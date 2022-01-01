Bowling Green restaurants you'll love

Bowling Green restaurants
Toast
  Bowling Green

Must-try Bowling Green restaurants

Hilligans Sports Bar image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Hilligans Sports Bar

1265 College St, Bowling Green

Avg 4 (371 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
12" Chicken Bacon Ranch$12.49
Chicken, bacon, ranch, cilantro and four types of cheese (Mozzarella, Provolone, Romano, and Parmesan).
Crispy Chicken Wrap$7.99
Chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, and shredded cheese. Toss in any of Hilligans 13 sauces. Served with chips and salsa. Substitute tots or fries $0.50 or mac & cheese $1.00
16" Build Your Own$10.99
Build your own! $1.00 each additional topping. Toppings include: Beef, ham, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, black olives, pineapple, banana peppers, tomatoes and jalapeños.
More about Hilligans Sports Bar
El Maguey - Bowling Green image

 

El Maguey - Bowling Green

4700 Scottsville ROAD, Bowling Green

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
POLLO SUPREMO$11.99
Grilled chicken with cheese sauce. Served with rice, black beans lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo
WHITE CHEESE DIP
Maguey’s own original secret recipe
ARROZ CON POLLO$10.99
Sauteed sliced chicken breast prepared with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, served on a bed of rice and smothered with melted cheese sauce. Served with flour tortillas
More about El Maguey - Bowling Green
The Bistro image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

The Bistro

1129 College Street, Bowling Green

Avg 4.6 (1360 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crab Meat Beignets$14.00
Basil butter sauce
Bacon Wrapped Dates$13.00
Gorgonzola cream cheese stuffed
Chicken Picatta$19.00
tomato, spinach, capers, mushroom, white wine lemon butter, penne
More about The Bistro
Hickory & Oak image

STEAKS

Hickory & Oak

705 State Street Unit 54, Bowling Green

Avg 4.3 (404 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
8oz Filet$48.00
Country Ham Wontons$12.00
16 oz Ribeye$40.00
More about Hickory & Oak
Roosters image

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

247 Three Springs Rd, Bowling Green

Avg 4 (174 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Potato Skins$5.99
5 Potato Skins, mozzarella, cheddar andbacon bits with sour cream.
Tater Tots$2.99
Golden-fried tater tots.
10 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)$12.49
10 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
More about Roosters
Cambridge Market & Cafe image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Cambridge Market & Cafe

830 Fairview Ave, Bowling Green

Avg 4.3 (87 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Ring (1 day notice$30.00
Soup-1/2 Sam$7.99
Hot Chicken Salad (2 Pairings)$8.49
More about Cambridge Market & Cafe
Overtime Sports Bar & Grill image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Overtime Sports Bar & Grill

773 Bakerfields Way, Bowling Green

Avg 4.1 (826 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kickin Finger Entree$10.99
Choose from our fresh hand battered fingers with our house seasoned flour and fried to perfection, or flame grilled fingers. Have your finger tossed in one of OT's 15 sauces! Served with a choice of regular side and honey mustard or house made ranch.
Clubhouse Salad$10.59
Freshly sliced ham and turkey on top of bed of mixed greens, with bacon, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, red onion rings, and croutons. Served with one of OT's seven salad dressings and garlic bread.
Chip Shot Pickle Chips$7.49
A generous portion of hand breaded fried pickle chips served with our house made ranch.
More about Overtime Sports Bar & Grill
Local Taco image

 

Local Taco

430 US-31W Bypass Suite 105, Bowling Green

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Street Corn$3.00
Gringo$3.50
Korean BBQ Taco$3.50
More about Local Taco
Toro image

 

Toro

1760 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Queso Fundido$6.00
cheese dip
Pulpo$10.00
octopus, potatoes, olives, capers
Jamon Potato Fritters$7.00
romesco sauce
More about Toro
Cambridge Market & Cafe image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Cambridge Market & Cafe

760 Campbell Ln #100, Bowling Green

Avg 4.3 (87 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Roast Beef Manhattan$11.00
Slice of sourdough bread, roast beef, mashed potatoes topped with brown gravy
Classic Chicken Salad$8.49
Tender and juicy shredded chicken with pecans, grapes, celery, mayonnaise and seasonings.
Chicken Salad$8.49
Tender and juicy shredded chicken with pecans, grapes, celery, mayonnaise and seasonings.
More about Cambridge Market & Cafe
The Firehouse Pizza of Kentucky image

 

The Firehouse Pizza of Kentucky

1703 Us 31W Byp, Bowling Green

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
14" Large CHZ ONLY $7$7.00
This is a $7 CHEESE PIZZA!
No toppings can be added!!!
1/2 Cheesestix$3.00
Firehouse Fries$5.50
More about The Firehouse Pizza of Kentucky
Wild Eggs image

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

804 Campbell Lane, Bowling Green

Avg 4.4 (1332 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Biscuits & Gravy$8.49
Buttermilk biscuits topped with house-made bacon gravy, chorizo gravy or both.
Kalamity Katie's Border Benedict$11.99
Green chili cheddar corn cakes, topped with
chorizo, two poached eggs, queso fundido,
pico de gallo, sour cream, green onions and
avocado. Served with skillet potatoes
Big Stack$8.99
Three buttermilk cakes with whipped
butter, powdered sugar and maple syrup
More about Wild Eggs
Shin Yuki Japanese Restaurant image

 

Shin Yuki Japanese Restaurant

151 Iron Skillet Ct, Bowling Green

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sushi Lunch$11.00
Rainbow$11.00
More about Shin Yuki Japanese Restaurant
Hangry Jack's "Breakfast Joint" image

 

Hangry Jack's "Breakfast Joint"

2800 Scottsville Rd #8, Bowling Green

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Hangry Jack's "Breakfast Joint"
Coffee & Eggs image

SANDWICHES

Coffee & Eggs

2549 Mount Victor Ln #1, Bowling Green

Avg 4.2 (285 reviews)
Takeout
More about Coffee & Eggs
Finishline Sports Bar & Grill image

 

Finishline Sports Bar & Grill

4767 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Finishline Sports Bar & Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Ebeneezer

1901 Russellville Road, Plum Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Ebeneezer

