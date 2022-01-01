Bowling Green restaurants you'll love
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Hilligans Sports Bar
1265 College St, Bowling Green
|Popular items
|12" Chicken Bacon Ranch
|$12.49
Chicken, bacon, ranch, cilantro and four types of cheese (Mozzarella, Provolone, Romano, and Parmesan).
|Crispy Chicken Wrap
|$7.99
Chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, and shredded cheese. Toss in any of Hilligans 13 sauces. Served with chips and salsa. Substitute tots or fries $0.50 or mac & cheese $1.00
|16" Build Your Own
|$10.99
Build your own! $1.00 each additional topping. Toppings include: Beef, ham, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, black olives, pineapple, banana peppers, tomatoes and jalapeños.
El Maguey - Bowling Green
4700 Scottsville ROAD, Bowling Green
|Popular items
|POLLO SUPREMO
|$11.99
Grilled chicken with cheese sauce. Served with rice, black beans lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo
|WHITE CHEESE DIP
Maguey’s own original secret recipe
|ARROZ CON POLLO
|$10.99
Sauteed sliced chicken breast prepared with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, served on a bed of rice and smothered with melted cheese sauce. Served with flour tortillas
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
The Bistro
1129 College Street, Bowling Green
|Popular items
|Crab Meat Beignets
|$14.00
Basil butter sauce
|Bacon Wrapped Dates
|$13.00
Gorgonzola cream cheese stuffed
|Chicken Picatta
|$19.00
tomato, spinach, capers, mushroom, white wine lemon butter, penne
STEAKS
Hickory & Oak
705 State Street Unit 54, Bowling Green
|Popular items
|8oz Filet
|$48.00
|Country Ham Wontons
|$12.00
|16 oz Ribeye
|$40.00
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
247 Three Springs Rd, Bowling Green
|Popular items
|Potato Skins
|$5.99
5 Potato Skins, mozzarella, cheddar andbacon bits with sour cream.
|Tater Tots
|$2.99
Golden-fried tater tots.
|10 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)
|$12.49
10 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Cambridge Market & Cafe
830 Fairview Ave, Bowling Green
|Popular items
|Cheese Ring (1 day notice
|$30.00
|Soup-1/2 Sam
|$7.99
|Hot Chicken Salad (2 Pairings)
|$8.49
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Overtime Sports Bar & Grill
773 Bakerfields Way, Bowling Green
|Popular items
|Kickin Finger Entree
|$10.99
Choose from our fresh hand battered fingers with our house seasoned flour and fried to perfection, or flame grilled fingers. Have your finger tossed in one of OT's 15 sauces! Served with a choice of regular side and honey mustard or house made ranch.
|Clubhouse Salad
|$10.59
Freshly sliced ham and turkey on top of bed of mixed greens, with bacon, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, red onion rings, and croutons. Served with one of OT's seven salad dressings and garlic bread.
|Chip Shot Pickle Chips
|$7.49
A generous portion of hand breaded fried pickle chips served with our house made ranch.
Local Taco
430 US-31W Bypass Suite 105, Bowling Green
|Popular items
|Street Corn
|$3.00
|Gringo
|$3.50
|Korean BBQ Taco
|$3.50
Toro
1760 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green
|Popular items
|Queso Fundido
|$6.00
cheese dip
|Pulpo
|$10.00
octopus, potatoes, olives, capers
|Jamon Potato Fritters
|$7.00
romesco sauce
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Cambridge Market & Cafe
760 Campbell Ln #100, Bowling Green
|Popular items
|Roast Beef Manhattan
|$11.00
Slice of sourdough bread, roast beef, mashed potatoes topped with brown gravy
|Classic Chicken Salad
|$8.49
Tender and juicy shredded chicken with pecans, grapes, celery, mayonnaise and seasonings.
|Chicken Salad
|$8.49
The Firehouse Pizza of Kentucky
1703 Us 31W Byp, Bowling Green
|Popular items
|14" Large CHZ ONLY $7
|$7.00
This is a $7 CHEESE PIZZA!
No toppings can be added!!!
|1/2 Cheesestix
|$3.00
|Firehouse Fries
|$5.50
SANDWICHES
Wild Eggs
804 Campbell Lane, Bowling Green
|Popular items
|Biscuits & Gravy
|$8.49
Buttermilk biscuits topped with house-made bacon gravy, chorizo gravy or both.
|Kalamity Katie's Border Benedict
|$11.99
Green chili cheddar corn cakes, topped with
chorizo, two poached eggs, queso fundido,
pico de gallo, sour cream, green onions and
avocado. Served with skillet potatoes
|Big Stack
|$8.99
Three buttermilk cakes with whipped
butter, powdered sugar and maple syrup
Shin Yuki Japanese Restaurant
151 Iron Skillet Ct, Bowling Green
|Popular items
|Sushi Lunch
|$11.00
|Rainbow
|$11.00
Hangry Jack's "Breakfast Joint"
2800 Scottsville Rd #8, Bowling Green
Finishline Sports Bar & Grill
4767 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green
Ebeneezer
1901 Russellville Road, Plum Springs