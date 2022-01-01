Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Scottsville

Scottsville restaurants
Scottsville restaurants that serve chicken salad

Tropical Treats image

ICE CREAM

Tropical Treats

310 East Main St., Scottsville

Avg 4.7 (66 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$4.59
Breaded Chicken Salad image

PIES • SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Griddle's Country Cookin'

1734 Veterans Memorial Hwy, Scottsville

Avg 4.2 (320 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Breaded Chicken Salad$8.29
Mixed Lettuce topped with Cheese, Eggs, Tomatoes, Fresh Chicken, Bacon Bits and Croutons
Grilled Chicken Salad$8.29
Mixed Lettuce topped with Cheese, Eggs, Tomatoes, Fresh Chicken, Bacon Bits and Croutons
Earls G Dumplins image

 

Earls G Dumplins

1707 Old Gallatin Rd, Scottsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
6 Chicken Tender Salad$10.29
5 Chicken Tender Salad$9.29
3 Chicken Tender Salad$7.79
