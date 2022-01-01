Eazy Cheezy Pizza Co imageView gallery

Eazy Cheezy Pizza Co

review star

No reviews yet

5202 New US-31E

Westmoreland, TN 37186

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

14" Pizza Single Topping
12" Pizza Single Topping
Side Salad

Hoagies/ Low Carb Wraps

Philly Steak

$9.06

Chopped steak, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, cheese, mayo

Philly Chicken

$9.06

Grilled chicken breast, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, onions, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Buffalo Chicken

$9.06

Breaded chicken breast or grilled chicken, onions, cheese, and hot sauce

BBQ Pulled Pork

$9.06

Pulled pork bbq and cheese

Meatball

$9.06

Two smoked sausages, cheese, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, thousand island

Hot Wings Bone-In or Boneless

Wings 5 Piece

$7.69

Wings 10 Piece

$14.29

Wings 15 Piece

$20.12

Wings 20 Piece

$25.29

Wings 30 Piece

$36.07

Pizza

8" Personal Pizza

$8.24

Choice of bacon, pepperoni, ham, italian sausage, pork sausage, beef, onions, green peppers, black olives, green olives, banana peppers, fresh mushrooms, pineapple, jalapenos, anchovies**, chicken**, spinach leaf, tomato

12" Pizza Single Topping

$9.89

Choice bacon, pepperoni, ham, italian sausage, pork sausage, beef, onions, green peppers, black olives, green olives, banana peppers, fresh mushrooms, pineapple, jalapenos, anchovies**, chicken**, spinach leaf, tomato

14" Pizza Single Topping

$13.19

Choice bacon, pepperoni, ham, italian sausage, pork sausage, beef, onions, green peppers, black olives, green olives, banana peppers, fresh mushrooms, pineapple, jalapenos, anchovies**, chicken**, spinach leaf, tomato

18" Pizza Single Topping

$17.59

Choice bacon, pepperoni, ham, italian sausage, pork sausage, beef, onions, green peppers, black olives, green olives, banana peppers, fresh mushrooms, pineapple, jalapenos, anchovies**, chicken**, spinach leaf, tomato

12” Cauliflower Thin Crust

$13.74

Cauliflower/ Gluten free, All toppings no extra charge

12" Gluteen Free Thin Crust

$12.64

All toppings included no extra charge

Lunch Special Hunk of Pizza / Fountain Drink

$5.00

Hunk of pizza and a Fountain Drink

Speciality Pizzas

18" Speciality Pizza

$21.44

Choice bacon, pepperoni, ham, italian sausage, pork sausage, beef, onions, green peppers, black olives, green olives, banana peppers, fresh mushrooms, pineapple, jalapenos, anchovies**, chicken**, spinach leaf, tomato

BBQ Chicken 12"

$12.64

BBQ sauce , chicken

BBQ Chicken 14"

$15.94

BBQ sauce, chicken

BBQ Pork 12"

$12.64

BBQ sauce based topped with shredded pork bbq

BBQ Pork 14"

$15.94

BBQ sauce based topped with shredded pork bbq

Buffalo Chicken 12"

$12.64

Buffalo sauce and chicken topped

Buffalo Chicken 14"

$15.94

Buffalo sauce and chicken topped

Cheeseburger 12"

$12.64

Ketchup & Mustard Base, Beef, Tomato, Onion, & Lettuce

Cheeseburger 14"

$15.94

Ketchup & Mustard Base, Beef, Tomato, Onion, & Lettuce

Chicken Alfredo 12"

$12.64

Chicken, Onion, Banana Pepper, Alfredo Sauce

Chicken Alfredo 14"

$15.94

Chicken, Onion, Banana Pepper, Alfredo Sauce

Chicken Bacon Ranch 12"

$12.64

Ranch base sauce, chicken, bacon

Chicken Bacon Ranch 14"

$15.94

Ranch base sauce, chicken, bacon

Hawaiian Pizza 12"

$12.64

Loaded with ham and pineapple

Hawaiian Pizza 14"

$15.94

Loaded with ham and pineapple

Mac and Cheese Pizza 12"

$12.64

Mac and Cheese Pizza 14"

$15.94

Meat Lovers 12"

$12.64

Loaded with bacon, pepperoni, ham, beef, pork sausage, and italian sausage

Meat Lovers 14"

$15.94

Loaded with bacon, pepperoni, ham, beef, pork sausage, and italian sausage

Pepperoni Lovers 12"

$12.64

Pepperoni Lovers 14"

$15.94

Spinach Tomato 12"

$12.64

Spinach artichoke sauce base with tomato and fresh spinach leaf

Spinach Tomato 14"

$15.94

Spinach artichoke sauce base with tomato and fresh spinach leaf

Supreme 12"

$12.64

Bacon, pepperoni, ham, italian sausage, pork sausage, beef, onions, green peppers, black olives, banana peppers, fresh mushrooms

Supreme 14"

$15.94

Bacon, pepperoni, ham, italian sausage, pork sausage, beef, onions, green peppers, black olives, banana peppers, fresh mushrooms

Taco Pizza 12"

$12.64

Chunky salsa for base topped with black olives onions, beef, tomato, and lettuce

Taco Pizza 14"

$15.94

Chunky salsa for base topped with black olives onions, beef, tomato, and lettuce

The Big Eazy Single Topping

$34.64

Huge 2 ft x 2ft Thin Crust Pizza- Cut into 36 slices

The Big Eazy Speciality

$37.94

Huge 2 ft x 2ft Thin Crust Pizza- Cut into 36 slices

Veggie 12"

$12.64

Fresh onions, green peppers, black olives, banana peppers, fresh mushrooms

Veggie 14"

$15.94

Fresh onions, green peppers, black olives, banana peppers, fresh mushrooms

Calzone

Small Calzone

$7.14

Medium Calzone

$8.79

All toppings included no extra charge

Large Calzone

$12.09

All toppings included no extra charge

Stromboli

Small Stromboli

$7.14

All toppings included no extra charge

Medium Stromboli

$8.79

All toppings included no extra charge

Large Stromboli

$12.09

All toppings included no extra charge

Pasta

Baked Spaghetti

$8.79

Comes with 1 Breadstick

Chicken Alfredo

$8.79

Comes with 1 Breadstick

Lasagna

$8.79

Comes with 1 Breadstick

Cheezy Bread & More

Cheezy Bread 8"

$4.39

Cheezy Bread 12"

$7.69

Our homemade dough loaded with cheese

Cheezy Bread 14"

$9.89

Our homemade dough loaded with cheese

Breadsticks

$7.14

5 piece

Mac-N-Cheese Bites

$6.59

Pretzel Bites/ Sticks

$5.49

8 pieces with cheese

Spicy Pickle Chips

$6.88

pickles chips served ranch or bleu cheese

Breaded Mushrooms

$5.99

Fries

$3.84

Dough Balls/Cooked Crust

$4.40

Chips

$1.00Out of stock

Bowl of soup

$3.50

Bowl of chili

$3.50

Salad

Side Salad

$4.99

Fresh cut iceberg lettuce, onions, mushrooms, bacon bits, pickled okra, pickles, pepperoncini, banana pepper rings, black olives, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, eggs, cheese, macaroni salad, crackers, croutons. Dressing ranch, thousand island, french, honey mustard, italian.

Salad Bar

$6.99

Fresh cut iceberg lettuce, onions, mushrooms, bacon bits, pickled okra, pickles, pepperoncini, banana pepper rings, black olives, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, eggs, cheese, macaroni salad, crackers, croutons. Dressing ranch, thousand island, french, honey mustard, italian.

Pizza Bowl

Pizza Bowl

$8.79

Loaded pizza bowl, all toppings no extra charge

Fountain Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.19

Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Diet Mountain Dew, Mug Rootbeer, Sierra Mist, Crush Orange, Dr. Pepper

Bottle Drinks

20 oz Bottle

Pepsi, Diet Mountain, Mountain, Aquafina, Fruit Shoot, Strawberry Lemonade, Lemondae, Crush Grape

2 Liter

2 Liters

$2.79

Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Diet Mountain Dew, Mug Rootbeer, Crush Grape, Sierra Mist, Wild Cherry Pepsi, Dr.Pepper

Energy Drinks

Rockstar Zero Carb

$2.79

Starbucks

$2.99

Zero Sugar Vanilla Starbucks

$2.99

1/2 Gallon Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.59

Unsweet Tea

$2.59

Dessert

Apple Pizza

$8.79

Apple pie filling topped with streusel and icing

Cherry Pizza

$8.79

Cherry pie filling topped with streusel and icing

Strawberry Pizza

$8.79

Strawberry pie filling topped with streusel and icing

Chocolate Pizza

$8.79

Chocolate bavarian cream topped with teddy grams, marshmellows,and icing

Oreo Pizza

$8.79

Vanilla bavarian cream topped with crushed oreos, chocolate syrup, and icing

Large Chocolate Chip Cookie

$9.34

8" Chocolate Chip Cookie

Ice Cream Bowl 8 oz

$2.99Out of stock

Vanilla or Chocolate

Ice Cream Small Cone

$0.99Out of stock

Vanilla or Chocolate

Ice Cream Waffle Cone

$2.99Out of stock

Vanilla or Chocolate

Milkshakes Large

$3.99Out of stock

Made with vanilla or chocolate ice cream. Flavors Strawberry, Pineapple, Caramel, Coffee-Expresso, Dark Chocolate, Green Mint, Cherry, Gingerbread, Pumpkin Spice, Banana, Cookies-n-Cream

Bottle Beer

Bottle Beer

$3.00

Seagram's Escapes, Angry Orchard, Smirnoff-Ice, Miller Lite, Corona, Bud Light, Twisted Tea

Bucket of Beer

$12.99

SHIRTS

Shirts

$20.00

Sauces/Extras

Garlic Butter

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Parmesan Cheese Packets

$0.10

Crushed Red Pepper Packets

$0.10

Order of Whole Pepperoncini

$1.99

Beer Cheese

$0.50

Ketchup

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Bag of Ice

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5202 New US-31E, Westmoreland, TN 37186

Directions

Gallery
Eazy Cheezy Pizza Co image

Similar restaurants in your area

Gentry's Steakhouse - Lafayette, Tennessee
orange starNo Reviews
525 Tennessee Highway 52 Lafayette, TN 37083
View restaurantnext
Earls G Dumplins
orange starNo Reviews
1707 Old Gallatin Rd Scottsville, KY 42164
View restaurantnext
Tropical Treats - Restaurant
orange star4.7 • 66
310 East Main St. Scottsville, KY 42164
View restaurantnext
Griddles Country Cookin' LLC
orange star4.2 • 320
1734 Veterans Memorial Hwy Scottsville, KY 42164
View restaurantnext
Grant's Kitchen and Grill - Gallatin, Tn
orange starNo Reviews
120 Goodview Way Suite A Gallatin, TN 37066
View restaurantnext
Prince Street Pizza & Pub - 123 E Prince St
orange starNo Reviews
123 Prince Street Gallatin, TN 37066
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Westmoreland
Scottsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Gallatin
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Hendersonville
review star
Avg 3.8 (16 restaurants)
Mount Juliet
review star
No reviews yet
Bowling Green
review star
Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)
Hermitage
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Nashville
review star
Avg 4.4 (392 restaurants)
Antioch
review star
Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston