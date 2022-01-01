Scottsville restaurants you'll love
More about Tropical Treats
ICE CREAM
Tropical Treats
310 East Main St., Scottsville
|Popular items
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$3.49
|Milkshake
|Hot Dog
|$3.45
More about Griddle's Country Cookin'
PIES • SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Griddle's Country Cookin'
1734 Veterans Memorial Hwy, Scottsville
|Popular items
|14pc Catfish Dinner
|$7.80
Hand-breaded Catfish served with your choice of potato and hushpuppies.
|Breaded Chicken Salad
|$8.29
Mixed Lettuce topped with Cheese, Eggs, Tomatoes, Fresh Chicken, Bacon Bits and Croutons
|Buffalo Chicken Strip Basket
|$5.80
3 Jumbo Hand-breaded Chicken Tenders dipped in Buffalo Sauce served with choice of potato. Taste Great with our Homemade Ranch
More about Earls G Dumplins
Earls G Dumplins
1707 Old Gallatin Rd, Scottsville
|Popular items
|Chicken Livers
|$7.89
Perfectly fried chicken livers. Comes with your choice of 3 sides
|Chicken Fried Chicken
|$9.09
Just like our Fried Steak Dinner but for chicken fans. Coumes with your choice of 2 side
|Chicken Tenders Plate(5)
|$7.79
Strips of white chicken meat lightly breaded in our house-recipe seasoning