Novo Dolce 651 U.S. 31 West Bypass

No reviews yet

651 U.S. 31 West Bypass

Bowling Green, KY 42101

Order Again

Popular Items

Fra Diavolo Pasta
LG Caesar
Smoked Pub Wings

Small Plates 2.0

Bacon Wrapped Dates

$12.00

pitted dates stuffed with goat cheese and wrapped in bacon. Deep fried then baked, balsamic reduction drizzle.

Buffalo Cauliflower

$10.00

cauliflower is soaked in milk, floured & then fried & tossed in buffalo sauce. Bleu cheese dressing on the side with celery.

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$13.00

beer-battered fried chicken fingers, fried shishito peppers, eel sauce & yum yum sauce.

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

fried brussels sprouts topped with corn pico (corn, tomatoes, red onions, jalapenos, cilantro, lime juice). Tossed in maple lime vinaigrette & garnished with asiago.

Fried Pickles

$10.00

comes with ranch.

Garlic Shrimp

$14.00

shrimp baked with white wine, oregano lemon butter, citrus breadcrumb, served with 6 piece french bread.

Hummus & Guac

$10.00

garbanzo beans blended with tahini, lemon, evoo, salt + pepper, garlic. Topped with EVOO (extra virgin olive oil), room-temp roasted red peppers, sliced green olives and paprika. Choice of corn chips or vegetables.

Novo Board

$14.00

cured meats ( typically pepperoni, prosciutto, and capicola) along with herb gorgonzola butter, pimento cheese, fig jam, cherry peppers, 6 piece french bread. Items are subject to change.

Pimento Cheese Dip

$10.00

10 pieces of toasted french bread.

Reuben Egg Rolls

$12.00

house-smoked brisket from Pub by Novo, cubed, then stuffed inside with pimento cheese and sauerkraut. Novo sauce is served on the side.

Sliders

$13.00

3 per order. Fried chicken tossed in stingin’ honey garlic sauce, stacked with pimento cheese on slider buns.

Smoked Pub Wings

$13.00

House smoked wings from Pub by Novo. Each portion contains 3 flats and 3 drums. Served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese on the side. You can choose from Stingin’ Honey Garlic, Buffalo, or plain.

Stuffed Mushrooms

$12.00

5-6 silver dollar mushrooms stuffed with pimento cheese, sausage, mushroom. Baked. No alterations or substitutions available.

Tuna Poke

$14.00

Marinated sushi grade ahi tuna (hoisin, soy, ginger, citrus, sesame seeds). Layered with guacamole + corn pico (corn, tomatoes, red onions, jalapenos, cilantro, lime juice). Yum yum drizzle, green onions.

Pizzas

10 inch; thin crust

Cheese Pizza

$11.00
Dolce

Dolce

$13.00

garlic parmesan cream, mozzarella, pepperoni, capicola, red onions, jalapenos, balsamic glaze

Margherita

Margherita

$12.00

extra virgin olive oil, basil, tomatoes, mozzarella

Meat Lovers

$13.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, sausage, bacon, pepperoni, capicola

Bianca

$13.00

Evoo (extra virgin olive oil), ricotta, caramelized onions, thinly sliced yellow potatoes, pistachios, bacon, parmesan oregano.

Soups & Salads

All TO-GO Salads Automatically Come Dressing On the Side.

Cup Soup

$4.00

rotates daily.

Bowl Soup

$5.00

rotates daily.

Sm Caesar

$5.00

romaine, tomatoes, croutons, asiago

LG Caesar

$8.00

romaine, tomatoes, croutons, asiago

Sm House Salad

Sm House Salad

$5.00

spring mix, tomatoes, red onions, croutons, cheddar jack

LG House Salad

$9.00

spring mix, tomatoes, red onions, croutons, cheddar jack

Buffalo Fried Chicken Caesar

$13.00

romaine, gorgonzola, bacon, tomatoes, croutons, fried chicken (chopped and tossed in buffalo)

Magnolia

$12.00

baby kale, brussels sprouts, cabbage, granny smith apples, walnuts, cranberries, gorgonzola, prosciutto, croutons, citrus vinaigrette

Santa Fe

$10.00

spring mix, corn pico, guacamole, cheddar jack, bacon, roasted red peppers, tortilla strips, bbq ranch

Wedge

$10.00

iceberg lettuce, bacon, tomatoes, red onions, gorgonzola, 10 min egg, bleu cheese dressing

Pastas

Florentine Pasta

$14.00

penne noodles, spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, roasted pine nuts, garlic ricotta cream, 2 piece crostinis.

Fra Diavolo Pasta

$14.00

penne noodles, bacon, garlic, spicy tomato cream, 2 piece french bread.

Primavera Pasta

Primavera Pasta

$15.00

penne noodles, spinach, tomatoes, artichokes, red onions, mushrooms, parmesan cream, 2 piece french bread.

Voodoo Chicken Pasta

Voodoo Chicken Pasta

$16.00

penne noodles, blackened chicken, gorgonzola, corn pico, cajun cream, 2 piece french bread.

Favorites

Brisket Torta

$15.00

hoagie roll, smoked brisket, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, premixed cilantro + onion

Bulgogi Chicken Bowl

Bulgogi Chicken Bowl

$16.00

white rice, creole corn, fried cauliflower, fried brussels sprouts, fried shishito peppers, pickled red onions, over easy egg, grilled chicken glazed with Korean BBQ, extra Korean BBQ served on the side, (**Korean BBQ has Soy in it, which contains Gluten**)

Chicken Elizabeth

$16.00

grilled chicken topped with garlic asiago aioli + citrus breadcrumbs, then baked. Bed of arugula, spinach, & red onions tossed in honey mustard vinaigrette. parmesan sweet potato wedges, orange segments.

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$15.00

beer battered fried cod, tartar, apple slaw, house fries, lemon

Jambalaya

$18.00

shrimp, chicken, sausage, white rice, 2 piece french bread.

Novo Burger

Novo Burger

$13.00

brioche bun, 6 oz blackhawk wagyu beef, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, novo sauce

Parmesan Salmon

Parmesan Salmon

$20.00

grilled salmon, then topped with parmesan, then baked. On a bed of seasonal vegetables (cabbage, brussels sprouts, kale, cranberries), basil pesto ranch, lemon. Vegetables are subject to change. (**Pesto has walnuts in it**Nut Allergy Warning)

Shrimp & Grits

$17.00

cheddar jack fried grit cake, grilled shrimp, bacon, mushrooms, peas, cajun cream sauce, green onions

Steak & Frites

Steak & Frites

$21.00

8 oz filet tips cooked to medium, bourbon gorgonzola cream sauce, house fries.

The Club

$13.00

grilled panini bread, turkey, capicola (spicy ham), bacon, lettuce, tomato, guacamole.

Veggie Bowl

Veggie Bowl

$12.00

cauliflower rice, fried brussels sprouts, fried parmesan sweet potatoes, sauteed mushrooms, sauteed roasted red peppers, creole corn, served with spicy soy ginger on the side.

Pimento Grilled Cheese

$11.00

grilled panini bread, pimento cheese, mozzarella.

Kids

Kids Cheese Pizza

$8.00

10 inch, thin crust, tomato sauce, mozzarella, asiago

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

grilled panini bread, cheddar jack, mozzarella

Kids Mac n' Cheese

$7.00

penne noodles, parmesan cream, cheddar jack

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Large Kids Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Bottles

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

whole milk.

Shirley Temple

$3.00

citrus soda topped with cherry flavoring.

Dessert

Gelato

$5.00

Cake

$6.00

Sides

ADD PROTEIN

ADD SIDES

$3.00

French Bread

$2.00

6 pc crostini

Ckn + Veggies

$15.00

4 pc grilled chicken, sautéed kale, cabbage, brussels sprouts

Salmon + Veggies

$18.00

grilled salmon, sautéed kale, cabbage, brussels sprouts

Shrimp + Veggies

$17.00

5 pc grilled shrimp, sautéed kale, cabbage, brussels sprouts

Celery

$1.00

Fire Salsa

$1.00

very spicy house made salsa

Green Chili Ketchup

$1.00

Side of Shishito Peppers

$4.00

Grit Cake

$5.50

fried grit cake

Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Two Piece Crostini

$0.75

Hot Pasta Cream

$2.00

Misc. Sauces

Classics

Espresso

$2.50

1 shot espresso

Espresso con Panna

$3.00

1 shot espresso, whipped cream

Macchiato

$3.00

1 shot espresso, steamed milk, milk foam

Cappuccino

$4.00

1 shot espresso, steamed milk, milk foam

Shot in the Dark

$4.50

1 shot espresso, black coffee

Americano

$3.00

1 shot espresso, hot water

S Hot Chocolate

$3.50

ghirardelli chocolate, hot water

D Hot Chocolate

$4.00

ghirardelli chocolate, hot water

Chai Latte

$4.50

Specialty

S BYO Latte

$3.50

1 shot espresso, build your own latte

D BYO Latte

$4.00

2 shots espresso, build your own latte

Caramel Latte

$4.50

2 shots espresso, caramel, steamed milk, whipped cream

Mocha Latte

$4.50

2 shots espresso, dark chocolate, steamed milk, whipped cream

WChoco Latte

$4.50

2 shots espresso, white chocolate, steamed milk, whipped cream

Dirty Chai

$5.00

2 shots espresso, chai, steamed milk, cinnamon

Biserin

$5.00

2 shots espresso, ghirardelli chocolate, dark chocolate, steamed milk, whipped cream, cocoa powder

Honey Bee

$5.00

2 shots espresso, honey, steamed milk, whipped cream

Espressotella

$5.00

2 shots espresso, nutella, hazelnut, steamed milk, whipped cream, cocoa powder

LavVanilla Latte

$5.00

2 shots espresso, lavender, vanilla, steamed milk, whipped cream, dried lavender petals

Swt Salty Latte

$5.00

2 shots espresso, caramel, kosher salt, steamed milk, whipped cream

London Fog Latte

$5.00

black tea, lavender, steamed milk, dried lavender petals

Matcha Latte

$5.00

matcha, honey, steamed milk, cinnamon

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Combining imaginative, upscale cooking with casual pub dining. Located in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Location

651 U.S. 31 West Bypass, Bowling Green, KY 42101

Directions

