Listed

Drinks (non-alcoholic)

Drinks

Fountain Soda

$3.00

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$3.00

2 Liter Soda

$4.00

Take-out only

Bottled Water

$2.00

Juice box

$2.00

Hand Tossed Pies

18" Hand Tossed

18" NY Cheese

$19.00

Extra Toppings Listed

18" NY Special

$26.00

Pepperoni, sausage, black olives, mushrooms, green peppers, white onions with Mozzarella cheese on a tomato sauce base

18" NY Meat

$27.00

Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ground beef, salami, & ham with Mozzarella cheese on a tomato sauce base

18" NY Veggie

$25.00

Mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes, black olives, & red onions with Mozzarella cheese on a tomato sauce base

18" NY White

$23.00

Ricotta & Mozzarella cheeses with fresh minced garlic on an olive oil base

18" Greek

$26.00

Spinach, tomatoes, black olives, red onions, & minced garlic with Feta & Mozzarella cheeses on an olive oil base

18" Margarita

$23.00

Basil, minced garlic, fresh Mozzarella & Parmesan cheeses on a tomato sauce base

18" Meatball Pie

$26.00

Sliced meatballs, fresh Mozzarella, garlic, basil, & Parmesan cheese on a marinara base

18" BBQ Chicken

$25.00

BBQ chicken, fresh cilantro, & red onions with Mozzarella cheese on an olive oil base

18" Garlic Chicken

$25.00

Garlic chicken & spinach with Swiss & Mozzarella cheeses on an olive oil base

18" Sriracha Chicken

$25.00

BBQ chicken and bacon, with Mozzarella cheese on a ranch/Sriracha base

18" Buffalo Chicken

$25.00

Buffalo and blue cheese chicken on ranch base.

18" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$25.00

Bacon and garlic chicken on a ranch base.

18" Hawaiian

$25.00

Garlic chicken & spinach with Swiss & Mozzarella cheeses on an olive oil base

18" Lazy Grandma

$23.00

14" Hand Tossed

14" NY Cheese

$16.00

Extra Toppings Listed

14" NY Special

$22.00

Pepperoni, sausage, black olives, mushrooms, green peppers, white onions with Mozzarella cheese on a tomato sauce base

14" NY Meat

$23.00

Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ground beef, salami, & ham with Mozzarella cheese on a tomato sauce base

14" NY Veggie

$21.00

Mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes, black olives, & red onions with Mozzarella cheese on a tomato sauce base

14" NY White

$20.00

Ricotta & Mozzarella cheeses with fresh minced garlic on an olive oil base

14" Greek

$22.00

Spinach, tomatoes, black olives, red onions, & minced garlic with Feta & Mozzarella cheeses on an olive oil base

14" Margarita

$20.00

Basil, minced garlic, fresh Mozzarella & Parmesan cheeses on a tomato sauce base

14" Meatball Pie

$22.00

Sliced meatballs, fresh Mozzarella, garlic, basil, & Parmesan cheese on a marinara base

14" BBQ Chicken

$21.00

BBQ chicken, fresh cilantro, & red onions with Mozzarella cheese on an olive oil base

14" Garlic Chicken

$21.00

Garlic chicken & spinach with Swiss & Mozzarella cheeses on an olive oil base

14" Sriracha Chicken

$21.00

BBQ chicken and bacon, with Mozzarella cheese on a ranch/Sriracha base

14" Buffalo Chicken

$21.00

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$21.00

14" Lazy Grandma

$20.00

14" Hawaiian

$21.00

10" Hand Tossed

10" NY Cheese

$11.00

Extra Toppings Listed

10" NY Special

$15.00

Pepperoni, sausage, black olives, mushrooms, green peppers, white onions with Mozzarella cheese on a tomato sauce base

10" NY Meat

$16.00

Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ground beef, salami, & ham with Mozzarella cheese on a tomato sauce base

10" NY Veggie

$14.00

Mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes, black olives, & red onions with Mozzarella cheese on a tomato sauce base

10" NY White

$13.00

Ricotta & Mozzarella cheeses with fresh minced garlic on an olive oil base

10" Greek

$15.00

Spinach, tomatoes, black olives, red onions, & minced garlic with Feta & Mozzarella cheeses on an olive oil base

10" Margarita

$13.00

Basil, minced garlic, fresh Mozzarella & Parmesan cheeses on a tomato sauce base

10" Meatball Pie

$15.00

Sliced meatballs, fresh Mozzarella, garlic, basil, & Parmesan cheese on a marinara base

10" BBQ Chicken

$14.00

BBQ chicken, fresh cilantro, & red onions with Mozzarella cheese on an olive oil base

10" Garlic Chicken

$14.00

Garlic chicken & spinach with Swiss & Mozzarella cheeses on an olive oil base

10" Sriracha Chicken

$14.00

BBQ chicken and bacon, with Mozzarella cheese on a ranch/Sriracha base

10" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.00

10" Buffalo Chicken

$14.00

10" Lazy Grandma

$13.00

10" Hawaiian

$14.00

1/2 1/2 Specialty Pie

14" 1/2 1/2 Specialty Pie

18" 1/2 1/2 Specialty Pie

Panpizza

Sicilian

$21.00

Thick crust with mozzarella cheese on a tomato sauce base

Grandma's Pie

$21.00

Pan pizza with basil, shredded parmesan, mozzarella, & tomato sauce on a garlic & olive oil base

18 family meal

$23.99

Appetizers

Garlic Knots

$6.00

Cheesy Bread

$10.00

Meatballs & Marinara

$10.00

4 large

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Hendersonville only

Fried Calamari

$10.00

Hendersonville only

Toasted Ravioli

$8.00

Hendersonville only

NY Salads

Antipasto Salad

$12.00

Mozzarella, parmesan, and provolone cheeses, artichokes, carrots, mushrooms, red onions, ham, pepperoni, pepperoncinis & salami

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Croutons, parmesan cheese, & caesar dressing

Chicken Salad

$11.00

BBQ or garlic chicken, red onions, mushrooms, & tomatoes

Garden Salad

$9.00

Artichoke hearts, carrots, cucumbers, mushrooms, tomatoes, & parmesan cheese

Greek Salad

$10.00

Black olives, cucumbers, feta cheese, green peppers, red onions, and tomatoes

Desserts

Cannolis

$6.00

NY Cheesecake

$6.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

NY Calzone & Strombolis

Calzone (Small)

$11.00

Half-moon shaped dough filled with mozzarella & ricotta cheeses, sauce served on the side (price includes 1 regular filling)

Calzone (Extra Large)

$18.00

Half-moon shaped dough filled with mozzarella & ricotta cheeses, sauce served on the side (price includes 1 regular filling)

Stromboli (Small)

$11.00

Rectangle shaped dough filled with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese (price includes 1 regular)

Stromboli (Extra Large)

$18.00

Rectangle shaped dough filled with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese (price includes 1 regular)

Miscellaneous

Dough Ball

$3.50

DIY Pepperoni

$17.00

DIY Cheese

$15.00

Extra Sides

Pizza Sauce

$0.75

Ranch

$0.50

Marinara

$0.75

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

Caesar

$0.50

Italian Vinaigrette

$0.50

Beer

Domestic Beer

Bud

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Yuengling

$4.00

corona

$4.00

bluemoon

$4.00

Imported Beer

Blue Moon

Corona

Domestic Beer Bucket

Domestic Beer Basket

$16.00

Imported Beer Bucket

Imported Beer Basket

$21.00