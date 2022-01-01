- Home
- /
- Westmoreland
- /
- Eazy Cheezy Pizza Co
Eazy Cheezy Pizza Co
No reviews yet
5202 New US-31E
Westmoreland, TN 37186
Order Again
Hoagies/ Low Carb Wraps
Philly Steak
Chopped steak, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, cheese, mayo
Philly Chicken
Grilled chicken breast, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, onions, lettuce, tomato, mayo
Buffalo Chicken
Breaded chicken breast or grilled chicken, onions, cheese, and hot sauce
BBQ Pulled Pork
Pulled pork bbq and cheese
Meatball
Two smoked sausages, cheese, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, thousand island
Hot Wings Bone-In or Boneless
Pizza
8" Personal Pizza
Choice of bacon, pepperoni, ham, italian sausage, pork sausage, beef, onions, green peppers, black olives, green olives, banana peppers, fresh mushrooms, pineapple, jalapenos, anchovies**, chicken**, spinach leaf, tomato
12" Pizza Single Topping
Choice bacon, pepperoni, ham, italian sausage, pork sausage, beef, onions, green peppers, black olives, green olives, banana peppers, fresh mushrooms, pineapple, jalapenos, anchovies**, chicken**, spinach leaf, tomato
14" Pizza Single Topping
Choice bacon, pepperoni, ham, italian sausage, pork sausage, beef, onions, green peppers, black olives, green olives, banana peppers, fresh mushrooms, pineapple, jalapenos, anchovies**, chicken**, spinach leaf, tomato
18" Pizza Single Topping
Choice bacon, pepperoni, ham, italian sausage, pork sausage, beef, onions, green peppers, black olives, green olives, banana peppers, fresh mushrooms, pineapple, jalapenos, anchovies**, chicken**, spinach leaf, tomato
12” Cauliflower Thin Crust
Cauliflower/ Gluten free, All toppings no extra charge
12" Gluteen Free Thin Crust
All toppings included no extra charge
Lunch Special Hunk of Pizza / Fountain Drink
Hunk of pizza and a Fountain Drink
Speciality Pizzas
18" Speciality Pizza
Choice bacon, pepperoni, ham, italian sausage, pork sausage, beef, onions, green peppers, black olives, green olives, banana peppers, fresh mushrooms, pineapple, jalapenos, anchovies**, chicken**, spinach leaf, tomato
BBQ Chicken 12"
BBQ sauce , chicken
BBQ Chicken 14"
BBQ sauce, chicken
BBQ Pork 12"
BBQ sauce based topped with shredded pork bbq
BBQ Pork 14"
BBQ sauce based topped with shredded pork bbq
Buffalo Chicken 12"
Buffalo sauce and chicken topped
Buffalo Chicken 14"
Buffalo sauce and chicken topped
Cheeseburger 12"
Ketchup & Mustard Base, Beef, Tomato, Onion, & Lettuce
Cheeseburger 14"
Ketchup & Mustard Base, Beef, Tomato, Onion, & Lettuce
Chicken Alfredo 12"
Chicken, Onion, Banana Pepper, Alfredo Sauce
Chicken Alfredo 14"
Chicken, Onion, Banana Pepper, Alfredo Sauce
Chicken Bacon Ranch 12"
Ranch base sauce, chicken, bacon
Chicken Bacon Ranch 14"
Ranch base sauce, chicken, bacon
Hawaiian Pizza 12"
Loaded with ham and pineapple
Hawaiian Pizza 14"
Loaded with ham and pineapple
Mac and Cheese Pizza 12"
Mac and Cheese Pizza 14"
Meat Lovers 12"
Loaded with bacon, pepperoni, ham, beef, pork sausage, and italian sausage
Meat Lovers 14"
Loaded with bacon, pepperoni, ham, beef, pork sausage, and italian sausage
Pepperoni Lovers 12"
Pepperoni Lovers 14"
Spinach Tomato 12"
Spinach artichoke sauce base with tomato and fresh spinach leaf
Spinach Tomato 14"
Spinach artichoke sauce base with tomato and fresh spinach leaf
Supreme 12"
Bacon, pepperoni, ham, italian sausage, pork sausage, beef, onions, green peppers, black olives, banana peppers, fresh mushrooms
Supreme 14"
Bacon, pepperoni, ham, italian sausage, pork sausage, beef, onions, green peppers, black olives, banana peppers, fresh mushrooms
Taco Pizza 12"
Chunky salsa for base topped with black olives onions, beef, tomato, and lettuce
Taco Pizza 14"
Chunky salsa for base topped with black olives onions, beef, tomato, and lettuce
The Big Eazy Single Topping
Huge 2 ft x 2ft Thin Crust Pizza- Cut into 36 slices
The Big Eazy Speciality
Huge 2 ft x 2ft Thin Crust Pizza- Cut into 36 slices
Veggie 12"
Fresh onions, green peppers, black olives, banana peppers, fresh mushrooms
Veggie 14"
Fresh onions, green peppers, black olives, banana peppers, fresh mushrooms
Calzone
Stromboli
Pasta
Cheezy Bread & More
Cheezy Bread 8"
Cheezy Bread 12"
Our homemade dough loaded with cheese
Cheezy Bread 14"
Our homemade dough loaded with cheese
Breadsticks
5 piece
Mac-N-Cheese Bites
Pretzel Bites/ Sticks
8 pieces with cheese
Spicy Pickle Chips
pickles chips served ranch or bleu cheese
Breaded Mushrooms
Fries
Dough Balls/Cooked Crust
Chips
Bowl of soup
Bowl of chili
Salad
Side Salad
Fresh cut iceberg lettuce, onions, mushrooms, bacon bits, pickled okra, pickles, pepperoncini, banana pepper rings, black olives, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, eggs, cheese, macaroni salad, crackers, croutons. Dressing ranch, thousand island, french, honey mustard, italian.
Salad Bar
Fresh cut iceberg lettuce, onions, mushrooms, bacon bits, pickled okra, pickles, pepperoncini, banana pepper rings, black olives, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, eggs, cheese, macaroni salad, crackers, croutons. Dressing ranch, thousand island, french, honey mustard, italian.
Fountain Drinks
Bottle Drinks
2 Liter
1/2 Gallon Tea
Dessert
Apple Pizza
Apple pie filling topped with streusel and icing
Cherry Pizza
Cherry pie filling topped with streusel and icing
Strawberry Pizza
Strawberry pie filling topped with streusel and icing
Chocolate Pizza
Chocolate bavarian cream topped with teddy grams, marshmellows,and icing
Oreo Pizza
Vanilla bavarian cream topped with crushed oreos, chocolate syrup, and icing
Large Chocolate Chip Cookie
8" Chocolate Chip Cookie
Ice Cream Bowl 8 oz
Vanilla or Chocolate
Ice Cream Small Cone
Vanilla or Chocolate
Ice Cream Waffle Cone
Vanilla or Chocolate
Milkshakes Large
Made with vanilla or chocolate ice cream. Flavors Strawberry, Pineapple, Caramel, Coffee-Expresso, Dark Chocolate, Green Mint, Cherry, Gingerbread, Pumpkin Spice, Banana, Cookies-n-Cream
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
5202 New US-31E, Westmoreland, TN 37186