Popular Items

Crab Wontons

$7.00

deep fried wontons, cream cheese, chopped crab sticks, celery, served with sweet & sour sauce

Kratiam Prik Thai (Garlic)

$15.00

fresh crushed garlic, onions, cabbage, carrots, cilantro, white pepper, house garlic sauce, served with cucumber & jasmine rice


appetizers

Chicken Eggroll

$1.50

crispy roll : chicken, cabbage, carrots, bean thread noodles, served with our sweet & sour sauce

Vegetable Eggroll

$1.50

crispy roll : cabbage, carrots, celery, onions, bean thread noodles, served with our sweet & sour sauce

Summer Rolls

$7.00

fresh rolls. chicken, lettuce, rice noodles, carrots, mint, bean sprouts, served with our hoisin peanut sauce

Garden Rolls

$7.00

fresh rolls, rice noodles, lettuce, mint, cucumber, spring mix, carrots, basil, bean sprouts, hoisin peanut sauce

Crab Wontons

$7.00

deep fried wontons, cream cheese, chopped crab sticks, celery, served with sweet & sour sauce

Pork Dumplings

$7.00

deep fried, minced pork, vegetables, served with our ginger soy sauce

Vegetable Dumplings

$7.00

deep fried, minced mix vegetables, served with our ginger soy sauce

Chive Dumplings

$7.00

pan fried soft dumplings, chopped chives, served with our ginger soy sauce

Shrimp Shumai

$8.00

steamed dumplings, shrimp, potato starch, onions, served with our ginger soy sauce

Shrimp Tempura

$10.00

breaded shrimps deep fried, served with a mild thai sweet chili sauce

Fried Tofu

$8.00

crisp sliced tofu, served with a peanut-topped mild sweet chili sauce

Edamame

$6.00

steamed soybeans served warm, lightly salted

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

seasoned seaweed, daikon, sesame seed, served chilled. recommended with meal

Lettuce Wrap

$11.00

choice of chicken or tofu sautéed with onions, self-wrap with vegetables and rice noodles, served with our hoisin peanut sauce

Appetizer Assortment

$15.00

pork dumplings (4), shrimp shumai (4) , crab wontons (4), egg rolls (2) served with sweet & sour and ginger soy sauce

soups

Tom Yum Goong (Lemongrass Shrimp Soup)

$10.00

shrimp, tomatoes, onion, bella mushrooms, cilantro, lemongrass broth, tart lime sauce

Tom Yum Chicken

$8.00

sliced chicken, tomatoes, onion, bella mushrooms, cilantro, lemongrass broth, tart lime sauce

Tom Yum Vegetable

$8.00

Tom Kha Gai (Chicken Coconut Soup)

$8.00

sliced chicken, bella mushrooms, cilantro, red onions, lime sauce, coconut milk, lemongrass broth

Tom Kha Vegetable

$8.00

Tofu Soup

$8.00

firm tofu, baby bok choy, carrots, onions, cilantro, vegetable broth

Vegetable Soup

$8.00

salad

Som Tum (Papaya Salad)

$12.00

papaya, tomato, green beans, carrots, peanuts, lettuce, tangy garlic lime sauce

Nam Sod (Chicken Salad)

$16.00

ground chicken, ginger, onions, peanuts, carrots, cilantro, spring mix, lime sauce, served with jasmine rice

Yum Neua (Beef Salad)

$26.00

pan seared rib eye steak, cucumber, mint leaves, tomato, onions, cilantro, spring mix, tart lime sauce, served with jasmine rice

Penny's House Salad

$12.00

spring mix, blend of lettuce, onions, cucumber, tomato, carrots, bean sprouts, cilantro, house made lemon peanut dressing

entrees

Pad Khing (Ginger)

$15.00

fresh ginger, garlic, onions, bella mushrooms, sweet peppers, ginger soy sauce, served with jasmine rice

Pad Prik (Pepper)

$15.00

jalapeños, sweet chili peppers, broccoli, white onions, pepper sauce, served with jasmine rice

Kratiam Prik Thai (Garlic)

$15.00

fresh crushed garlic, onions, cabbage, carrots, cilantro, white pepper, house garlic sauce, served with cucumber & jasmine rice

Pad Kra Prow Gai (Spicy Basil Chicken)

$15.00

ground chicken, basil leaves, green beans,thai eggplant, onions, sweet peppers, pepper garlic sauce, served with jasmine rice

Spicy Eggplant

$15.00

sliced thai eggplant, sweet peppers, basil, pepper garlic sauce, served with jasmine rice

Siam

$15.00

sliced chicken breast simmered with house peanut sauce, served on a bed of fresh steamed broccoli, topped with cilantro , served with jasmine rice

Cashew

$15.00

sliced chicken breast, cashews, onions, broccoli,carrots, sweet peppers, sweet roasted chili sauce, served with jasmine rice

Stir-fried CK w/ Vegetables

$15.00

sliced chicken breast, baby bok choy, mushrooms, broccoli, zucchini, cabbage, tomatoes, oyster sauce, served with jasmine rice

Pad Woonsen

$15.00

bean thread noodles, eggs, cabbage, spinach, mushrooms, carrots, onions, oyster sauce, served with jasmine rice

thai curries

Gaeng Dang (Red Curry)

$16.00

red curry sauce, coconut milk, thai eggplant, bamboo, carrot, peas, sweet peppers, basil, served with jasmine rice

Gaeng Kiew Wan (Green Curry)

$16.00

green curry sauce, coconut milk, thai eggplant, bamboo, carrot, peas, sweet peppers, basil, served with jasmine rice

Panang Curry

$16.00

spicy sweet panang curry, coconut milk, green beans, sweet peppers, carrots, peas, served with jasmine rice

Mussamon Curry

$16.00

slightly tart tamarind curry, coconut milk, onions, carrots, potato chunks, roasted peanuts, served with jasmine rice

noodle dishes

Pad Thai

$15.00

thin rice noodle, eggs, carrots, bean sprouts, cabbage, green onions, ground peanuts, pad thai sauce, wedge of lime optional

Pad Kee Mao (Drunken Noodles)

$15.00

wide rice noodle, tomatoes, onions, eggplant, green beans, basil leaves, bean sprouts, cooking white wine, pepper garlic sauce

Pad See Eiw

$15.00

rice flake noodles, eggs, broccoli, bean sprouts, sweet soy sauce

Pad Mee

$15.00

rice vermicelli, eggs, bean sprouts, spinach, carrots, onion, cilantro, topped with peanuts, house soy sauce

Pad Mee Roasted Chili

$15.00

rice vermicelli, eggs, bean sprouts, spinach, carrots, onion, cilantro, roasted chili sauce

Dark Sauce Noodles

$15.00

wheat noodles, eggs, broccoli, bean sprouts, cabbage, mushrooms, onions, carrots, sweet soy sauce

Pad Suki

$20.00

chicken, beef, shrimp, squid, bean thread- vermicelli, baby bok choy, carrots, bean sprouts, onions, cilantro, spicy soy bean sauce

Barbeque Pork Noodles

$16.00

sliced BBQ pork, bean sprouts, green onions, carrots, cilantro and ground peanuts over wheat noodles.

fried rice dishes

Thai Fried Rice

$15.00

fried rice in light soy sauce, garlic, eggs, tomatoes, onions, carrots, peas, cilantro, served with sliced cucumbers

Pineapple Fried Rice

$15.00

fried rice with eggs, pineapple chunks, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, raisins, house tomato sauce

Spicy Fried Rice

$15.00

spicy fried rice with eggs, onions, carrots, celery, sweet peppers, tomatoes, peas, cilantro, spicy house sauce

Basil Fried Rice

$15.00

fried rice with ground chicken breast, eggs, basil leaves, green beans, onions, carrots, peas, sweet pepper, pepper garlic sauce

House Fried Rice

$15.00

fried rice in house soy sauce with eggs, ginger, garlic, carrots, peas, broccoli, spinach, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, served with sliced cucumbers

BBQ Pork Fried Rice

$16.00

fried rice in a sesame soy sauce with sliced barbecued pork, eggs, garlic, baby bok choy, celery, onions, cilantro

kids meal

Kids Thai Fried Rice

$8.00

Kids Pad Thai

$8.00

Kids Dark Sauce Noodles

$8.00

sides

Steamed Rice

$4.00

Fried Egg (Sunny Side Up)

$2.00

Curry Sauce

$4.00

Peanut Sauce

$4.00

Hoisin Peanut Sauce

$4.00

Lemon Peanut Dressing

$4.00

Thai Sweet Chili Sauce

$4.00

Ginger Soy Sauce

$1.00

Sweet and Sour Sauce

$1.00

Chili Garlic Sauce

$0.50

Side Noodles

$4.00

Cashew sauce

$2.00

drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Dr.Pepper

$3.00

Blue Powerade

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Jasmine Tea

$3.00

Green Tea

$3.00

Thai Iced Tea

$6.00

Thai Iced Coffee

$6.00

Thai Iced Green Tea

$6.00

Thai Pink Drink

$6.00

water

desserts

sticky rice custard

$5.00Out of stock

MISC

elephant

$5.00

magnet

$5.00

gift card

matcha cookies

$5.00Out of stock

choco chip cookie

$5.00Out of stock

oat choco chip

$5.00