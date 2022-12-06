Tropical Treats imageView gallery

Tropical Treats Restaurant

66 Reviews

$

310 East Main St.

Scottsville, KY 42164

Popular Items

Chili - White Chicken
Potato Soup
Chicken Salad Sandwich

Shaved Ice

Shaved Ice

$1.99+

Ice Cream

Ice Cream

$2.40+

Ice Cream - 1 Pint

$7.45

Novelty Ice Cream

$2.00

Milkshakes

Milkshake

$5.69+

Sundaes

Sundae

$4.59+

Banana Split

$8.00

Smoothies

Smoothie (12 oz.)

$4.50

Floats

Float

$4.95+

Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.00

Caprisun

$0.50

Hot Chocolate

$1.99Out of stock

Lemonade

$4.50

Soda (20 oz. Bottle)

Fried Foods

Cheesecake Bites

$4.00+

French Fries

$4.25

Fried Oreos

$4.59

Fried Pickle Chips

$4.79

Funnel Cake

$5.75+

Loaded Pickle Popper (2)

$4.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$4.15+

Hot Dogs

Chili Dog

$4.75

Coney Dog

$4.59Out of stock

Hot Dog

$3.95

Slaw Dog

$4.95

Kraut Dog

$4.35

Chicago Dog

$6.15

Reuben Dog

$4.95

Kettle Corn

Kettle Corn

$2.99+

Sandwiches

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$5.25

Pimento Cheese Sandwich

$4.30

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$4.30

Grilled Ham/Cheese Sandwich

$6.30

Pepperoni Pizza Sandwich

$5.25

Grilled Pesto Sandwich

$5.25Out of stock

Pulled Pork BBQ Sandwich

$7.79

Sloppy Joe

$4.99

Sides

Ultimate Baked Beans

$1.45+Out of stock

Cole Slaw

$0.98+

Potato Salad

$0.98+Out of stock

Chips

$1.09

Pup Pop

$0.99

Pup Cup

$2.39

Nachos

$2.99

Loaded Nachos

$6.50

Soups

Broccoli Cheddar Soup

$3.99+Out of stock

Chicken Noodle Soup

$3.45+Out of stock

Chili - Regular Beef/Pork

$5.19+

Chili - White Chicken

$5.19+

Gnocchi Soup

$4.99+Out of stock

Potato Soup

$3.99+

Taco Soup

$3.99+

Tomato Soup

Out of stock

Zuppa Toscana Soup

$4.99+Out of stock
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

310 East Main St., Scottsville, KY 42164

Directions

Tropical Treats image

