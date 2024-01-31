Sugar Free Red Velvet

$4.00 Out of stock

Now you can experience the joy of The Cupcake Collection in a new way with our sugar-free collection. Be the first to try it in red velvet available exclusively in Nashville and New Orleans. Sold in assortments of four (4) or six (6) only. *Please note that our sugar-free cupcakes are baked fresh weekly and kept frozen until you order. If your cupcakes arrive still frozen, give them 45 minutes to 1 hour to come down to room temperature and they will be ready to enjoy.