Scottsville restaurants you'll love

Go
Scottsville restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Scottsville

Scottsville's top cuisines

American
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Southern
Scroll right

Must-try Scottsville restaurants

Tropical Treats image

ICE CREAM

Tropical Treats

310 East Main St., Scottsville

Avg 4.7 (66 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mozzarella Sticks$3.49
Milkshake
Hot Dog$3.45
More about Tropical Treats
Griddle's Country Cookin' image

PIES • SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Griddle's Country Cookin'

1734 Veterans Memorial Hwy, Scottsville

Avg 4.2 (320 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
14pc Catfish Dinner$7.80
Hand-breaded Catfish served with your choice of potato and hushpuppies.
Breaded Chicken Salad$8.29
Mixed Lettuce topped with Cheese, Eggs, Tomatoes, Fresh Chicken, Bacon Bits and Croutons
Buffalo Chicken Strip Basket$5.80
3 Jumbo Hand-breaded Chicken Tenders dipped in Buffalo Sauce served with choice of potato. Taste Great with our Homemade Ranch
More about Griddle's Country Cookin'
Earls G Dumplins image

 

Earls G Dumplins

1707 Old Gallatin Rd, Scottsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Livers$7.89
Perfectly fried chicken livers. Comes with your choice of 3 sides
Chicken Fried Chicken$9.09
Just like our Fried Steak Dinner but for chicken fans. Coumes with your choice of 2 side
Chicken Tenders Plate(5)$7.79
Strips of white chicken meat lightly breaded in our house-recipe seasoning
More about Earls G Dumplins

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Scottsville

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Scottsville to explore

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Hendersonville

Avg 2.5 (10 restaurants)

Mount Juliet

No reviews yet

Gallatin

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Hermitage

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Livingston

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bowling Green

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (14 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Madisonville

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (433 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston